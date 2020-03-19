|
19.03.2020 07:14:56
Press Release: Novartis receives approval from -2-
preferences of physicians and patients; general political and economic
conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic
disease such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About AveXis
AveXis, a Novartis company, is the world's leading gene therapy company,
redefining the possibilities for patients and families affected by
life-threatening genetic diseases through our innovative gene therapy
platform. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bannockburn, IL, the goal
of AveXis' cutting-edge science is to address the underlying, genetic
root cause of diseases. AveXis pioneered foundational research,
establishing AAV9 as an ideal vector for gene transfer in diseases
affecting the central nervous system, laying the groundwork to build a
best-in-class, transformational gene therapy pipeline. AveXis received
its first U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in May 2019 for the
treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). AveXis is also developing
therapies for other genetic diseases, including Rett syndrome, a genetic
form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) SOD1 and Friedreich's
ataxia. For additional information, please visit www.avexis.com.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
