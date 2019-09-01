|
01.09.2019 14:29:46
Press Release: Novartis PARAGON-HF trial suggests Entresto(R) benefit in HFpEF patients but narrowly misses primary endpoint
-- Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) reduced the composite of total (first and
recurrent) heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular death
although narrowly missed statistical significance (p = 0.059)[1]
-- Totality of evidence, including improvement in various measures of
symptoms, quality of life, and renal function, suggests clinically
important benefits in HFpEF[1]
-- Entresto was well tolerated and the overall safety profile was comparable
to previous findings in HFrEF patients[1]
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-PARAGON-HF-trial-suggests-Entresto-benefit-in-HFpEF-patients-but-narrowly-misses-primary-endpoint
Basel, September 1, 2019 -- Novartis announced today full results from
its global Phase III PARAGON-HF study, investigating the efficacy and
safety of Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) versus the active comparator
valsartan in heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction
(HFpEF). Entresto reduced the composite primary endpoint of total (first
and recurrent) heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular (CV)
death by 13 percent (p = 0.059)[1].
The result was primarily driven by a nearly 15 percent reduction (p =
0.056) in total heart failure hospitalizations (first and recurrent)
[1].
The full body of evidence from the trial suggests that treatment with
Entresto may result in clinically important benefits in HFpEF, a
heterogeneous type of heart failure with no approved treatment, in
particular subgroups[2;3]. Pre-specified subgroup analyses suggest even
greater effects in individuals with a left ventricular ejection fraction
equal to or below the median of 57% (22 percent reduction in primary
endpoint; 95% CI: 0.641, 0.949) and in women (27.5 percent reduction in
primary endpoint; 95% CI: 0.588, 0.895)[1]. Safety and tolerability were
consistent with previously reported findings in HFrEF patients[1].
Currently, Entresto is an approved and essential treatment for patients
with HFrEF, which is typically defined as ejection fraction less than
40%[2;4-7]. These results were presented at the ESC Congress 2019, the
annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, and published in
The New England Journal of Medicine[1].
"Novartis is proud of PARAGON-HF's significant contribution to the body
of scientific evidence in HFpEF. This study highlights the critical need
for treatment options for this complex disease," said David Soergel,
M.D., Global Head of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Drug
Development at Novartis. "Novartis is committed to reimagining heart
failure treatment, and our next step is to further explore these results
from PARAGON-HF. We also look forward to continuing conversations with
clinical experts and regulators to determine next steps."
"While the reduction in the primary endpoint was not statistically
significant, the totality of evidence from PARAGON-HF suggests potential
overall benefit of sacubitril/valsartan compared with valsartan in HFpEF,
particularly in patients with ejection fraction below normal. It also
highlights the complexity of HFpEF and may suggest that some treatments
have a more pronounced impact in certain patient groups, including women,
who are more likely to suffer from this condition than men," said Scott
Solomon, M.D., Director of Noninvasive Cardiology at Brigham and Women's
Hospital, Professor, Harvard Medical School, and PARAGON-HF Executive
Committee Co-Chair.
"PARAGON-HF provides a wealth of data that will advance our
understanding of HFpEF and the patients it affects," said John McMurray,
M.D., Professor of Medical Cardiology at University of Glasgow and
PARAGON-HF Executive Committee Co-Chair. "When considered in the context
of the PARADIGM-HF trial, it is not surprising that sacubitril/valsartan
might have a greater treatment effect in HFpEF patients with an ejection
fraction in the lower part of the range we studied in PARAGON-HF."
Sacubitril/valsartan (approved as Entresto(R) since 2015) is a
first-choice and essential treatment in HFrEF[2;4-7], based on its
superiority to the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor
enalapril and its ability to significantly reduce CV death and HF
hospitalizations[5;8;9].
About PARAGON-HF
PARAGON-HF is the largest clinical trial in heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction (HFpEF) conducted to date[10]. The Phase III
randomized, double-blind, parallel group, active-controlled, 2-arm,
event-driven trial compared the long-term efficacy and safety of
Entresto versus valsartan in 4,822 patients with HFpEF[10]. The patients
in the study represented ambulatory patients with established HFpEF
being treated for symptoms and comorbidities, approximately half of whom
had a history of heart failure hospitalizations[1;10]. Results showed a
13% reduction in the primary composite endpoint of total (first and
recurrent) heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular death,
narrowly missing statistical significance (RR=0.870; 95% CI: 0.753,
1.005; p=0.059). More pronounced effects on the primary endpoint were
observed for additional pre-defined subgroups, including individuals
with an ejection fraction less than or equal to the median of 57% (22%
reduction; RR=0.780; 95% CI: 0.641, 0.949) and women (27.5% reduction;
RR=0.725; 95% CI: 0.588, 0.895) as well as in investigator-reported
(non-adjudicated) events (15.7% reduction; RR=0.843; 95% CI: 0.736,
0.966; p=0.0140)[1].
Secondary endpoint analyses, exploratory in nature, showed that Entresto
patients experienced less worsening in quality of life than valsartan
patients based on KCCQ Clinical Summary Score (CSS) at 8 months. Change
in the New York Heart Association (NYHA) class was also more favorable
in the Entresto group than in the valsartan group. Additionally,
treatment with Entresto resulted in a significant reduction in the risk
of the composite renal endpoint. No difference in all-cause mortality
was observed between groups[1].
Safety and tolerability analyses found:
-- Entresto was safe and well tolerated in HFpEF patients, largely as
observed in HFrEF patients in PARADIGM-HF.
-- Hypotension occurred more frequently with Entresto (23.2%) than with
valsartan (17%), but rates of discontinuation due to hypotension were
similar (2.4% and 2.3%, respectively).
-- Overall incidence of confirmed angioedema events was low in the two
treatment arms, with 15 events in the Entresto arm (0.58%) and 4 events
in the valsartan arm (0.17%); no angioedema events resulted in airway
compromise or death.
-- Entresto resulted in lower rates of renal dysfunction and hyperkalemia
compared to valsartan, as well as lower rates of discontinuation of study
medication due to these events[1].
PARAGON-HF follows the only positive, previously announced, Phase II
trial in HFpEF, PARAMOUNT-HF, which demonstrated that Entresto reduced
NT-proBNP (a biomarker of cardiac strain) to a greater extent than
valsartan at 12 weeks and was associated with improvement in NYHA class
at 36 weeks. Additional studies investigating Entresto on other relevant
endpoints in HFpEF are ongoing[11;12].
About Heart Failure
Heart failure (HF) is a progressive and serious condition, affecting
approximately 26 million people worldwide, where the heart cannot pump
enough blood to the body[2;13;14]. There are two distinct types of heart
failure: preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and reduced ejection
fraction (HFrEF)[15].
About HFpEF
HFpEF is a distinct type of heart failure where the heart muscle
contracts normally but the ventricles do not relax as they should during
ventricular filling (or when the ventricles relax)[16]. HFpEF can be
associated with high hospitalization rates, poor quality of life and
increased mortality[17], and it is emerging as the predominant form of
HF[18]. There is currently no approved treatment for HFpEF[2;3].
About HFrEF
HFrEF is a certain type of long-lasting heart failure, also known as
systolic HF[19;20]. HFrEF means the heart does not contract with enough
force, so less blood is pumped out[16]. There are approved treatment
options for people living with HFrEF[2;21].
About Entresto for Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction (HFrEF)
Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the
failing heart[8]. It does this by enhancing the protective neurohormonal
systems (natriuretic peptide system) while simultaneously inhibiting the
harmful effects of the overactive renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system
(RAAS)[8;22]. Other common heart failure medicines, called angiotensin
converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers
(ARBs), only block the harmful effects of the overactive RAAS. Entresto
contains the neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril and the ARB valsartan
[8;23].
In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of
symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction[8]. In
the United States, Entresto is indicated for the treatment of heart
failure (New York Heart Association class II-IV) in patients with
systolic dysfunction[23]. It has been shown to reduce the rate of
cardiovascular death, heart failure hospitalization and 30-day hospital
readmission compared to enalapril, to reduce the rate of all-cause
mortality compared to enalapril, and to improve aspects of
health-related quality of life (including physical and social
activities) compared to enalapril[4;7;24]. Entresto is usually
administered in conjunction with other heart failure therapies, in place
of an ACE inhibitor or other ARB[8;23]. Approved indications may vary
depending upon the individual country.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 01, 2019 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)
