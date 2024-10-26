Press Release: Novartis oral Fabhalta(R) -2

research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com/ https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram.

References

1. Smith RJ, Kavanagh D, Vivarelli M, et al. Efficacy and safety of

iptacopan in patients with C3 glomerulopathy: 12-Month results from the

Phase 3 APPEAR-C3G study. Presented at American Society of Nephrology

(ASN) Kidney Week 2024; October 23-27, 2024; San Diego, CA.

2. FABHALTA prescribing information. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corp; August 2024.

3. Schena FP, Esposito P, Rossini M. A Narrative Review on C3

Glomerulopathy: A Rare Renal Disease. Int J Mol Sci. 2020;21(2):525.

4. Martín B, Smith RJH. In: Adam MP, Feldman J, Mirzaa GM, et al.,

editors. C3 Glomerulopathy. GeneReviews(R) [Internet]. Updated 2018.

University of Washington, Seattle; 1993-2024. Available from:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK1425/. Accessed September 2024.

5. Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Glomerular Diseases

Work Group. KDIGO 2021 Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of

Glomerular Diseases. Kidney Int. 2021;100(4S):S1-S276.

6. Kavanagh D, Bomback A, Vivarelli M, et al. Efficacy and Safety of

Iptacopan in Patients with C3 Glomerulopathy: Results from the Phase 3

APPEAR-C3G Trial. Presented at European Renal Association (ERA) Congress;

May 25, 2024; Stockholm, Sweden.

7. Smith RJH, Appel GB, Blom AM, et al. C3 Glomerulopathy -- understanding a

rare complement-driven renal disease. Nat Rev Nephrol.

2019;15(3):129-143.

8. ClinicalTrials.gov. Study of Efficacy and Safety of Iptacopan in Patients

With C3 Glomerulopathy. (APPEAR-C3G). Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04817618. Accessed September 2024.

9. Caravaca-Fontán F, Lucientes L, Cavero T, Praga M. Update on C3

Glomerulopathy: A Complement-Mediated Disease. Nephron.

2020;144(6):272-280.

10. Ravindran A, Fervenza FC, Smith RJH, Sethi S. C3 Glomerulopathy

Associated with Monoclonal Ig is a Distinct Subtype. Kidney Int.

2018;94(1):178-186.

11. Medjeral-Thomas NR, O'Shaughnessy MM, O'Regan JA, et al. C3

Glomerulopathy: Clinicopathologic Features and Predictors of Outcome.

Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2014;9(1):46-53.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Michael Meo +1 862 274 5414

Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267

Switzerland

Satoshi Sugimoto +41 79 619 2035

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line:

+41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Jonathan Graham +1 201 602 9921

Imke Kappes +41 61 324 8269 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2024 19:50 ET (23:50 GMT)