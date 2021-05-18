Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz announces plans to further strengthen its antibiotics manufacturing setup in Europe

-- Sandoz to invest EUR150 million in new antibiotics manufacturing

technology in Europe over next three to five years, to be optimally

prepared for future needs

-- Kundl, Austria further strengthens production for oral antibiotics while

facility in Palafolls, Spain expands for sterile active pharmaceutical

ingredients

-- Investment affirms long-term confidence in antibiotics strategy,

delivering and building on published plans for European-based

manufacturing network

Basel, May 18, 2021 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division, today announces

plans to further strengthen its European antibiotics manufacturing

network by further expanding production capabilities in Kundl, Austria

and in Palafolls, Spain. By modernizing and simplifying its

manufacturing setup, Sandoz will improve its ability to consistently

deliver high-quality medicines to patients, while remaining

cost-competitive on the global market.

In line with plans announced with the Austrian government in July 2020,

Sandoz confirms that in a first step it will proceed to invest more than

EUR100 million to introduce new manufacturing technology for the

production of oral amoxicillin, an active pharmaceutical ingredient

(API) for its leading penicillin product. This investment will allow

Sandoz to leverage its position in Kundl as the hub and center of the

only major end-to-end antibiotics supply chain in Europe, covering all

production steps from API to Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) for many

leading antibiotics.

In addition to the investment in Kundl, Sandoz announces plans for an

expansion of its Palafolls site in Spain, planning to invest around

EUR50 million in new production technology and increased capacity for

the production of sterile penicillin APIs and sterile API mixtures.

As part of this network modernization plan, Sandoz will phase out the

current production of oral APIs at the Les Franqueses site in Spain,

which it plans to close in 2024. Sterile API production is planned to

transfer from Kundl to the new facility at Palafolls in 2025. Sandoz is

committed to its people and will offer full support to its associates

who might be impacted.

Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor said: "Antibiotics are the backbone of modern

healthcare and a key strategic pillar of our business. Despite a

temporary drop in demand due to the pandemic, we remain as confident as

ever in the mid- to long-term prospects for this segment, which meets a

significant quantity of the global disease burden. This investment,

which comes shortly after we announced plans to acquire GSK's global

cephalosporin antibiotics, confirms our commitment to securing the

future of our leading global business".

Giovanni Barbella, Head of Sandoz Technical Operations, said: "Our goal

is to produce and supply high-quality antibiotics at a cost-competitive

price to patients around the world. The important investments announced

today will enable our world-class manufacturing network in Europe to

meet future requirements".

Sandoz is the global leader in generic antibiotics and operates the only

vertically-integrated antibiotic network left in Europe, despite fierce

competition from Asia.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such generic

or biosimilar products will be approved for all indications included in

the reference product's label. Nor can there be any guarantee that such

products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among

other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,

including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing

clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; competition in general, including potential approval of

additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including

intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or

limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted

for 2020 sales of USD 9.6 billion.

