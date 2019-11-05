Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz receives US FDA approval for long-acting oncology supportive care biosimilar Ziextenzo(TM) (pegfilgrastim-bmez)

-- Ziextenzo(TM) is indicated to decrease the incidence of febrile

neutropenia, one of the most serious side effects of chemotherapy

-- With approval of Ziextenzo(TM), Sandoz is first and only company to

offer US physicians long- and short-acting filgrastim biosimilar

treatment options

-- With four US approved biosimilars, Sandoz is committed to expanding

patient access, increasing healthcare savings and fueling innovation

Holzkirchen, Nov. 5, 2019 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division and a global

leader in biosimilars, today announced that the US Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) approved its biosimilar Ziextenzo(TM)

(pegfilgrastim-bmez). Sandoz biosimilar pegfilgrastim has been approved

and marketed in Europe as Ziextenzo(R) (pegfilgrastim) since 2018.

Sandoz now intends to launch Ziextenzo in the US as soon as possible

this year.

Ziextenzo is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as

manifested by febrile neutropenia (low white blood cell count with a

fever), in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving

myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically

significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.

"When a cancer patient with febrile neutropenia gets an infection, it

can have serious consequences such as delays or dose reductions of

chemotherapy," said Carol Lynch, President of Sandoz Inc. "The approval

of Ziextenzo expands our oncology portfolio, providing physicians with a

long-acting supportive oncology biosimilar option. It builds on the

foundation of trust and experience we developed with our short-acting

filgrastim Zarxio(R) -- the leading filgrastim by market share in the US

-- including consistent product supply and reliable patient services."

A study has shown that each year in the US, more than 60,000 cancer

patients are hospitalized with evidence of neutropenia, including fever

or infection, with more than 4,000 deaths as a result.(1) Sandoz is now

the first and only company to offer physicians in the US the choice

between a long- and short-acting biosimilar filgrastim treatment to best

suit the individual needs of tens of thousands of patients undergoing

chemotherapy.

The FDA approval of Ziextenzo was based on analytical, preclinical and

clinical research, including data from a pivotal three-way

pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) study (LA-EP06-104).(2)

This study compared Sandoz pegfilgrastim with US-sourced reference

pegfilgrastim, Sandoz pegfilgrastim with EU-sourced reference

pegfilgrastim, and US-sourced with EU-sourced reference pegfilgrastim.

PK and PD similarity were demonstrated in all three comparisons, and no

clinically meaningful differences were observed regarding safety and

immunogenicity among the treatment groups.

Sandoz has proven biosimilars create early and expanded patient access

to life-changing biologics while increasing healthcare savings. Its four

approved biosimilars in the US are part of a leading global portfolio

with eight marketed biosimilars. Building on this success, Ziextenzo can

help increase positive treatment outcomes for patients undergoing

chemotherapy and drive significant savings for the healthcare

system.(2,3)

Sandoz is a global biosimilar leader and will continue to help millions

of patients in oncology, immunology, endocrinology and other underserved

therapy areas access biologic medicines sustainably and affordably.

About Ziextenzo (pegfilgrastim-bmez)

Pegfilgrastim is a long-acting form of filgrastim. Filgrastim is very

similar to a natural protein (granulocyte-colony stimulating factor) --

also known as G-CSF -- produced by a person's own body. Ziextenzo is

indicated in the US to decrease the incidence of infection, as

manifested by febrile neutropenia (low white blood cell count with a

fever), in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving

myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically

significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.(4) Febrile neutropenia is

caused by cytotoxic chemotherapy (medicines that destroy rapidly growing

cells); white blood cells are important as they help your body fight

infection.(5)

Please see full Prescribing Information for Ziextenzo :

https://www.us.sandoz.com/sites/www.us.sandoz.com/files/Ziextenzo_PI_2019.pdf

here.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential regulatory submissions, marketing approvals,

launches, new indications or labeling for biosimilar pegfilgrastim and

the other biosimilar products described in this press release, or

regarding potential future revenues from biosimilar pegfilgrastim and

such other biosimilar products. You should not place undue reliance on

these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our

current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that biosimilar pegfilgrastim or other Sandoz

biosimilars will be submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at

any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that biosimilar

pegfilgrastim will be successfully launched, or at any particular time.

Nor can there be any guarantee that, if approved, any Sandoz biosimilar

will be approved for all indications in the originator product label.

Neither can there be any guarantee that biosimilar pegfilgrastim or

other Sandoz biosimilars will be commercially successful in the future.

In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research

and development, including clinical trial results and additional

analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences

of physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential

approval of additional biosimilar versions of pegfilgrastim; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including

intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or

limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political and economic

conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual

data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our

information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and

Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update

any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical need. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted

for 2018 sales of USD 9.9 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz global at

http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global

References

1. V Caggiano, RV Weiss, TS Rickert, et al. Incidence, cost, and mortality

of neutropenia hospitalization associated with chemotherapy. Cancer.

Volume 103. Pages 1916-1924. May 1, 2005. Available at:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15751024. Accessed August 27, 2019.

2. R Nakov, S Schussler, S Schier-Mumzhiu, et. al. A large multi-center,

randomized, double-blind, crossover study in healthy volunteers to

compare pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of a proposed biosimilar

pegfilgrastim with EU and US reference pegfilgrastim: Methodological

approach. Annals of Oncology, Volume 29, Issue suppl_8, 1 October 2018,

mdy300.110.

3. Wang W, Balu S, Campbell K. Cost-minimization analysis for biosimilar

pegfilgrastim in the prophylaxis of chemotherapy induced (febrile)

neutropenia and expanded access based on budget neutral basis. Data

presented at 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

4. Ziextenzo. Prescribing Information. Available at:

https://www.us.sandoz.com/sites/www.us.sandoz.com/files/Ziextenzo_PI_2019.pdf.

Accessed November 5, 2019.

5. European Medicines Agency. Available at:

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/ziextenzo#product-information-section.

Accessed August 27, 2019.

