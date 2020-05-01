Press Release: Novartis receives CHMP positive opinion for Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) (QVM149), a potential first-in-class inhaled LABA/LAMA/ICS combination f...

-- CHMP positive opinion advances efforts to provide first-in-class

LABA/LAMA/ICS combination for patients whose asthma is uncontrolled with

LABA/ICS standard-of-care treatment in the EU.

-- Digital companion with app and sensor that provide inhalation

confirmation, medication reminders and access to objective data to better

support therapeutic decisions also covered by positive opinion for

Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) (QVM149; IND/GLY/MF).

-- Decision supported by robust efficacy and safety data from over 3,000

patients with asthma in Phase III IRIDIUM study, in which once-daily

IND/GLY/MF demonstrated statistically significant improvements in lung

function compared with once-daily IND/MF (QMF149).1

-- In secondary analyses of the Phase III IRIDIUM study, statistically

significant improvements in lung function and reductions in

moderate-to-severe and severe asthma exacerbation rates were observed

with high-dose IND/GLY/MF compared to high-dose Sal/Flu.1

Basel, May 1, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the European

Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

(CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of

Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) (QVM149; indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium

bromide and mometasone furoate [IND/GLY/MF]) as a maintenance treatment

of asthma in adult patients not adequately controlled with a maintenance

combination of a long--acting beta(2) --agonist (LABA) and a high dose

of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) who experienced one or more asthma

exacerbations in the previous year. If approved, this will be the first

once-daily LABA/long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA)/ICS fixed-dose

combination for these patients. The European Commission (EC) reviews the

CHMP recommendation and usually delivers its final decision in

approximately two months.

"This is an important development for patients with uncontrolled asthma

because IND/GLY/MF has been shown to improve lung function and symptoms

versus a LABA/ICS standard-of-care," said Professor Huib Kerstjens, Head,

Department of Pulmonology at the University Medical Center Groningen.

"In secondary analyses of the Phase III IRIDIUM study statistically

significant reductions in moderate-to-severe and severe asthma

exacerbation rates were observed with high-dose IND/GLY/MF compared to

high-dose salmeterol xinafoate/fluticasone propionate."

IND/GLY/MF will be administered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler(R)

device, which enables once-daily inhalation using a single inhaler. If

approved, IND/GLY/MF will be the first asthma treatment in the EU that

can be prescribed together with a digital companion; a Propeller Health

sensor and app custom-built for the Breezhaler(R) device. This companion

will provide patients with inhalation confirmation, medication reminders

and access to objective data that can be shared with their physician in

order to help them make better therapeutic decisions.

"Today's news is a key milestone in our journey to reimagine asthma care

by bringing innovative medicines and a digital companion to patients

with uncontrolled asthma," said Linda Armstrong, MD, Respiratory

Development Unit Head, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "Once-daily IND/GLY/MF

has the potential to improve asthma control for patients whose lives are

still impacted by their disease, despite existing inhaled therapies.

Additionally, we are pleased to bring an innovative sensor and app

companion supplied with IND/GLY/MF to patients to help support enhanced

adherence."

The CHMP recommendation is based on robust efficacy and safety data from

over 3,000 patients with asthma from the Phase III IRIDIUM study, in

which IND/GLY/MF demonstrated statistically significant improvements in

lung function compared with indacaterol acetate/mometasone furoate

(IND/MF).(1)

In the IRIDIUM study, the key secondary endpoint was improvement in

Asthma Control Questionnaire score (ACQ-7) for IND/GLY/MF versus IND/MF.

Both treatments delivered clinically meaningful improvements in this

measure of symptoms from baseline at Week 26, but the key secondary

endpoint was not met. Among other secondary analyses, IRIDIUM explored

asthma exacerbation rates, where statistically significant reductions

were observed in moderate-to-severe and severe asthma exacerbation rates

with IND/GLY/MF compared with an established LABA/ICS standard-of-care

(twice-daily salmeterol xinafoate/fluticasone propionate). Safety

findings were consistent with the known safety profiles of the

monocomponents.(1)

Last month the CHMP also recommended the approval of Atectura(R)

Breezhaler(R) (IND/MF) as a maintenance treatment of asthma for adults

and adolescents 12 years of age and older not adequately controlled with

inhaled corticosteroids and inhaled short-acting beta-agonists(.) (2)

Novartis is committed to bringing IND/GLY/MF and IND/MF to patients,

with additional regulatory filings currently underway in multiple

countries, including Switzerland, Japan and Canada.

In keeping with the Novartis commitment to reduce the environmental

impact of our asthma combinations, IND/GLY/MF and IND/MF will both be

available in the Breezhaler(R) device which is

hydrofluoroalkane/chlorofluorocarbon (HFA/CFC)-free.

About Uncontrolled Asthma

Asthma affects an estimated 358 million people worldwide and can cause a

significant personal, health and financial burden when not adequately

controlled.(3,4) Despite current therapy, over 40% of patients with

asthma at Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) Step 3, and over 45% at

GINA Steps 4 and 5 remain uncontrolled.(5,6) Patients with uncontrolled

asthma may downplay or underestimate the severity of their disease and

are at a higher risk of exacerbation, hospitalization or death.(7,8,9)

Barriers, such as treatment mismatch, safety issues with an oral

corticosteroid and ineligibility for biologics, have created an unmet

medical need in asthma.(10,11)

About Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R)

Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) (QVM149; IND/GLY/MF) is intended as a

maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately

controlled with a maintenance combination of a long--acting beta(2)

--agonist and a high dose of an inhaled corticosteroid who experienced

one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous year. This formulation

combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LABA) and the

antimuscarinic effects of glycopyrronium bromide (a LAMA) with

mometasone furoate (high-dose ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation,

delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler(R) device. Glycopyrronium

bromide certain use and formulation intellectual property were

exclusively licensed to Novartis in April 2005 by Sosei Heptares and

Vectura. Mometasone furoate is exclusively licensed to Novartis from a

subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, USA, for use in

IND/GLY/MF (worldwide excluding the U.S.).

The sensor for the Breezhaler(R) device was developed by Propeller

Health and is a CE marked Medical Device, designed and licensed to

Novartis exclusively for use with the Breezhaler(R) inhaler worldwide.

The sensor includes a microchip, a microphone, Bluetooth capabilities,

an antenna and a battery. The sensor does not alter the drug delivery

characteristics of the Breezhaler(R) inhaler itself but produces a

recording of each administered dose. Based on the patient's recorded

medication usage, personalized content is presented within the app to

help the patient better self-manage their asthma.

About Atectura(R) Breezhaler(R)

Atectura(R) Breezhaler(R) (QMF149; IND/MF) is the combination of

indacaterol acetate and mometasone furoate intended as a maintenance

treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older

not adequately controlled with ICS and inhaled short-acting

beta-agonists. IND/MF combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol

acetate (a LABA) with the anti-inflammatory mometasone furoate (an ICS)

in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming

Breezhaler(R) device. Mometasone furoate is exclusively licensed to

Novartis from a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, USA, for

use in IND/MF.

About the PLATINUM Clinical Development Program

The PLATINUM program, containing over 7,500 patients worldwide, is the

Novartis Phase III clinical development program supporting the

development of IND/GLY/MF and IND/MF. It includes four studies: the

QUARTZ study, which compared a low-dose of IND/MF with MF alone; the

PALLADIUM study, which compared IND/MF with MF and salmeterol

xinafoate/fluticasone propionate (Sal/Flu); the IRIDIUM study, which

compared IND/GLY/MF with IND/MF and Sal/Flu; and the ARGON study, which

compared IND/GLY/MF with a combination of Sal/Flu and tiotropium.

About the IRIDIUM study (1,12)

IRIDIUM was a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind,

parallel-group study, designed to compare the efficacy and safety of

IND/GLY/MF with IND/MF in patients with asthma.

The purpose of the trial was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of two