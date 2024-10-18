Press release: Orange completed its voluntary delisting from the NYSE and filed a certification of deregistration with the SEC. Orange maintains a level 1 ADR program

Press release

Paris, 18 October 2024

Orange completed its voluntary delisting from the NYSE and filed a certification of deregistration with the SEC. Orange maintains a level 1 ADR program

Orange announces today that Orange’s voluntary delisting of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs”) representing its ordinary shares from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE”) has become effective. The Company has filed a Form 15F with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) to terminate its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), in respect of the ADSs and the ordinary shares. Deregistration is expected to become effective 90 days after the filing of the Form 15F.

The Form 15F and deregistration also relate to the following debt securities issued by Orange: the 9.00% notes due 1 March 2031, 5.375% notes due 13 January 2042 and 5.50% notes due 6 February 2044.

Information for ADS Holders

Orange maintains a level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR”) program, which will enable investors to retain their ADRs and facilitate trading on the U.S. Over-The-Counter ("OTC”) market, under the symbol "ORANY.”

Following the delisting and deregistration, Orange will continue to publish its quarterly financial information and half-year and annual financial statements prepared in French and in English in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS”), as well as other information for investors on its website (www.orange.com) pursuant to applicable rules regarding financial communication and as required by Rule 12g3-2(b) promulgated under the Exchange Act.

Orange’s shares will remain listed on Euronext Paris, where most of Orange’s international and domestic investors currently trade Orange’s shares.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 285 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact: Tom Wright ; tom.wright@orange.com

Attachment