Press Release: Novartis Phase III Beovu(R) data show potential for fluid resolution in more diabetic macular edema patients with fewer injections versus afli...

Basel, May 1, 2021 -- Novartis today announced positive one-year results

of the Phase III KESTREL and KITE* studies, evaluating the efficacy and

safety of Beovu(R) (brolucizumab) 6 mg in diabetic macular edema (DME).

Both studies met their primary endpoints of non-inferiority in change in

best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline for Beovu 6 mg versus

aflibercept 2 mg at year one(1). In KESTREL, patients on Beovu 6 mg

gained a mean of 9.2 letters versus 10.5 letters for patients on

aflibercept 2 mg(1). In KITE, patients on Beovu 6 mg gained a mean of

10.6 letters versus 9.4 letters for patients on aflibercept 2 mg(1).

These results will be presented at the Association for Research in

Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

In pre-specified secondary endpoints, fewer eyes treated with Beovu had

intraretinal and/or subretinal fluid (IRF/SRF) at week 32 (first

assessment of disease activity) and week 52 versus eyes treated with

aflibercept(1). More eyes treated with Beovu 6 mg than eyes treated

with aflibercept achieved central subfield thickness (CSFT) levels below