|
18.05.2021 10:44:41
Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz announces plans to further strengthen its antibiotics manufacturing setup in Europe
-- Sandoz to invest EUR150 million in new antibiotics manufacturing
technology in Europe over next three to five years, to be optimally
prepared for future needs
-- Kundl, Austria further strengthens production for oral antibiotics while
facility in Palafolls, Spain expands for sterile active pharmaceutical
ingredients
-- Investment affirms long-term confidence in antibiotics strategy,
delivering and building on published plans for European-based
manufacturing network
Basel, May 18, 2021 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division, today announces
plans to further strengthen its European antibiotics manufacturing
network by further expanding production capabilities in Kundl, Austria
and in Palafolls, Spain. By modernizing and simplifying its
manufacturing setup, Sandoz will improve its ability to consistently
deliver high-quality medicines to patients, while remaining
cost-competitive on the global market.
In line with plans announced with the Austrian government in July 2020,
Sandoz confirms that in a first step it will proceed to invest more than
EUR100 million to introduce new manufacturing technology for the
production of oral amoxicillin, an active pharmaceutical ingredient
(API) for its leading penicillin product. This investment will allow
Sandoz to leverage its position in Kundl as the hub and center of the
only major end-to-end antibiotics supply chain in Europe, covering all
production steps from API to Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) for many
leading antibiotics.
In addition to the investment in Kundl, Sandoz announces plans for an
expansion of its Palafolls site in Spain, planning to invest around
EUR50 million in new production technology and increased capacity for
the production of sterile penicillin APIs and sterile API mixtures.
As part of this network modernization plan, Sandoz will phase out the
current production of oral APIs at the Les Franqueses site in Spain,
which it plans to close in 2024. Sterile API production is planned to
transfer from Kundl to the new facility at Palafolls in 2025. Sandoz is
committed to its people and will offer full support to its associates
who might be impacted.
Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor said: "Antibiotics are the backbone of modern
healthcare and a key strategic pillar of our business. Despite a
temporary drop in demand due to the pandemic, we remain as confident as
ever in the mid- to long-term prospects for this segment, which meets a
significant quantity of the global disease burden. This investment,
which comes shortly after we announced plans to acquire GSK's global
cephalosporin antibiotics, confirms our commitment to securing the
future of our leading global business".
Giovanni Barbella, Head of Sandoz Technical Operations, said: "Our goal
is to produce and supply high-quality antibiotics at a cost-competitive
price to patients around the world. The important investments announced
today will enable our world-class manufacturing network in Europe to
meet future requirements".
Sandoz is the global leader in generic antibiotics and operates the only
vertically-integrated antibiotic network left in Europe, despite fierce
competition from Asia.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such generic
or biosimilar products will be approved for all indications included in
the reference product's label. Nor can there be any guarantee that such
products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,
our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among
other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing
clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; competition in general, including potential approval of
additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including
intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or
limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic
pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for
patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches
that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's
leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of
high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted
for 2020 sales of USD 9.6 billion.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 18, 2021 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)