Press Release: Santhera Full Year Results for the -5

instruments 7,344 21,279

Interest received 929 506

Interest paid (2,603) (7,753)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (35,527) 47,271

Investments in tangible assets (151) (90)

Investments in intangible assets - (23,653)

Change in financial assets long-term 90 20

Proceeds from sale of financial assets - 5,679

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (61) (18,044)

Proceeds from shares sold through private placements - 15,657

Proceeds from sale of treasury shares - 474

Proceeds from exercise of equity rights 101 29

Proceeds from exercise of warrants financial instruments 958 2,660

Proceeds from terms loans 34,300 -

Proceeds from royalty purchase agreements 25,632 -

Proceeds from exchangeable notes - 7,500

Repayment of exchangeable notes - (25,475)

Repayment of convertible bonds (13,547) -

Repayments of royalty purchase liability (462) -

Financing transaction costs (325) (102)

Cost of issuance of capital - (202)

Payment of lease liabilities (579) (712)

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities 46,078 (171)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents 65 (39)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,555 29,017

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 30,370 1,353

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 40,925 30,370

