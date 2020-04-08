|
08.04.2020 07:00:01
Press Release: Santhera Enters into Equity-linked Financing to Provide up to CHF 12 million with the Option to Increase to up to CHF 24 million
Pratteln, Switzerland, April 8, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces that it has entered into an equity-linked financing
arrangement with IRIS (France) in the initial gross amount of up to CHF
12 million over 12 months, with the option to extend by another CHF 12
million over another 12 months. IRIS will receive Santhera shares to be
created from the Company's authorized capital and is expected to sell
these shares on the market or in block trades. It remains at the sole
discretion of Santhera to suspend or terminate the staggered financing.
The equity-linked financing has been established to provide additional
liquidity in support of the Company's ongoing regulatory and development
programs in the aggregate gross amount of up to CHF 24 million over a
period of up to 24 months.
Subject to certain conditions, IRIS will fund up to 12 tranches of
nominal CHF 1 million each in a staggered manner. In exchange, IRIS will
receive Santhera shares at a discount to the applicable volume weighted
average price (VWAP).
During the term of the financing, IRIS is expected to sell shares on the
market or in block trades under a share lending arrangement with
Santhera.
In connection with the financing, Santhera will issue shares out of its
authorized share capital in compliance with Santhera's articles of
incorporation, the Board of Directors has excluded the preemptive rights
of the existing shareholders.
Santhera has the option to extend this financing in the aggregate gross
amount of up to additional CHF 12 million over a further period of up to
12 months after the initial period, under similar terms and conditions.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations,
disease stage or age. A marketing authorization application for
Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is currently under review by the European
Medicines Agency. Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a
first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate with novel mode of
action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD
to replace standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also
includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other
neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and an exploratory
gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies.
Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first approved
product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary
optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please
visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Yaoh1C-LWBbFxgN3VyZHmKMCAqAYRdgXeKhnD-1Sdbmex-ykRxNUQSliXq8n9KuPKtLVeU7VPwKoo_5SfH__UQ==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) and Puldysa(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NsE48A6w5YBZ149szOYWOeG0zKJjWDezTTqDRRhdWzzRjhJW_5NDTMsYkR13rr7SBO2gYKrduFMtW0Z-FmG1FZFt1zCVMsPwPW6SkWDZg2GbwRgEPH9lIu0r6E9H7lWf
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication is not intended to constitute an offer or
solicitation to purchase or invest in any securities of Santhera
Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (the "Company"). The securities of the
Company to which this communication relates have not been and will not
be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may
not be offered or sold in or into the United States. No action has been
taken by the Company that is intended to permit a public offering of the
securities to which this communication relates in any jurisdiction.
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to
the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks,
uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results,
financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be
materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements,
particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision.
The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking
statements.
