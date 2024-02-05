Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.02.2024 22:44:47

Press Release: Novartis to strengthen oncology -2-

finanzen.net zero Novartis-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Novartis
90.27 CHF 0.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

timing of such integration. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. A further list and descriptions of these risks uncertainties and other factors can be found in the current Form 20-F filed by Novartis AG with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Information about the Tender Offer

This press release is neither an offer to sell or purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase MorphoSys shares. Moreover, this announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to purchase shares of Novartis data42 AG. The final terms and further provisions regarding the takeover offer (also referred to a tender offer) will be in the offer document once its publication has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicat or "BaFin"). Novartis data42 AG reserves the right to deviate from the basic terms presented herein in the final terms and provisions. Investors and holders of MorphoSys shares are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all other documents in connection with the public takeover offer as soon as they are published, as they will contain important information.

Subject to the exceptions described in the offer document and any exceptions granted by the relevant regulatory authorities, a public takeover offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into those jurisdictions where to do so would constitute a violation pursuant to the laws of such jurisdiction.

The tender offer described in this press release has not yet commenced, and this press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities. The terms and conditions of the tender offer will be published in, and the offer to purchase ordinary shares of MorphoSys will be made only pursuant to, the offer document and related offer materials prepared by Novartis and Novartis data42 AG and as approved by BaFin. Once the necessary permission from BaFin has been obtained, the offer document and related offer materials will be published in Germany and also filed with the SEC on Schedule TO at the time the tender offer is commenced. MorphoSys intends to file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the tender offer and to publish a recommendation statement pursuant to Sec. 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act.

In order to reconcile certain areas where German law and U.S. law conflict, Novartis and Novartis data42 AG expect to request no-action and exemptive relief from the SEC to conduct the tender in the manner described in the offer document.

Novartis and its affiliates or brokers (acting as agents of Novartis data42 AG or its affiliates, if any) may, to the extent permitted by applicable laws or regulations, directly or indirectly, acquire shares in MorphoSys or enter into agreements to acquire shares outside of the tender offer before, during or after the term of the tender offer. This also applies to other securities convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for shares of MorphoSys. These purchases may be concluded via the stock exchange at market prices or outside the stock exchange on negotiated terms. If such purchases or agreements to purchase are made, they will be made outside the United States and will comply with applicable law, including, to the extent applicable, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder (including pursuant to any requested no-action and exemptive relief from the SEC).

All information regarding such purchases will be disclosed in accordance with the laws or regulations applicable in Germany or any other relevant jurisdiction. In addition, the financial advisors of Novartis may also act in the ordinary course of trading in securities of MorphoSys, which may include purchases or agreements to purchase such securities.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT, INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, MEANS OF TENDER AND RELATED TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED BY NOVARTIS AND NOVARTIS DATA42 AG WITH THE SEC AND THE RELATED SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 THAT WILL BE FILED BY MORPHOSYS WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Once filed, these documents will be available at no charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, a copy of the offer to purchase, means of tender and certain other related tender offer documents (once they become available) may also be obtained for free on Novartis AG's website at www.novartis.com/investors/morphosys-acquisition. A copy of the solicitation/recommendation statement will be made available by MorphoSys at morphosys.com/en/investors/Novartis-TakeoverOffer or by contacting MorphoSys' investor relations department at +49 89 89927 179. These materials may also be obtained through the information agent for the tender offer, which will be named in the tender offer materials.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram.

References

1. 2023-12-11_Rampal R_MANIFEST-2_ASH 2023_Oral 628

2. 2023_Manifest Arm 3 results_Mascarenas et al J Clin Oncol 41:4993-5004

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Richard Jarvis +41 79 584 2326 Julie Masow +1 862 579 8456

Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Michael Meo +1 862 274 5414

Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267 Marlena Abdinoor +1 617 335 9525

Switzerland +41 79 619 2035

Satoshi Sugimoto

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Jonathan Graham +1 201 602 9921

Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912

Imke Kappes +41 61 324 8269

Zain Iqbal +41 61 324 0390

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2024 16:45 ET (21:45 GMT)

