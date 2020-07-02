Press Release: Novartis resolves legacy litigation matters, finalizing settlement of speaker program litigation with Government in the US and positioning com...

-- Company finalizes USD 678 million settlement relating to suit challenging

speaker programs and other promotional events conducted from 2002 through

2011 in the US as well as USD 51.25 million related to the company's

support of certain independent charitable co-pay foundations from 2010 to

2014

-- As part of these settlements, Novartis has agreed to new corporate

integrity obligations in the US through 2025

-- Novartis embarks on new approach to meet the educational needs of

physicians by setting new standard through digitally enabled education

programs to support better outcomes for patients

Basel, July 2, 2020 -- Novartis has finalized its previously disclosed

agreement with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New

York, the New York State Attorney General, and relator Oswald Bilotta

resolving a civil suit challenging speaker programs and other

promotional events conducted from 2002 through 2011 by Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the US. As part of this settlement,

Novartis will pay USD 678 million and has agreed to new corporate

integrity obligations with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the

US Department of Health & Human Services that will change how the

company delivers peer-to-peer programs in the US. As it has done over

the past several years, Novartis will continue to evolve its approach to

peer-to-peer medical education. The company fully provisioned for this

settlement in July 2019.

Novartis expects that its new initiatives will resonate more with the

way people learn in the digital era. Consistent with its already

substantial efforts to fully scale its next-generation digital

engagement technologies, Novartis will transition its physician

education programs predominantly to digital formats, and use paid

external physicians only in limited circumstances. The use of digital

tools will allow Novartis to offer rich and interactive content, in some

cases including peer-to-peer instruction, which physicians can engage

with at their convenience.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said: "Today's settlements are

consistent with Novartis commitment to resolve and learn from legacy

compliance matters. We are a different company today--with new

leadership, a stronger culture, and a more comprehensive commitment to

ethics embedded at the heart of our company. I have been clear that I

never want us to achieve commercial success at the expense of our

values--our values must always come first and are the foundation of

everything we do. With these agreements we mark an important milestone

on our journey to build trust with society as we continue reimagining

medicine to improve and extend lives all around the world."

While Novartis is moving away from the traditional speaker program model

in the US, peer-to-peer medical education remains an important aspect of

the Company's educational objectives as it helps physicians keep pace

with medical innovation and make prescription decisions in the best

interest of patients. Since 2011, Novartis has enhanced its peer-to-peer

medical education programs to meet the evolving expectations of the

industry and stakeholders around the world. Going forward, Novartis will

set the standard by embracing new, digitally enabled education programs

that will support better outcomes for patients.

Novartis will transform its sponsored peer-to-peer medical education in

the US by:

-- Transitioning predominantly to digital/virtual formats;

-- Significantly limiting the instances in which it pays external healthcare

professionals (HCPs) to deliver education; and

-- Taking additional steps to comprehensively foster compliance, including

eliminating the use of restaurants as venues.

In addition, Novartis has finalized its previously disclosed agreement

with the US Department of Justice and the US Attorney's Office for the

District of Massachusetts to resolve an investigation related to the

company's support of certain independent charitable co-pay foundations

(ICCFs) from 2010 to 2014. As part of this settlement, Novartis will pay

USD 51.25 million and has agreed to additional corporate integrity

obligations with OIG to further enhance its controls relating to its

interactions with ICCFs. The company provisioned for this settlement.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "continues," "positioning," "for the future," "next generation,"

"embarks," "will," "continue to evolve," "expects," "efforts,"

"commitment," "expectations," "committed," "working," "going forward,"

"further enhance," "potential," "transitioning," "taking additional

steps," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding

future changes to Novartis sponsored peer-to-peer medical education in

the US, and regarding agreements by Novartis to additional corporate

integrity obligations with the Office of Inspector General of the US

Department of Health & Human Services. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based

on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that the future changes to Novartis sponsored

peer-to-peer medical education in the US will be successfully

implemented in any particular time frame, or at all, or achieve any or

all of their intended goals and benefits. Neither can there be any

guarantee that we will successfully implement or comply with the

additional corporate integrity obligations agreed to with the OIG. Nor

can there be any guarantee regarding the reactions of healthcare

professionals, customers, strategic partners and other stakeholders to

the future changes to Novartis sponsored peer-to-peer medical education

in the US or the additional corporate integrity obligations. In

particular, our expectations regarding such future changes to Novartis

sponsored peer-to-peer medical education in the US and additional

corporate integrity obligations could be affected by, among other things,

potential adverse reactions to the planned changes to Novartis sponsored

peer-to-peer medical education in the US and additional corporate

integrity obligations by healthcare professionals, customers, strategic

partners or other stakeholders; the potential that the benefits expected

from the planned changes to Novartis sponsored peer-to-peer medical

education in the US may not be realized or may take longer to realize

than expected; potential or actual failures to comply with the

additional corporate integrity obligations; regulatory actions or delays

or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care

cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing

and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing

transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; general political, economic and business

conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic

diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

