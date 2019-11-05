|
05.11.2019 07:14:47
Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz receives US FDA approval for long-acting oncology supportive care biosimilar Ziextenzo(TM) (pegfilgrastim-bmez)
-- Ziextenzo(TM) is indicated to decrease the incidence of febrile
neutropenia, one of the most serious side effects of chemotherapy
-- With approval of Ziextenzo(TM), Sandoz is first and only company to
offer US physicians long- and short-acting filgrastim biosimilar
treatment options
-- With four US approved biosimilars, Sandoz is committed to expanding
patient access, increasing healthcare savings and fueling innovation
Holzkirchen, Nov. 5, 2019 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division and a global
leader in biosimilars, today announced that the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) approved its biosimilar Ziextenzo(TM)
(pegfilgrastim-bmez). Sandoz biosimilar pegfilgrastim has been approved
and marketed in Europe as Ziextenzo(R) (pegfilgrastim) since 2018.
Sandoz now intends to launch Ziextenzo in the US as soon as possible
this year.
Ziextenzo is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as
manifested by febrile neutropenia (low white blood cell count with a
fever), in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving
myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically
significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.
"When a cancer patient with febrile neutropenia gets an infection, it
can have serious consequences such as delays or dose reductions of
chemotherapy," said Carol Lynch, President of Sandoz Inc. "The approval
of Ziextenzo expands our oncology portfolio, providing physicians with a
long-acting supportive oncology biosimilar option. It builds on the
foundation of trust and experience we developed with our short-acting
filgrastim Zarxio(R) -- the leading filgrastim by market share in the US
-- including consistent product supply and reliable patient services."
A study has shown that each year in the US, more than 60,000 cancer
patients are hospitalized with evidence of neutropenia, including fever
or infection, with more than 4,000 deaths as a result.(1) Sandoz is now
the first and only company to offer physicians in the US the choice
between a long- and short-acting biosimilar filgrastim treatment to best
suit the individual needs of tens of thousands of patients undergoing
chemotherapy.
The FDA approval of Ziextenzo was based on analytical, preclinical and
clinical research, including data from a pivotal three-way
pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) study (LA-EP06-104).(2)
This study compared Sandoz pegfilgrastim with US-sourced reference
pegfilgrastim, Sandoz pegfilgrastim with EU-sourced reference
pegfilgrastim, and US-sourced with EU-sourced reference pegfilgrastim.
PK and PD similarity were demonstrated in all three comparisons, and no
clinically meaningful differences were observed regarding safety and
immunogenicity among the treatment groups.
Sandoz has proven biosimilars create early and expanded patient access
to life-changing biologics while increasing healthcare savings. Its four
approved biosimilars in the US are part of a leading global portfolio
with eight marketed biosimilars. Building on this success, Ziextenzo can
help increase positive treatment outcomes for patients undergoing
chemotherapy and drive significant savings for the healthcare
system.(2,3)
Sandoz is a global biosimilar leader and will continue to help millions
of patients in oncology, immunology, endocrinology and other underserved
therapy areas access biologic medicines sustainably and affordably.
About Ziextenzo (pegfilgrastim-bmez)
Pegfilgrastim is a long-acting form of filgrastim. Filgrastim is very
similar to a natural protein (granulocyte-colony stimulating factor) --
also known as G-CSF -- produced by a person's own body. Ziextenzo is
indicated in the US to decrease the incidence of infection, as
manifested by febrile neutropenia (low white blood cell count with a
fever), in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving
myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically
significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.(4) Febrile neutropenia is
caused by cytotoxic chemotherapy (medicines that destroy rapidly growing
cells); white blood cells are important as they help your body fight
infection.(5)
Please see full Prescribing Information for Ziextenzo :
https://www.us.sandoz.com/sites/www.us.sandoz.com/files/Ziextenzo_PI_2019.pdf
here.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential regulatory submissions, marketing approvals,
launches, new indications or labeling for biosimilar pegfilgrastim and
the other biosimilar products described in this press release, or
regarding potential future revenues from biosimilar pegfilgrastim and
such other biosimilar products. You should not place undue reliance on
these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our
current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should
underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There
can be no guarantee that biosimilar pegfilgrastim or other Sandoz
biosimilars will be submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at
any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that biosimilar
pegfilgrastim will be successfully launched, or at any particular time.
Nor can there be any guarantee that, if approved, any Sandoz biosimilar
will be approved for all indications in the originator product label.
Neither can there be any guarantee that biosimilar pegfilgrastim or
other Sandoz biosimilars will be commercially successful in the future.
In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be
affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research
and development, including clinical trial results and additional
analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences
of physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential
approval of additional biosimilar versions of pegfilgrastim; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including
intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or
limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political and economic
conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual
data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our
information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic
pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for
patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches
that address unmet medical need. Our ambition is to be the world's
leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of
high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted
for 2018 sales of USD 9.9 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in
Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.
Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz global at
http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global
For further information, contact:
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Allison Schneider
Novartis US Communications Sandoz US Communications
+1 646 438-4335 (mobile) +1 609 785-2099 (direct)
eric.althoff@novartis.com +1 609 619-9089 (mobile)
allison.schneider@sandoz.com
Chris Lewis Michelle Bauman
Sandoz Global Communications Sandoz Global Communications
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
November 05, 2019 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
