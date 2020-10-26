Press Release: Novartis presents promising -2

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Martín B and Smith R. C3 Glomerulopathy. [Last

Update: April 5, 2018]. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK1425.

Accessed September 2020.

2. Nester CM and Smith RJ. Treatment options for C3 glomerulopathy.

Curr Opin Nephrol Hypertens. 2013;22(2):231--237.

3. Goodship TH, et al. Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome

and C3 glomerulopathy: conclusions from a "Kidney

Disease: Improving Global Outcomes" (KDIGO) Controversies

Conference. Kidney Int. 2017;91(3):539--551.

4. Merle NS, et al. Complement System Part II: Role in

Immunity. Front Immunol. 2015;6:257.

5. Schubart A, et al. Small-molecule factor B inhibitor

for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases.

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2019;116(16):7926--7931.

6. Harris, C. L. Expanding horizons in complement drug

discovery: challenges and emerging strategies. Semin

Immunopathol. 2018;40(1):125--140.

7. Wong, E et al. LNP023, a novel, oral complement alternative

pathway Factor B inhibitor, safely and effectively

reduces proteinuria in C3 glomerulopathy. To be presented

at the American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting

8. Novartis. Novartis announces positive results from

Phase II study of LNP023 in patients with paroxysmal

nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Available at: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-announces-positive-results-from-phase-ii-study-lnp023-patients-paroxysmal-nocturnal-hemoglobinuria-pnh.

Accessed September 2020.

9. Smith RJH, et al. C3 glomerulopathy - understanding

a rare complement-driven renal disease. Nat Rev Nephrol.

2019;15(3):129--143.

10. Mastellos DC, et al. Expanding Complement Therapeutics

for the Treatment of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria.

Semin Hematol. 2018;55(3):167--175.

11. Medjeral-Thomas NR, et al. C3 glomerulopathy: clinicopathologic

features and predictors of outcome. Clin J Am Soc

Nephrol. 2014;9(1):46--53.

12. DRG Epidemiology Report, August 2019.

13. Novartis Data on File

14. ClinicalTrials.gov. Study on Efficacy and Safety of

LNP023 in C3 Glomerulopathy Patients Transplanted

and Not Transplanted. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03832114.

Accessed September 2020.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Phil McNamara

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Cardio-Metabolic Communications

+41 61 324 2279 (direct) +1 862 778 0218 (direct)

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 862 274 5255 (mobile)

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com philip.mcnamara@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2020 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)