19.03.2020 07:14:46
Press Release: Novartis receives approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for Zolgensma(R) the only gene therapy for patients with spina...
-- Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec), a one-time administered gene
therapy, is approved for the treatment of SMA in patients under the age
of two, including those who are pre-symptomatic at diagnosis
-- Zolgensma has demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful
therapeutic benefit in symptomatic and pre-symptomatic SMA, including
prolonged event-free survival and achievement of motor milestones unseen
in natural history of the disease
-- Designated as an intractable disease in Japan, SMA is the leading genetic
cause of infant death and, if left untreated in its most common form
(Type 1), leads to death or the need for permanent ventilation by the age
of two in more than 90% of cases1,2
-- Reimbursement with MHLW is expected by the end of 1H20, pending agreement,
Zolgensma will be available at that time
Basel, March 19, 2020 -- Novartis Pharma K.K. ("Novartis Pharma") today
announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
(MHLW) approved Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec) for the
treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients under the age of
two, including those who are pre-symptomatic at diagnosis. Patients must
be negative for elevated anti-AAV9 antibodies. A rare, genetic
neuromuscular disease caused by a lack of a functional SMN1 gene, SMA
results in the rapid and irreversible loss of motor neurons, affecting
muscle functions, including breathing, swallowing and basic movement.(3)
Approximately 60% of all SMA is Type 1. Zolgensma is a one-time gene
therapy designed to address the genetic root cause of the disease by
replacing the function of the missing or nonworking SMN1 gene. Zolgensma
is administered during a single intravenous (IV) infusion, delivering a
new working copy of the SMN gene into a patient's cells, halting disease
progression. Approximately 15-20 SMA patients in Japan are expected to
be eligible for treatment each year. Reimbursement with MHLW is expected
by the end of 1H20 and, pending agreement, Zolgensma will be available
at that time.
"SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant death and, if left untreated
in its most common form, Type 1, leads to death or the need for
permanent ventilation by the age of two in more than 90% of cases," said
Kazunari Tsunaba, president and representative director, Novartis
Pharma. "A one-time dose of Zolgensma has the potential to make a truly
transformative impact on this life-threatening disease. This is an
important day for the children and families in Japan impacted by SMA,
both today and in the future."
Approval is based on the Phase 1 START, START Long-term follow-up, Phase
3 STR1VE-US, Phase 3 SPR1NT and Phase 1/2 STRONG (intrathecal injection)
trials. START and STR1VE-US were designed to evaluate the efficacy and
safety of a one-time IV infusion of Zolgensma in symptomatic SMA Type 1
patients <6 months of age at dosing, who had one or two copies of the
SMN2 backup gene, or two copies of the SMN2 backup gene, respectively.
Zolgensma demonstrated rates of survival never seen in the natural
history of the disease; rapid motor function improvement, often within
one month of dosing; and milestone achievement, including the ability to
sit without support, a milestone never achieved in untreated patients.
Patients in START Long-term follow-up are now reaching five years of
age. Interim results from the ongoing SPR1NT trial, a Phase 3,
open-label, single-arm study of a single, one-time IV infusion of
Zolgensma in pre-symptomatic patients (<6 weeks at age of dosing)
genetically defined by bi-allelic deletion of SMN1 with 2 or 3 copies of
SMN2 demonstrate rapid, age--appropriate major milestone gain,
reinforcing the critical importance of early intervention in SMA
patients. It is imperative to diagnose SMA and begin treatment,
including proactive supportive care, as early as possible to halt
irreversible motor neuron loss and disease progression.
The most commonly observed side effects after treatment were elevated
liver enzymes and vomiting. Acute serious liver injury and elevated
aminotransferases can occur. Patients with pre-existing liver impairment
may be at higher risk. Prior to infusion, physicians should assess liver
function of all patients by clinical examination and laboratory testing.
And, they should administer systemic corticosteroid to all patients
before and after treatment, and then continue to monitor liver function
for at least 3 months after infusion.
"Zolgensma provided rapid, significant and clinically meaningful
therapeutic benefit in symptomatic and pre-symptomatic SMA, including
prolonged event-free survival and achievement of motor milestones never
seen before in natural history of the disease. We are proud to bring the
first gene therapy for SMA to Japan, and especially of the
transformational impact Zolgensma will have on the children and families
affected by SMA," said Dave Lennon, president, AveXis.
In May 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved
Zolgensma for the treatment of pediatric patients less than two years of
age with SMA with bi-allelic mutations in the SMN1 gene. Approximately
400 patients have been treated with Zolgensma, including clinical trials,
commercially and through the managed access program in the U.S. In the
U.S. nearly all on-label patients have been approved by their payer for
access to Zolgensma. AveXis is pursuing registration in close to three
dozen countries with a Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
opinion expected in 1Q 2020 and regulatory decisions anticipated in
Switzerland, Canada and Australia in late 2020 or early 2021.
About Spinal Muscular Atrophy
SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant death and is designated as an
intractable disease in Japan.(1) If left untreated, SMA Type 1 leads to
death or the need for permanent ventilation by the age of two in more
than 90% of cases.(2) Approximately 60% of all SMA is Type 1.
Approximately 15-20 SMA patients in Japan are expected to be eligible
for treatment each year (4,5). SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular
disease caused by a lack of a functional SMN1 gene, resulting in the
rapid and irreversible loss of motor neurons, affecting muscle functions,
including breathing, swallowing and basic movement.(3) It is imperative
to diagnose SMA and begin treatment, including proactive supportive care,
as early as possible to halt irreversible motor neuron loss and disease
progression.(6) This is especially critical in SMA Type 1, where motor
neuron degeneration starts before birth and escalates quickly. Loss of
motor neurons cannot be reversed, so SMA patients with symptoms at the
time of treatment will likely require some supportive respiratory,
nutritional and/or musculoskeletal care to maximize functional
abilities.(7) More than 30% of patients with SMA Type 2 will die by age
25.(8)
About Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec)
Zolgensma is designed to address the genetic root cause of SMA by
providing a functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease
progression through sustained SMN protein expression with a single,
one-time IV infusion. Zolgensma represents the first approved
therapeutic in the company's proprietary platform to treat rare,
monogenic diseases using gene therapy. Approximately 400 patients have
been treated with Zolgensma, including clinical trials, commercially and
through the managed access program in the U.S.
AveXis has an exclusive, worldwide license with Nationwide Children's
Hospital to both the intravenous and intrathecal delivery of AAV9 gene
therapy for the treatment of all types of SMA; has an exclusive,
worldwide license from REGENXBIO for any recombinant AAV vector in its
intellectual property portfolio for the in vivo gene therapy treatment
of SMA in humans; an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with
Genethon for in vivo delivery of AAV9 vector into the central nervous
system for the treatment of SMA; and a non-exclusive, worldwide license
agreement with AskBio for the use of its self-complementary DNA
technology for the treatment of SMA.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "may," "expected," "pending,"
"anticipate," "pipeline," "should," or similar terms, or by express or
implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for Zolgensma, or regarding potential future
revenues from Zolgensma. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that Zolgensma, will be submitted or approved for sale or for
any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any
particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Zolgensma will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding Zolgensma could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
