Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’494 0.5%  SPI 14’938 0.5%  Dow 39’087 0.2%  DAX 17’735 0.3%  Euro 0.9576 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’895 0.4%  Gold 2’083 -0.1%  Bitcoin 56’055 0.5%  Dollar 0.8828 -0.1%  Öl 83.6 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Roche1203204UBS24476758Kühne + Nagel International2523886Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879Meyer Burger10850379On113454047Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405BYD1459145Mercedes-Benz Group945657
Top News
Talanx baut Südamerika-Geschäft aus
Kinarus-Aktionäre genehmigen alle Vorschläge zu Zusammenschluss mit Curatis
UBS-Aktie: Kläger sehen sich bei Klagen gegen UBS-CS-Fusion offenbar benachteiligt
Adval Tech ernennt Volker Brielmann per April zum neuen CEO
Molecular Partners: Sammelklage gegen Unternehmen und Management abgewiesen
Suche...
0.0 PIPS
Novartis Aktie [Symbol: NOVN / Valor: 1200526]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.03.2024 07:14:45

Press Release: Novartis presents new data on -2-

finanzen.net zero Novartis-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Novartis
90.38 CHF 1.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com/ https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram.

References

1. Day JW, et al. Lancet Neurol. 2021; 20:284--93.

2. Mendell JR, et al. N Engl J Med. 2017; 377:1713--22.

3. Al-Zaidy SA, et al. J Neuromuscul Dis. 2019; 6:307--17.

4. Mercuri E, et al. Lancet Neurol. 2021; 20:832--41.

5. Strauss K, et al. Nat Med. 2022; 28:1381--9.

6. Strauss K, et al. Nat Med. 2022; 28:1390--7.

7. Data on File. Novartis AG, 2023.

8. Anderton RS and Mastaglia FL. Expert Rev Neurother. 2015;15(8):895--908.

9. Finkel RS, McDermott MP, Kaufmann P. et al. Neurology. 2014;83(9):810--7.

10. Sugarman EA, Nagan N, Zhu H, et al. Eur J Hum Genet. 2012;20(1):27--32.

11. Lorson CL, Rindt H, Shababi M. Hum Mol Genet. 2010;(15):111--8.

12. Verhaart IEC, Robertson A, Wilson IJ, et al. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2017;4;12(1):124.

13. Feldkötter M, et al. Am J Hum Genet. 2002;70:358--68.

14. Darras BT, Finkel RS. "Natural history of spinal muscular atrophy." In: Sumner CJ, Paushkin S, Ko CP, eds. Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Disease Mechanisms and Therapy. (2nd ed. London, UK: Academic Press/Elsevier; 2017. Pp. 399--421.

15. Soler--Botija C, et al. Brain. 2002;125(7):1624--1634.

16. Glascock J, et al. J Neuromuscul Dis. 2018;5:145--158.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Richard Jarvis +41 79 584 2326 Julie Masow +1 862 579 8456

Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Michael Meo +1 862 274 5414

Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267 Marlena Abdinoor +1 617 335 9525

Switzerland

Satoshi Sugimoto +41 79 619 2035

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line:

+41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Jonathan Graham +1 201 602 9921

Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912

Imke Kappes +41 61 324 8269

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2024 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten