Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’959 -0.4%  SPI 15’963 -0.2%  Dow 39’835 -0.1%  DAX 18’680 -0.3%  Euro 0.9910 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’025 -0.4%  Gold 2’391 -1.3%  Bitcoin 64’408 0.8%  Dollar 0.9138 0.3%  Öl 82.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Ausblick: Xiaomi stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: CTS Eventim legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Fondsmanager kritisiert wiederaufgeflammten Meme-Aktienrausch bei AMC und GameStop
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 mittags fester
Verluste in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Mittag zurück
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Orange Aktie [Valor: 720128 / ISIN: FR0000133308]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.05.2024 18:16:39

Press release: Orange - General Meeting of May 22, 2024

finanzen.net zero Orange-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Orange
10.80 EUR -0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press release
Paris, 22 May 2024

Orange: General Meeting of May 22, 2024

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Orange was held on 22 May in Paris. The meeting was chaired by Jacques Aschenbroich, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of Christel Heydemann, CEO, and members of the Executive Committee.

The meeting highlighted the Group's outlook one year after the announcement of the strategic plan "Lead the Future" and reviewed the 2023 financial results. All resolutions presented by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders.

Regarding the Board of Directors, the renewal of two Board members’ mandates for a duration of four years was approved: Christel Heydemann as a non-independent Director and Frédéric Sanchez as an independent Director.

The results of the votes will be available on the Group's website from the evening of 23 May: https://www.orange.com/en/general-meeting

About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide at 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 282 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries). Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:
Tom Wright ; tom.wright@orange.com
Caroline Cellier ; caroline.cellier@orange.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
17.02.23 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.23 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.01.23 Orange Outperform Bernstein Research
26.10.22 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.05.22 Orange Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Synopsys
✅ ASM International
✅ Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:05 Why the European Central Bank is Embracing the Idea of Rate Cuts
13:15 Börse Aktuell – Fed und KI im Fokus
10:15 Gewinnserie gerissen
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:13 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.05.2024
06:12 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Seitwärts in einer engen Range
21.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
21.05.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch
17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’444.84 19.26 PFSSMU
Short 12’704.96 13.42 7CSSMU
Short 13’144.27 8.98 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’958.67 22.05.2024 17:30:46
Long 11’440.00 19.56
Long 11’200.00 13.76
Long 10’820.00 8.98
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken setzt Schwäche fort: EUR/CHF knapp unter 99 Rappen - die Gründe
Privatanleger verkaufen Bitcoin: JPMorgan sieht deutlichen Gegenwind für grösste Kryptowährung
NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla & Co.: Insider verkaufen - Jim Cramer rät Anlegern, auch in schwierigen Zeiten standhaft zu bleiben
Bitcoin erobert 70'000-Dollar-Marke zurück
DocMorris-Aktien unter Druck: UBS-Kommentar belastet
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
Roche-Aktie schwächer: Roche-Übernahme von LumiraDx in prüfung - Inavolisib erhält "Breakthrough Therapy"-Status
Ypsomed-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Ypsomed mit Umsatzwachstum im vergangenen Geschäftsjahr
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Nachmittag mit Kurseinbussen
Ausblick: NVIDIA gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit