27.07.2020 09:29:43
Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz announces plans for joint investment to help strengthen future of antibiotics manufacturing in Europe
-- Sandoz and Austrian government announce joint plans to drive long-term
competitiveness of European production for key antibiotics in Europe
-- Planned combined investment of more than EUR 150 million would include
major innovative technology development and implementation for
large-scale manufacture of active ingredients for leading penicillin
products
-- Kundl manufacturing site in Austria is hub of last vertically integrated
antibiotics production chain in Europe; Sandoz is #1 global supplier of
generic antibiotics
Holzkirchen, July 27, 2020 -- Sandoz, the Novartis generics and
biosimilars division, is pleased to announce plans for a joint
investment, together with the Austrian federal government, to strengthen
the long-term future of integrated antibiotics manufacturing in Europe.
Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor said: "This plan is a great example of
government and the private sector working closely together to protect
the long-term interests of patients in Europe and beyond. Antibiotics
are the backbone of modern medicine and our Kundl facility in Austria is
the hub and center of the last remaining integrated production chain for
antibiotics in the western world. This joint investment will help to
keep it that way."
Sandoz intends to invest more than EUR 150 million over the next five
years to strengthen the long-term competitiveness of its integrated
antibiotic manufacturing operations at Kundl, developing and introducing
innovative manufacturing technology for both active pharmaceutical
ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms (FDFs).
Under the joint plan, which is subject to formal approvals by both
parties, the Austrian federal government would contribute or coordinate
public funding totalling approximately EUR 50 million towards the total
investment, as part of its efforts to increase European-based production
of essential medicines. Sandoz and the Austrian government anticipate a
formal closing of the agreement before the end of the year.
The government funding would primarily support new process technology to
produce API for penicillin products at Kundl. Sandoz would commit to
related penicillin API production in Europe for the next 10 years,
despite fierce global price competition, particularly from China.
Steffen Lang, Global Head of Novartis Technical Operations (NTO), said:
"Novartis is committed to sustain a resilient and competitive supply
chain for the essential medicines Sandoz markets. I am proud that NTO is
leveraging its market-leading manufacturing expertise to enable Sandoz
to further strengthen supply of these vital medicines, and we can build
upon the high manufacturing and quality standards at the Kundl site and
further deepen its vertical integration."
Sandoz produces enough penicillin products at Kundl to potentially meet
all current Europe-wide demand. Kundl is the Sandoz competence center
for antibiotic FDFs and the focal point of its European antibiotics
manufacturing network. Sandoz is the #1 global supplier of generic
antibiotics.
For more information, please visit our digital press kit:
https://www.sandoz.com/future-antibiotics-manufacturing-europe
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "plans," "planned," "intends, "potential," "can," "will," "plan,
" "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward,"
"believe," "committed," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding plans for a joint investment, together with the
Austrian federal government, to strengthen the long-term competitiveness
of Sandoz integrated antibiotic manufacturing operations at Kundl, or
regarding potential future revenues from the products described in this
press release. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the
planned joint investment with the Austrian federal government to
strengthen the long-term competitiveness of Sandoz integrated antibiotic
manufacturing operations at Kundl will close in the anticipated time
frame, or at all. Neither can there be any guarantee that, such planned
joint investment will achieve any or all of its intended goals in any
particular time frame, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that
the products described in this press release will be commercially
successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding the
planned joint investment with the Austrian federal government and such
products could be affected by, among other things, the failure by either
party to obtain formal approvals for the planned joint investment; the
failure to develop new process technology to produce API for penicillin
products at Kundl in the expected time frame, or at all; the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the
particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients;
competition in general, including price competition with Sandoz
penicillin products; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency;
litigation outcomes, including intellectual property disputes or other
legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products;
general political, economic and business conditions, including the
effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19;
safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or
actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our
information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic
pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for
patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches
that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's
leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of
high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted
for 2019 sales of USD 9.7 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in
Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.
Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at
http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.
Sandoz Global Communications
Chris Lewis Michelle Bauman
Sandoz Global Communications Sandoz Global Communications
+49 174 244 9501 (mobile) +1 973 714 8043 (mobile)
chris.lewis@sandoz.com michelle.bauman@sandoz.com
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Antonio Ligi Eric Althoff
Novartis Global Communications Novartis US Communications
+41 61 324 1374 +1 646 438 4335
antonio.ligi@novartis.com eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 27, 2020 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)