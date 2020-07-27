Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz announces plans for joint investment to help strengthen future of antibiotics manufacturing in Europe

-- Sandoz and Austrian government announce joint plans to drive long-term

competitiveness of European production for key antibiotics in Europe

-- Planned combined investment of more than EUR 150 million would include

major innovative technology development and implementation for

large-scale manufacture of active ingredients for leading penicillin

products

-- Kundl manufacturing site in Austria is hub of last vertically integrated

antibiotics production chain in Europe; Sandoz is #1 global supplier of

generic antibiotics

Holzkirchen, July 27, 2020 -- Sandoz, the Novartis generics and

biosimilars division, is pleased to announce plans for a joint

investment, together with the Austrian federal government, to strengthen

the long-term future of integrated antibiotics manufacturing in Europe.

Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor said: "This plan is a great example of

government and the private sector working closely together to protect

the long-term interests of patients in Europe and beyond. Antibiotics

are the backbone of modern medicine and our Kundl facility in Austria is

the hub and center of the last remaining integrated production chain for

antibiotics in the western world. This joint investment will help to

keep it that way."

Sandoz intends to invest more than EUR 150 million over the next five

years to strengthen the long-term competitiveness of its integrated

antibiotic manufacturing operations at Kundl, developing and introducing

innovative manufacturing technology for both active pharmaceutical

ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms (FDFs).

Under the joint plan, which is subject to formal approvals by both

parties, the Austrian federal government would contribute or coordinate

public funding totalling approximately EUR 50 million towards the total

investment, as part of its efforts to increase European-based production

of essential medicines. Sandoz and the Austrian government anticipate a

formal closing of the agreement before the end of the year.

The government funding would primarily support new process technology to

produce API for penicillin products at Kundl. Sandoz would commit to

related penicillin API production in Europe for the next 10 years,

despite fierce global price competition, particularly from China.

Steffen Lang, Global Head of Novartis Technical Operations (NTO), said:

"Novartis is committed to sustain a resilient and competitive supply

chain for the essential medicines Sandoz markets. I am proud that NTO is

leveraging its market-leading manufacturing expertise to enable Sandoz

to further strengthen supply of these vital medicines, and we can build

upon the high manufacturing and quality standards at the Kundl site and

further deepen its vertical integration."

Sandoz produces enough penicillin products at Kundl to potentially meet

all current Europe-wide demand. Kundl is the Sandoz competence center

for antibiotic FDFs and the focal point of its European antibiotics

manufacturing network. Sandoz is the #1 global supplier of generic

antibiotics.

For more information, please visit our digital press kit:

https://www.sandoz.com/future-antibiotics-manufacturing-europe

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "plans," "planned," "intends, "potential," "can," "will," "plan,

" "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward,"

"believe," "committed," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding plans for a joint investment, together with the

Austrian federal government, to strengthen the long-term competitiveness

of Sandoz integrated antibiotic manufacturing operations at Kundl, or

regarding potential future revenues from the products described in this

press release. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the

planned joint investment with the Austrian federal government to

strengthen the long-term competitiveness of Sandoz integrated antibiotic

manufacturing operations at Kundl will close in the anticipated time

frame, or at all. Neither can there be any guarantee that, such planned

joint investment will achieve any or all of its intended goals in any

particular time frame, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that

the products described in this press release will be commercially

successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding the

planned joint investment with the Austrian federal government and such

products could be affected by, among other things, the failure by either

party to obtain formal approvals for the planned joint investment; the

failure to develop new process technology to produce API for penicillin

products at Kundl in the expected time frame, or at all; the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the

particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients;

competition in general, including price competition with Sandoz

penicillin products; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency;

litigation outcomes, including intellectual property disputes or other

legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products;

general political, economic and business conditions, including the

effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19;

safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or

actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our

information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and

Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update

any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted

for 2019 sales of USD 9.7 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at

http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.

Sandoz Global Communications

Chris Lewis Michelle Bauman

Sandoz Global Communications Sandoz Global Communications

+49 174 244 9501 (mobile) +1 973 714 8043 (mobile)

chris.lewis@sandoz.com michelle.bauman@sandoz.com

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Eric Althoff

Novartis Global Communications Novartis US Communications

+41 61 324 1374 +1 646 438 4335

antonio.ligi@novartis.com eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2020 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)