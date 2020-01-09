|
09.01.2020 04:59:55
Press Release: SIKA ACHIEVES SALES RECORD OF CHF 8.11 BILLION -- STRONG GROWTH OF 16.3%
SIKA ACHIEVES SALES RECORD OF CHF 8.11 BILLION -- STRONG GROWTH OF 16.3%
-- Sales growth of 16.3% in local currencies to CHF 8.11 billion (+14.4% in
CHF)
-- Growth in all regions
-- Organic growth of 3.3%
-- Growth boosted by acquisitions of Parex, Crevo-Hengxin, King Packaged
Materials, Belineco. Signing of Adeplast.
-- Opening of seven new factories
-- Outlook: double-digit EBIT growth expected for 2019, consistent
implementation of Strategy 2023 for sustainable, profitable growth
Sika records double-digit growth and achieves a new sales record of CHF
8.11 billion in the 2019 business year. This equates to an increase of
16.3% in local currencies, with the acquisition effect accounting for
13.0% and organic growth for 3.3%. Sales growth in CHF amounted to 14.4%
(-1.9% currency effect).
Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: "With strong sales growth of
16.3% we exceeded our sales target for fiscal 2019 with a sales figure
of CHF 8.11 billion. We are also anticipating record figures for the
operating result and profit. We will maintain our positive growth
dynamic over the coming years. With our new Strategy 2023 we are moving
the performance of our organization to the next level, and by
consistently pursuing this strategic path we will be able to further
exploit the business potential of our markets and generate sustainable,
profitable growth. This latest record result was achieved thanks to the
great dedication of our global workforce of more than 24,500 employees
and their identification with Sika -- I would like to thank them all."
The integration of Parex was driven forward in the 2019 business year.
Fully integrated management structures are already established in 20
countries in which Parex is present. Combined business and procurement
activities ensure that existing synergy potential is fully exploited.
The forecasted synergies of CHF 80-100 million will fall in the higher
end of this bandwidth thanks to the successful integration. More than
100 shared projects have already been initiated through cross-selling
activities alone. In China in particular, the company is tapping into a
billion dollar market. Sika solutions are already being sold in more
than 2,000 additional points of sale through shop-in-shop concepts.
GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS
In a challenging market environment, Sika's growth in all regions was
stronger than the market.
The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) reported a sales increase
in local currency of 11.5% in 2019 (previous year: 14.2%), and recorded
strong growth with double-digit growth rates in Africa and high
single-digit growth in Eastern Europe. In Belarus, Sika acquired
Belineco, a specialist manufacturer of polyurethane foam systems, while
in Romania it has agreed to acquire Adeplast, a leading manufacturer of
mortar products and thermal insulation solutions. Closing is expected in
the first quarter 2020. Production capacity was expanded in Egypt, Qatar,
Serbia, Senegal, Cameroon and Ethiopia, and new factories opened for
concrete admixtures and mortars.
The Americas region has focused its business activities even more
strongly on the largest markets and urban centers, and generated strong
sales growth of 19.3% (previous year: 12.6%). Growth momentum was
particularly strong in North America. In Latin America political
tensions in countries such as Mexico, Chile and Ecuador are also leaving
their mark on local construction industries. Brazil, Colombia and Peru
are showing strong growth rates. In Canada, the acquisition of King
Packaged Materials in the reporting period brought a market leader in
concrete repair systems into the Group.
Growth in the Asia/Pacific region amounted to 35.1% (previous year:
5.4%), a figure that includes a significant acquisition effect of 30.3%.
The highest growth rates were recorded in the Philippines, India, and in
China. In China, Sika took over Crevo-Hengxin, a manufacturer of silicon
based sealants and adhesives. The newly acquired range of products opens
up cross-selling opportunities in the extended distribution channels.
Furthermore, a new factory in the Bekasi district on the outskirts of
Jakarta commenced operations in Indonesia in the reporting period. Sika
now produces concrete admixtures and mortar products for the local
construction market in three factories.
The Global Business segment recorded a growth rate of 3.0% (previous
year: 29.2%). Sika generated further growth in the automotive area in
2019, despite the global stagnation in the automotive sector and the
sharp decline in production figures. The megatrends in modern automotive
construction, which are dominated by electro-mobility and lightweight
construction, are opening up new avenues with long-term growth potential
for Sika thanks to new, lighter platforms with multi-material designs
and new adhesive technologies, as well as heat management in modern
battery technologies for electric vehicles. Sika has just recently
received the coveted Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new
adhesive technology used in the automotive and transport industry.
OUTLOOK
For the 2019 business year Sika expects double-digit EBIT growth. By
investing in seven new factories and five acquisitions, the Group has
laid the foundations for continued growth. These twelve key investments,
the well-filled product pipeline, and the strong sales organization give
Sika reason to look to the future with optimism.
Strategy 2023, which was unveiled in October, is designed to expand the
company's growth model and align the organization for continued
long-term success and profitable growth. By targeting six key areas --
market penetration, innovation, operational efficiency, acquisitions,
strong corporate values, and sustainability -- Sika is seeking to grow
by 6-8% a year up to 2023. It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of
15-18% by 2021. Projects in the areas of operations, logistics,
procurement and product formulation will result in an annual improvement
in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of sales.
KEY DATES
Media conference/analyst presentation Friday, February 21, 2020
on full-year results 2019
Net sales first quarter 2020 Tuesday, April 21, 2020
52(nd) Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Half-Year Report 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020
Results first nine months 2020 Thursday, October 22, 2020
Net sales 2020 Thursday, January 7, 2021
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Sika employs more than
24,500 people and generated sales of CHF 8.1 billion in fiscal 2019.
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
-- Media Release
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c3610a64-1e02-48e5-bcd4-2f4221687af5
