Believe Aktie [Valor: 111905288 / ISIN: FR0014003FE9]
06.04.2024 16:30:00

Press Release of Believe's Ad-Hoc Committee

Believe
16.70 EUR 0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release of Believe’s Ad-Hoc Committee

Paris, 6 April 2024 –The Ad-Hoc Committee of Believe has taken note of Warner Music Group’s decision not to submit a binding offer for a combination with Believe ("WMG”), as set out in Warner Music Group’s press release of earlier today.

The Ad-Hoc Committee will review the situation with all interested parties (including the Consortium composed of EQT, TCV and Mr Denis Ladegaillerie, as well as the historical shareholders of Believe1) to determine next steps in relation to the possible evolution of the Company’s control and will inform the market accordingly.

*****

About Believe
Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,919 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

Forward Looking statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of Believe and its subsidiaries (the "Group”). These statements include statements relating to the Group’s intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends in its results of operations, financial situation and liquidity. Although such statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ from those anticipated in such statements due to a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Group’s filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which are available on the website of Believe (www.believe.com). Prospective information contained in this press release is given only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments. Some of the financial information contained in this press release is not IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) accounting measures.

Press contacts:
believe@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton |+33 6 79 99 27 15 
Benoit Grange |+33 6 14 45 09 26 

 		Investor Relations contact:
Emilie.megel@believe.com

Emilie MEGEL| +33 6 07 09 98 60 

 




1 The selling TCV fund, Ventech and Xange.


Attachment


