|
29.04.2025 07:00:13
Press Release: Santhera Full Year Results for the -5-
instruments 7,344 21,279
Interest received 929 506
Interest paid (2,603) (7,753)
Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (35,527) 47,271
Investments in tangible assets (151) (90)
Investments in intangible assets - (23,653)
Change in financial assets long-term 90 20
Proceeds from sale of financial assets - 5,679
Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (61) (18,044)
Proceeds from shares sold through private placements - 15,657
Proceeds from sale of treasury shares - 474
Proceeds from exercise of equity rights 101 29
Proceeds from exercise of warrants financial instruments 958 2,660
Proceeds from terms loans 34,300 -
Proceeds from royalty purchase agreements 25,632 -
Proceeds from exchangeable notes - 7,500
Repayment of exchangeable notes - (25,475)
Repayment of convertible bonds (13,547) -
Repayments of royalty purchase liability (462) -
Financing transaction costs (325) (102)
Cost of issuance of capital - (202)
Payment of lease liabilities (579) (712)
Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities 46,078 (171)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents 65 (39)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,555 29,017
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 30,370 1,353
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 40,925 30,370
Attachment
-- 250428 Santhera Annual Results PR - En 10pm
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a5d0832-19f0-4649-9c5e-347b60674af6
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 29, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Dollarama
✅ Telekom
✅ Waste Connections
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI dürfte wenig verändert starten -- Asiens Börsen wenig bewegt - Gewinne in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dürften die Anleger sich zunächst nicht zu weit aus dem Fenster lehnen. An den Börsen in Asien spiegelt sich die Unsicherheit der US-Investoren wider.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}