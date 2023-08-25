Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz receives FDA -2

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.08.2023 07:14:45

Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz receives FDA

Novartis
90.42 CHF 0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

References

1. Tyruko. Prescribing Information. Available at: : https://www.us.sandoz.com/sites/www.us.sandoz.com/files/media-library/documents/TYRUKO%20251958_US_LFT_P03%5B67%5D.pdf Prescribing Information

2. MS International Federation. What is MS? October 2021. Accessed May 17, 2022. https://www.msif.org/about-ms/what-is-ms/

3. Mayo Clinic. About Multiple Sclerosis. 2022. Accessed July 7, 2023. Available from: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/multiple-sclerosis/symptoms-causes/syc-20350269.

*Tysabri is a registered trademark of Biogen MA, Inc.

# # #

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches that address unmet medical needs. Our vision is to be the world's leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of high-quality medicines covers major therapeutic areas.

# # #

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2023 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

