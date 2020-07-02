|
02.07.2020 00:40:40
Press Release: Novartis resolves legacy litigation matters, finalizing settlement of speaker program litigation with Government in the US and positioning com...
-- Company finalizes USD 678 million settlement relating to suit challenging
speaker programs and other promotional events conducted from 2002 through
2011 in the US as well as USD 51.25 million related to the company's
support of certain independent charitable co-pay foundations from 2010 to
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Clariant AG / Novartis N / Roche GS / Vifor Pharma AG
|54239277
|65.00 %
|11.00 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|54239284
|69.00 %
|6.40 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|54239285
|65.00 %
|5.40 %
2014
-- As part of these settlements, Novartis has agreed to new corporate
integrity obligations in the US through 2025
-- Novartis embarks on new approach to meet the educational needs of
physicians by setting new standard through digitally enabled education
programs to support better outcomes for patients
Basel, July 2, 2020 -- Novartis has finalized its previously disclosed
agreement with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New
York, the New York State Attorney General, and relator Oswald Bilotta
resolving a civil suit challenging speaker programs and other
promotional events conducted from 2002 through 2011 by Novartis
Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the US. As part of this settlement,
Novartis will pay USD 678 million and has agreed to new corporate
integrity obligations with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the
US Department of Health & Human Services that will change how the
company delivers peer-to-peer programs in the US. As it has done over
the past several years, Novartis will continue to evolve its approach to
peer-to-peer medical education. The company fully provisioned for this
settlement in July 2019.
Novartis expects that its new initiatives will resonate more with the
way people learn in the digital era. Consistent with its already
substantial efforts to fully scale its next-generation digital
engagement technologies, Novartis will transition its physician
education programs predominantly to digital formats, and use paid
external physicians only in limited circumstances. The use of digital
tools will allow Novartis to offer rich and interactive content, in some
cases including peer-to-peer instruction, which physicians can engage
with at their convenience.
Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said: "Today's settlements are
consistent with Novartis commitment to resolve and learn from legacy
compliance matters. We are a different company today--with new
leadership, a stronger culture, and a more comprehensive commitment to
ethics embedded at the heart of our company. I have been clear that I
never want us to achieve commercial success at the expense of our
values--our values must always come first and are the foundation of
everything we do. With these agreements we mark an important milestone
on our journey to build trust with society as we continue reimagining
medicine to improve and extend lives all around the world."
While Novartis is moving away from the traditional speaker program model
in the US, peer-to-peer medical education remains an important aspect of
the Company's educational objectives as it helps physicians keep pace
with medical innovation and make prescription decisions in the best
interest of patients. Since 2011, Novartis has enhanced its peer-to-peer
medical education programs to meet the evolving expectations of the
industry and stakeholders around the world. Going forward, Novartis will
set the standard by embracing new, digitally enabled education programs
that will support better outcomes for patients.
Novartis will transform its sponsored peer-to-peer medical education in
the US by:
-- Transitioning predominantly to digital/virtual formats;
-- Significantly limiting the instances in which it pays external healthcare
professionals (HCPs) to deliver education; and
-- Taking additional steps to comprehensively foster compliance, including
eliminating the use of restaurants as venues.
In addition, Novartis has finalized its previously disclosed agreement
with the US Department of Justice and the US Attorney's Office for the
District of Massachusetts to resolve an investigation related to the
company's support of certain independent charitable co-pay foundations
(ICCFs) from 2010 to 2014. As part of this settlement, Novartis will pay
USD 51.25 million and has agreed to additional corporate integrity
obligations with OIG to further enhance its controls relating to its
interactions with ICCFs. The company provisioned for this settlement.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "continues," "positioning," "for the future," "next generation,"
"embarks," "will," "continue to evolve," "expects," "efforts,"
"commitment," "expectations," "committed," "working," "going forward,"
"further enhance," "potential," "transitioning," "taking additional
steps," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding
future changes to Novartis sponsored peer-to-peer medical education in
the US, and regarding agreements by Novartis to additional corporate
integrity obligations with the Office of Inspector General of the US
Department of Health & Human Services. You should not place undue
reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based
on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should
underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There
can be no guarantee that the future changes to Novartis sponsored
peer-to-peer medical education in the US will be successfully
implemented in any particular time frame, or at all, or achieve any or
all of their intended goals and benefits. Neither can there be any
guarantee that we will successfully implement or comply with the
additional corporate integrity obligations agreed to with the OIG. Nor
can there be any guarantee regarding the reactions of healthcare
professionals, customers, strategic partners and other stakeholders to
the future changes to Novartis sponsored peer-to-peer medical education
in the US or the additional corporate integrity obligations. In
particular, our expectations regarding such future changes to Novartis
sponsored peer-to-peer medical education in the US and additional
corporate integrity obligations could be affected by, among other things,
potential adverse reactions to the planned changes to Novartis sponsored
peer-to-peer medical education in the US and additional corporate
integrity obligations by healthcare professionals, customers, strategic
partners or other stakeholders; the potential that the benefits expected
from the planned changes to Novartis sponsored peer-to-peer medical
education in the US may not be realized or may take longer to realize
than expected; potential or actual failures to comply with the
additional corporate integrity obligations; regulatory actions or delays
or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care
cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing
and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing
transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; general political, economic and business
conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic
diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Sreejit Mohan Eric Althoff
Novartis External Communications Novartis US External Communications
+41 79 747 9157 (mobile) +1 646 438 4335
sreejit.mohan@novartis.com eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 01, 2020 18:41 ET (22:41 GMT)