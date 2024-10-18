Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’327 0.2%  SPI 16’395 0.3%  Dow 43’268 0.1%  DAX 19’657 0.4%  Euro 0.9404 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’986 0.8%  Gold 2’717 0.9%  Bitcoin 59’454 2.0%  Dollar 0.8651 -0.1%  Öl 73.5 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Wachsendes Interesse an Krypto-ETFs: Charles Schwab Studie zeigt Investitionstrend für 2025
Bitcoin-Halving 2028: Was das Ereignis für den Bitcoin-Markt bedeutet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 42: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Freitagmittag im Plus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Orange Aktie [Valor: 720128 / ISIN: FR0000133308]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.10.2024 18:15:00

Press release: Orange completed its voluntary delisting from the NYSE and filed a certification of deregistration with the SEC. Orange maintains a level 1 ADR program

Orange
10.28 EUR 0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press release
Paris, 18 October 2024

Orange completed its voluntary delisting from the NYSE and filed a certification of deregistration with the SEC. Orange maintains a level 1 ADR program

Orange announces today that Orange’s voluntary delisting of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs”) representing its ordinary shares from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE”) has become effective. The Company has filed a Form 15F with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) to terminate its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), in respect of the ADSs and the ordinary shares. Deregistration is expected to become effective 90 days after the filing of the Form 15F.

The Form 15F and deregistration also relate to the following debt securities issued by Orange: the 9.00% notes due 1 March 2031, 5.375% notes due 13 January 2042 and 5.50% notes due 6 February 2044.

Information for ADS Holders
Orange maintains a level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR”) program, which will enable investors to retain their ADRs and facilitate trading on the U.S. Over-The-Counter ("OTC”) market, under the symbol "ORANY.”

Following the delisting and deregistration, Orange will continue to publish its quarterly financial information and half-year and annual financial statements prepared in French and in English in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS”), as well as other information for investors on its website (www.orange.com) pursuant to applicable rules regarding financial communication and as required by Rule 12g3-2(b) promulgated under the Exchange Act.

Orange’s shares will remain listed on Euronext Paris, where most of Orange’s international and domestic investors currently trade Orange’s shares.

About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 285 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).
Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact: Tom Wright ; tom.wright@orange.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
17.02.23 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.23 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.01.23 Orange Outperform Bernstein Research
26.10.22 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:55 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Partners Group, Temenos, VAT Group
11:09 Marktüberblick: Sartorius und Merck haussieren
10:18 SMI nähert sich wieder seinem Jahreshoch
06:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der 2‘700-Dollar-Marke
17.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
17.10.24 Logitech spielt beim Gaming-Trend mit
16.10.24 How Can Employment Data Impact Fed Policy?
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’846.30 19.26 0RSSMU
Short 13’117.88 13.47 HSSM6U
Short 13’566.48 9.00 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’326.76 18.10.2024 17:30:09
Long 11’794.13 18.68 UTZSWU
Long 11’554.99 13.70 U0PS5U
Long 11’072.80 8.93 SSZMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: ABB kann Umsatz und Gewinn im dritten Quartal steigern
NEL ASA-Aktie in Grün: NEL macht weniger Verlust - Umsatz verfehlt Prognosen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Bitcoin-Halving 2028: Was das Ereignis für den Bitcoin-Markt bedeutet
Commerzbank-Aktie verliert: Commerzbank lehnt Zusammenschluss mit UniCredit ab: "Fokus auf Eigenständigkeit"
Mehr Reichweite bei kaltem Wetter: So funktioniert die Wärmepumpe in den E-Autos von Tesla
Ausblick Nestlé: Was die Analysten erwarten
EZB senkt Leitzins wie erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten