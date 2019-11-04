Press Release: Santhera Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Pratteln, Switzerland, November 4, 2019 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(SIX: SANN) announces a strategic change to its management team with the

appointment of Dario Eklund as CEO, effective December 1, 2019. Thomas

Meier will continue as a Board Member and will chair the newly formed

Board of Director's Scientific Committee. He will also serve as a

special advisor to Dario Eklund, ensuring a smooth transition in

Santhera's leadership.

Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera, said: "This is a

very exciting time for Santhera. Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is under review

by the European Medicines Agency as treatment for patients with Duchenne

muscular dystrophy (DMD) and vamorolone, a first-in-class steroidal drug,

is in a pivotal DMD trial. We anticipate market entries for these

products from 2020 onwards and we are gearing up commercial preparations

both in Europe and the US. As we transition to become a leader in

innovative treatments for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases it

is important for Santhera to be led by a CEO with international

commercial experience. Dario shares my belief in Santhera's potential

and excitement about the future opportunities for the Company and he

will contribute the perfect blend of global commercial expertise and

management skills to lead Santhera into the growth phase ahead. As

member of the Board I look forward to supporting Dario in his new role."

Dario Eklund joins Santhera from Vifor Pharma, where he most recently

served as Chief Commercial Officer with full P&L responsibility for a

global business with turnover in excess of CHF 1 billion and more than

1'000 employees. He was a member of Vifor's Corporate Executive

Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of the joint venture

with Fresenius Medical Care (Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma).

Prior to Vifor, Dario spent a decade in Boston as Vice President and a

member of the Executive Committee at Organogenesis Inc., a Nasdaq-listed

world leading company in regenerative medicine and cell therapy with

three approved products. During his time the company experienced strong

growth and rapid expansion with sales coming from Europe and USA (annual

growth rates of 20-25% over a decade). He started his career with

various roles in sales, global marketing, business development and

general management at Novartis and Sanofi in a number of territories.

Elmar Schnee, Chairman of Santhera, said: "On behalf of the Board, I

would like to express my sincere appreciation to Thomas for his

well-recognized achievements as founder and member of Santhera's

executive team since 2004, first as Chief Scientific Officer and then as

CEO. Under his leadership, Santhera developed from a hopeful start-up

into a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with a first product on

the market and a very promising and innovative rare disease product

pipeline addressing neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. We are extremely pleased that he will continue to

contribute his drive and scientific excellence as Chair of the

Scientific Committee and member of the Board of Directors, supporting

our ambition to turn innovative ideas into novel products. As we seek to

broaden the scope of our business, Dario is a perfect fit as CEO. He has

an exceptional track record as a commercial leader with experience in

large pharma and biotech environments, and we are confident that he will

successfully lead Santhera as we move along a strong path for the

future."

Dario Eklund, CEO elect of Santhera, commented: "It's an exciting time

to be joining the Santhera team and to help drive its next phase of

development. With two late-stage DMD drug candidates covering

essentially the entire disease spectrum in all patients, Santhera is

poised to become the world leader in an area where the unmet medical

need is significant. I am looking forward to leading a strong and

dedicated team and working alongside the Board and management team of

Santhera to deliver on the Company's vision."

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations,

disease stage or age. A marketing authorization application for

Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is currently under review by the European

Medicines Agency. Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a

first-in-class dissociative steroid currently investigated in a pivotal

study in patients with DMD to replace standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes POL6014 to treat cystic fibrosis

(CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and

an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) and Puldysa(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 78 671 98 86

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

