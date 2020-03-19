Press Release: Novartis receives approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for Zolgensma(R) the only gene therapy for patients with spina...

-- Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec), a one-time administered gene

therapy, is approved for the treatment of SMA in patients under the age

of two, including those who are pre-symptomatic at diagnosis

-- Zolgensma has demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful

therapeutic benefit in symptomatic and pre-symptomatic SMA, including

prolonged event-free survival and achievement of motor milestones unseen

in natural history of the disease

-- Designated as an intractable disease in Japan, SMA is the leading genetic

cause of infant death and, if left untreated in its most common form

(Type 1), leads to death or the need for permanent ventilation by the age

of two in more than 90% of cases1,2

-- Reimbursement with MHLW is expected by the end of 1H20, pending agreement,

Zolgensma will be available at that time

Basel, March 19, 2020 -- Novartis Pharma K.K. ("Novartis Pharma") today

announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

(MHLW) approved Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec) for the

treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients under the age of

two, including those who are pre-symptomatic at diagnosis. Patients must

be negative for elevated anti-AAV9 antibodies. A rare, genetic

neuromuscular disease caused by a lack of a functional SMN1 gene, SMA

results in the rapid and irreversible loss of motor neurons, affecting

muscle functions, including breathing, swallowing and basic movement.(3)

Approximately 60% of all SMA is Type 1. Zolgensma is a one-time gene

therapy designed to address the genetic root cause of the disease by

replacing the function of the missing or nonworking SMN1 gene. Zolgensma

is administered during a single intravenous (IV) infusion, delivering a

new working copy of the SMN gene into a patient's cells, halting disease

progression. Approximately 15-20 SMA patients in Japan are expected to

be eligible for treatment each year. Reimbursement with MHLW is expected

by the end of 1H20 and, pending agreement, Zolgensma will be available

at that time.

"SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant death and, if left untreated

in its most common form, Type 1, leads to death or the need for

permanent ventilation by the age of two in more than 90% of cases," said

Kazunari Tsunaba, president and representative director, Novartis

Pharma. "A one-time dose of Zolgensma has the potential to make a truly

transformative impact on this life-threatening disease. This is an

important day for the children and families in Japan impacted by SMA,

both today and in the future."

Approval is based on the Phase 1 START, START Long-term follow-up, Phase

3 STR1VE-US, Phase 3 SPR1NT and Phase 1/2 STRONG (intrathecal injection)

trials. START and STR1VE-US were designed to evaluate the efficacy and

safety of a one-time IV infusion of Zolgensma in symptomatic SMA Type 1

patients <6 months of age at dosing, who had one or two copies of the

SMN2 backup gene, or two copies of the SMN2 backup gene, respectively.

Zolgensma demonstrated rates of survival never seen in the natural

history of the disease; rapid motor function improvement, often within

one month of dosing; and milestone achievement, including the ability to

sit without support, a milestone never achieved in untreated patients.

Patients in START Long-term follow-up are now reaching five years of

age. Interim results from the ongoing SPR1NT trial, a Phase 3,

open-label, single-arm study of a single, one-time IV infusion of

Zolgensma in pre-symptomatic patients (<6 weeks at age of dosing)

genetically defined by bi-allelic deletion of SMN1 with 2 or 3 copies of

SMN2 demonstrate rapid, age--appropriate major milestone gain,

reinforcing the critical importance of early intervention in SMA

patients. It is imperative to diagnose SMA and begin treatment,

including proactive supportive care, as early as possible to halt

irreversible motor neuron loss and disease progression.

The most commonly observed side effects after treatment were elevated

liver enzymes and vomiting. Acute serious liver injury and elevated

aminotransferases can occur. Patients with pre-existing liver impairment

may be at higher risk. Prior to infusion, physicians should assess liver

function of all patients by clinical examination and laboratory testing.

And, they should administer systemic corticosteroid to all patients

before and after treatment, and then continue to monitor liver function

for at least 3 months after infusion.

"Zolgensma provided rapid, significant and clinically meaningful

therapeutic benefit in symptomatic and pre-symptomatic SMA, including

prolonged event-free survival and achievement of motor milestones never

seen before in natural history of the disease. We are proud to bring the

first gene therapy for SMA to Japan, and especially of the

transformational impact Zolgensma will have on the children and families

affected by SMA," said Dave Lennon, president, AveXis.

In May 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved

Zolgensma for the treatment of pediatric patients less than two years of

age with SMA with bi-allelic mutations in the SMN1 gene. Approximately

400 patients have been treated with Zolgensma, including clinical trials,

commercially and through the managed access program in the U.S. In the

U.S. nearly all on-label patients have been approved by their payer for

access to Zolgensma. AveXis is pursuing registration in close to three

dozen countries with a Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

opinion expected in 1Q 2020 and regulatory decisions anticipated in

Switzerland, Canada and Australia in late 2020 or early 2021.

About Spinal Muscular Atrophy

SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant death and is designated as an

intractable disease in Japan.(1) If left untreated, SMA Type 1 leads to

death or the need for permanent ventilation by the age of two in more

than 90% of cases.(2) Approximately 60% of all SMA is Type 1.

Approximately 15-20 SMA patients in Japan are expected to be eligible

for treatment each year (4,5). SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular

disease caused by a lack of a functional SMN1 gene, resulting in the

rapid and irreversible loss of motor neurons, affecting muscle functions,

including breathing, swallowing and basic movement.(3) It is imperative

to diagnose SMA and begin treatment, including proactive supportive care,

as early as possible to halt irreversible motor neuron loss and disease

progression.(6) This is especially critical in SMA Type 1, where motor

neuron degeneration starts before birth and escalates quickly. Loss of

motor neurons cannot be reversed, so SMA patients with symptoms at the

time of treatment will likely require some supportive respiratory,

nutritional and/or musculoskeletal care to maximize functional

abilities.(7) More than 30% of patients with SMA Type 2 will die by age

25.(8)

About Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec)

Zolgensma is designed to address the genetic root cause of SMA by

providing a functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease

progression through sustained SMN protein expression with a single,

one-time IV infusion. Zolgensma represents the first approved

therapeutic in the company's proprietary platform to treat rare,

monogenic diseases using gene therapy. Approximately 400 patients have

been treated with Zolgensma, including clinical trials, commercially and

through the managed access program in the U.S.

AveXis has an exclusive, worldwide license with Nationwide Children's

Hospital to both the intravenous and intrathecal delivery of AAV9 gene

therapy for the treatment of all types of SMA; has an exclusive,

worldwide license from REGENXBIO for any recombinant AAV vector in its

intellectual property portfolio for the in vivo gene therapy treatment

of SMA in humans; an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with

Genethon for in vivo delivery of AAV9 vector into the central nervous

system for the treatment of SMA; and a non-exclusive, worldwide license

agreement with AskBio for the use of its self-complementary DNA

technology for the treatment of SMA.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "may," "expected," "pending,"

"anticipate," "pipeline," "should," or similar terms, or by express or

implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for Zolgensma, or regarding potential future

revenues from Zolgensma. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that Zolgensma, will be submitted or approved for sale or for

any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Zolgensma will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding Zolgensma could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

