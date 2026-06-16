Press Release: SIKA ACHIEVES RECORD EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT SCORE OF 88 SURPASSING STRATEGIC TARGET

SIKA ACHIEVES RECORD EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT SCORE OF 88 SURPASSING STRATEGIC TARGET

Sika announces outstanding results from its 2026 Global Employee Survey, with an engagement score of 88 index points. This marks an increase of two points compared to 2024. The result exceeds Sika's Strategy 2028 engagement target, underscoring the company's strong culture and commitment to its people.

Sika's Global Employee Survey is conducted bi-annually by a leading external market research firm to measure engagement and gather feedback that helps the company strengthen its culture and performance. In the survey conducted earlier this year with an exceptional 88% participation rate, the overall employee engagement score amounted to 88 index points, two points higher than in 2024, against a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. This score significantly surpasses external benchmarks as well as the target of 80 set in Sika's Strategy 2028. The 2026 results confirm that Sika's focus on employee collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth resonates strongly with its global workforce.

Thomas Hasler, CEO: "These results reflect the exceptional dedication and motivation of our employees worldwide and shows the strengths of our unique Sika culture, the "Sika Spirit". Their engagement is the foundation of our success and a critical factor in why Sika outperforms our industry. Our teams have demonstrated remarkable resilience and an unwavering commitment to our shared vision. I am proud of how our people continue to turn customer challenges into opportunities, making Sika stronger every day. A heartfelt thank you to all our employees for their dedication, passion, and outstanding contributions."

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WXayO0veFemYNb7A7gyQ0pmyhFNdCcgcidn0Zwn3ZHDT76hPkNxF9uXiqK4cZfe-HMYq8vIdPQciHu1kYLi1hxNjhk8mU6mpjZXQgy-duql9ENtD7ucW-sjzvUqAaEKF

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oRIEWdYkNeiTbsXYB1x8cT_7t8OZtxol2cGJNVxS5-1pCo1d1EiF098I9mdEcB_e3FPpGy1kziJg3FUWP_Isp7FkO-tio3Bv0F7UmN5ozOvw-EWnBs7xzkXvIqqw8TzudpW4TX6M5w3xliKZEp4QEHg_puxS9DPjiPjHR-V7npY=

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June 16, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)