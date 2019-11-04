|
Press Release: Santhera Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
Pratteln, Switzerland, November 4, 2019 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) announces a strategic change to its management team with the
appointment of Dario Eklund as CEO, effective December 1, 2019. Thomas
Meier will continue as a Board Member and will chair the newly formed
Board of Director's Scientific Committee. He will also serve as a
special advisor to Dario Eklund, ensuring a smooth transition in
Santhera's leadership.
Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera, said: "This is a
very exciting time for Santhera. Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is under review
by the European Medicines Agency as treatment for patients with Duchenne
muscular dystrophy (DMD) and vamorolone, a first-in-class steroidal drug,
is in a pivotal DMD trial. We anticipate market entries for these
products from 2020 onwards and we are gearing up commercial preparations
both in Europe and the US. As we transition to become a leader in
innovative treatments for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases it
is important for Santhera to be led by a CEO with international
commercial experience. Dario shares my belief in Santhera's potential
and excitement about the future opportunities for the Company and he
will contribute the perfect blend of global commercial expertise and
management skills to lead Santhera into the growth phase ahead. As
member of the Board I look forward to supporting Dario in his new role."
Dario Eklund joins Santhera from Vifor Pharma, where he most recently
served as Chief Commercial Officer with full P&L responsibility for a
global business with turnover in excess of CHF 1 billion and more than
1'000 employees. He was a member of Vifor's Corporate Executive
Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of the joint venture
with Fresenius Medical Care (Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma).
Prior to Vifor, Dario spent a decade in Boston as Vice President and a
member of the Executive Committee at Organogenesis Inc., a Nasdaq-listed
world leading company in regenerative medicine and cell therapy with
three approved products. During his time the company experienced strong
growth and rapid expansion with sales coming from Europe and USA (annual
growth rates of 20-25% over a decade). He started his career with
various roles in sales, global marketing, business development and
general management at Novartis and Sanofi in a number of territories.
Elmar Schnee, Chairman of Santhera, said: "On behalf of the Board, I
would like to express my sincere appreciation to Thomas for his
well-recognized achievements as founder and member of Santhera's
executive team since 2004, first as Chief Scientific Officer and then as
CEO. Under his leadership, Santhera developed from a hopeful start-up
into a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with a first product on
the market and a very promising and innovative rare disease product
pipeline addressing neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. We are extremely pleased that he will continue to
contribute his drive and scientific excellence as Chair of the
Scientific Committee and member of the Board of Directors, supporting
our ambition to turn innovative ideas into novel products. As we seek to
broaden the scope of our business, Dario is a perfect fit as CEO. He has
an exceptional track record as a commercial leader with experience in
large pharma and biotech environments, and we are confident that he will
successfully lead Santhera as we move along a strong path for the
future."
Dario Eklund, CEO elect of Santhera, commented: "It's an exciting time
to be joining the Santhera team and to help drive its next phase of
development. With two late-stage DMD drug candidates covering
essentially the entire disease spectrum in all patients, Santhera is
poised to become the world leader in an area where the unmet medical
need is significant. I am looking forward to leading a strong and
dedicated team and working alongside the Board and management team of
Santhera to deliver on the Company's vision."
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations,
disease stage or age. A marketing authorization application for
Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is currently under review by the European
Medicines Agency. Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a
first-in-class dissociative steroid currently investigated in a pivotal
study in patients with DMD to replace standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes POL6014 to treat cystic fibrosis
(CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and
an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=J3JxYTD9s-w9pZRddFXdoeJuHq8f7Xw4XAXl8DW_ujgftR1VFfDtBTs-N4zD829tulFqt7FEdIz187oYO-pg1g==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) and Puldysa(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NWa0-BPMgpoeRJgAzpTZ6n0iQkK4OnqNNzhGMEaVtrimtALqBkDqd8XNJwNQ4qKBpZ21J7YIZxg7qp2h946JCR-qTTNtbQYmp3Qy59Cwr_srOraUxzXJPuVMfDaarkcJ
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 78 671 98 86
eva.kalias@santhera.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to
subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking
statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements
involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied
by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on
these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
