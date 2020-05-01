|
01.05.2020 07:14:45
Press Release: Novartis receives CHMP positive opinion for Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) (QVM149), a potential first-in-class inhaled LABA/LAMA/ICS combination f...
-- CHMP positive opinion advances efforts to provide first-in-class
LABA/LAMA/ICS combination for patients whose asthma is uncontrolled with
LABA/ICS standard-of-care treatment in the EU.
-- Digital companion with app and sensor that provide inhalation
confirmation, medication reminders and access to objective data to better
support therapeutic decisions also covered by positive opinion for
Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) (QVM149; IND/GLY/MF).
-- Decision supported by robust efficacy and safety data from over 3,000
patients with asthma in Phase III IRIDIUM study, in which once-daily
IND/GLY/MF demonstrated statistically significant improvements in lung
function compared with once-daily IND/MF (QMF149).1
-- In secondary analyses of the Phase III IRIDIUM study, statistically
significant improvements in lung function and reductions in
moderate-to-severe and severe asthma exacerbation rates were observed
with high-dose IND/GLY/MF compared to high-dose Sal/Flu.1
Basel, May 1, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the European
Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of
Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) (QVM149; indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium
bromide and mometasone furoate [IND/GLY/MF]) as a maintenance treatment
of asthma in adult patients not adequately controlled with a maintenance
combination of a long--acting beta(2) --agonist (LABA) and a high dose
of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) who experienced one or more asthma
exacerbations in the previous year. If approved, this will be the first
once-daily LABA/long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA)/ICS fixed-dose
combination for these patients. The European Commission (EC) reviews the
CHMP recommendation and usually delivers its final decision in
approximately two months.
"This is an important development for patients with uncontrolled asthma
because IND/GLY/MF has been shown to improve lung function and symptoms
versus a LABA/ICS standard-of-care," said Professor Huib Kerstjens, Head,
Department of Pulmonology at the University Medical Center Groningen.
"In secondary analyses of the Phase III IRIDIUM study statistically
significant reductions in moderate-to-severe and severe asthma
exacerbation rates were observed with high-dose IND/GLY/MF compared to
high-dose salmeterol xinafoate/fluticasone propionate."
IND/GLY/MF will be administered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler(R)
device, which enables once-daily inhalation using a single inhaler. If
approved, IND/GLY/MF will be the first asthma treatment in the EU that
can be prescribed together with a digital companion; a Propeller Health
sensor and app custom-built for the Breezhaler(R) device. This companion
will provide patients with inhalation confirmation, medication reminders
and access to objective data that can be shared with their physician in
order to help them make better therapeutic decisions.
"Today's news is a key milestone in our journey to reimagine asthma care
by bringing innovative medicines and a digital companion to patients
with uncontrolled asthma," said Linda Armstrong, MD, Respiratory
Development Unit Head, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "Once-daily IND/GLY/MF
has the potential to improve asthma control for patients whose lives are
still impacted by their disease, despite existing inhaled therapies.
Additionally, we are pleased to bring an innovative sensor and app
companion supplied with IND/GLY/MF to patients to help support enhanced
adherence."
The CHMP recommendation is based on robust efficacy and safety data from
over 3,000 patients with asthma from the Phase III IRIDIUM study, in
which IND/GLY/MF demonstrated statistically significant improvements in
lung function compared with indacaterol acetate/mometasone furoate
(IND/MF).(1)
In the IRIDIUM study, the key secondary endpoint was improvement in
Asthma Control Questionnaire score (ACQ-7) for IND/GLY/MF versus IND/MF.
Both treatments delivered clinically meaningful improvements in this
measure of symptoms from baseline at Week 26, but the key secondary
endpoint was not met. Among other secondary analyses, IRIDIUM explored
asthma exacerbation rates, where statistically significant reductions
were observed in moderate-to-severe and severe asthma exacerbation rates
with IND/GLY/MF compared with an established LABA/ICS standard-of-care
(twice-daily salmeterol xinafoate/fluticasone propionate). Safety
findings were consistent with the known safety profiles of the
monocomponents.(1)
Last month the CHMP also recommended the approval of Atectura(R)
Breezhaler(R) (IND/MF) as a maintenance treatment of asthma for adults
and adolescents 12 years of age and older not adequately controlled with
inhaled corticosteroids and inhaled short-acting beta-agonists(.) (2)
Novartis is committed to bringing IND/GLY/MF and IND/MF to patients,
with additional regulatory filings currently underway in multiple
countries, including Switzerland, Japan and Canada.
In keeping with the Novartis commitment to reduce the environmental
impact of our asthma combinations, IND/GLY/MF and IND/MF will both be
available in the Breezhaler(R) device which is
hydrofluoroalkane/chlorofluorocarbon (HFA/CFC)-free.
About Uncontrolled Asthma
Asthma affects an estimated 358 million people worldwide and can cause a
significant personal, health and financial burden when not adequately
controlled.(3,4) Despite current therapy, over 40% of patients with
asthma at Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) Step 3, and over 45% at
GINA Steps 4 and 5 remain uncontrolled.(5,6) Patients with uncontrolled
asthma may downplay or underestimate the severity of their disease and
are at a higher risk of exacerbation, hospitalization or death.(7,8,9)
Barriers, such as treatment mismatch, safety issues with an oral
corticosteroid and ineligibility for biologics, have created an unmet
medical need in asthma.(10,11)
About Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R)
Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) (QVM149; IND/GLY/MF) is intended as a
maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately
controlled with a maintenance combination of a long--acting beta(2)
--agonist and a high dose of an inhaled corticosteroid who experienced
one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous year. This formulation
combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LABA) and the
antimuscarinic effects of glycopyrronium bromide (a LAMA) with
mometasone furoate (high-dose ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation,
delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler(R) device. Glycopyrronium
bromide certain use and formulation intellectual property were
exclusively licensed to Novartis in April 2005 by Sosei Heptares and
Vectura. Mometasone furoate is exclusively licensed to Novartis from a
subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, USA, for use in
IND/GLY/MF (worldwide excluding the U.S.).
The sensor for the Breezhaler(R) device was developed by Propeller
Health and is a CE marked Medical Device, designed and licensed to
Novartis exclusively for use with the Breezhaler(R) inhaler worldwide.
The sensor includes a microchip, a microphone, Bluetooth capabilities,
an antenna and a battery. The sensor does not alter the drug delivery
characteristics of the Breezhaler(R) inhaler itself but produces a
recording of each administered dose. Based on the patient's recorded
medication usage, personalized content is presented within the app to
help the patient better self-manage their asthma.
About Atectura(R) Breezhaler(R)
Atectura(R) Breezhaler(R) (QMF149; IND/MF) is the combination of
indacaterol acetate and mometasone furoate intended as a maintenance
treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older
not adequately controlled with ICS and inhaled short-acting
beta-agonists. IND/MF combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol
acetate (a LABA) with the anti-inflammatory mometasone furoate (an ICS)
in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming
Breezhaler(R) device. Mometasone furoate is exclusively licensed to
Novartis from a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, USA, for
use in IND/MF.
About the PLATINUM Clinical Development Program
The PLATINUM program, containing over 7,500 patients worldwide, is the
Novartis Phase III clinical development program supporting the
development of IND/GLY/MF and IND/MF. It includes four studies: the
QUARTZ study, which compared a low-dose of IND/MF with MF alone; the
PALLADIUM study, which compared IND/MF with MF and salmeterol
xinafoate/fluticasone propionate (Sal/Flu); the IRIDIUM study, which
compared IND/GLY/MF with IND/MF and Sal/Flu; and the ARGON study, which
compared IND/GLY/MF with a combination of Sal/Flu and tiotropium.
About the IRIDIUM study (1,12)
IRIDIUM was a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind,
parallel-group study, designed to compare the efficacy and safety of
IND/GLY/MF with IND/MF in patients with asthma.
The purpose of the trial was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of two
different doses of IND/GLY/MF (High: 150/50/160 Medium:150/50/80 150/320 asthma, as determined by pulmonary function testing and effects on asthma control. All patients were required to be symptomatic at screening despite being on treatment with medium or high stable doses of LABA/ICS. Approximately 3,092 male and female adult patients with asthma were randomized 1:1:1:1:1 (approximately 618 patients in each of the treatment groups) to receive either: -- IND/GLY/MF 150/50/80 -- IND/GLY/MF 150/50/160 -- IND/MF 150/160 -- IND/MF 150/320 -- Sal/Flu 50/500 (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires May 01, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
