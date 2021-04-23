|
Press Release: Santhera to Announce 2020 Results on April 29, 2021
Pratteln, Switzerland, April 23, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) will announce its audited 2020 results on Thursday, April 29,
2021, at 07:00 CEST and will host a conference call at 14:00 CEST.
Publication of the 2020 financial results and the 2020 Annual Report on
April 29 (instead of April 27 as previously stated) will allow the
Company to consider the results of the ongoing Exchange Offer for its
CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds for which the additional acceptance
period is expected to end on April 27, 2021, 17:00 CEST.
CEO Dario Eklund and CFO Andrew Smith will discuss the 2020 financial
results and recent corporate developments in the conference call at
14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT the same day. Participants are
invited to call one of the following numbers 10-15 minutes before the
conference call starts (no dial-in code is required):
Europe: +41 58 310 50 00
UK: +44 207 107 06 13
USA: +1 631 570 56 13
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com
or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to
subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking
statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements
involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied
by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on
these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
Attachment
-- 2021 04 23_FY2020 date_e_final
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 23, 2021 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)
