Press Release: Novartis Kisqali(R) receives European Commission approval in a broad population of patients with HR+/HER2- early breast cancer at high risk of...

Basel, November 27, 2024 -- Novartis announced today that the European Commission (EC) has approved Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) in combination with an aromatase inhibitor (AI) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative early breast cancer (EBC) at high risk of recurrence(1) (,7).

The approval is based on results from the pivotal Phase III NATALEE trial, which included a broad patient population with HR+/HER2- stage II and III EBC, including those with node-negative disease(2). The trial showed a significant and clinically meaningful 25.1% (HR=0.749; 95% CI: 0.628, 0.892; P=0.0006) reduction in risk of disease recurrence with adjuvant Kisqali plus endocrine therapy (ET) compared to ET alone(2). The invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) benefit was consistently observed across all patient subgroups(2).

"For many patients diagnosed with stage II or III HR+/HER2- early breast cancer, the risk of their cancer coming back despite treatment with endocrine therapy remains high, even after decades," said Michael Gnant, M.D., FACS, FEBS, Professor of Surgery at the Medical University of Vienna, Austria, and President of the Austrian Breast and Colorectal Study Group. "This approval represents a positive milestone for the early breast cancer community in Europe, including physicians who now have a new option to help reduce the risk of recurrence in a broader population of patients."

In addition, Michael Untch, M.D., Professor and Head of the Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics, and Director of the Interdisciplinary Breast Cancer Center at Helios Klinikum Berlin-Buch, noted: "Adding a new treatment option to the HR+/HER2- early breast cancer armamentarium is encouraging news for both physicians and their patients -- including patients with node-negative disease and additional risk factors. Ribociclib may now help many patients who are at risk of their cancer returning."

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Europe(8), with approximately 70% of cases diagnosed in the early stages of the disease(9). Despite current treatment options, people with stage II and III HR+/HER2- EBC remain at risk of experiencing a return of their cancer in the long term, often as incurable advanced disease(4,5).

"Breast cancer recurrence can be a lifelong concern for those living with the disease. Patients deserve access to treatment options that help minimize the risk of their cancer coming back and put their mind at ease, " said Iris Zemzoum, M.D., President, Europe, Novartis. "We are proud of this approval, which will help to address a key unmet need and improve health outcomes for a broader population of patients in Europe."

This news follows the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kisqali for EBC patients and recommendation as a Category 1 preferred breast cancer adjuvant treatment by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines(R) (*) )(1) (0,11). Kisqali has also achieved the highest score (A) on the European Society for Medical Oncology-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale (ESMO-MCBS) for EBC(1) (2).

Regulatory review of Kisqali in EBC is ongoing worldwide. Following recent data announcements at ESMO 2024(6), Novartis will continue to evaluate NATALEE patients for longer-term outcomes, including overall survival.

*NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

About NATALEE

NATALEE is a global Phase III multi-center, randomized, open-label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) with ET as an investigational adjuvant treatment versus ET alone in patients with stage II and III HR+/HER2- EBC, being conducted in collaboration with TRIO(2,1) (3). The adjuvant ET in both treatment arms was a non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor (NSAI; anastrozole or letrozole) and goserelin if applicable(2,1) (3). The primary endpoint of NATALEE is invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) as defined by the Standardized Definitions for Efficacy End Points (STEEP) criteria(2,1) (3). A total of 5,101 adult patients with HR+/HER2- EBC across 20 countries were randomized in the trial(2,1) (3).

About Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)

Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) is a selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, a class of drugs that help slow the progression of cancer by inhibiting two proteins called cyclin-dependent kinase 4 and 6 (CDK4/6). These proteins, when over-activated, can enable cancer cells to grow and divide too quickly. Targeting CDK4/6 with enhanced precision may play a role in ensuring that cancer cells do not continue to replicate uncontrollably.

Kisqali has been approved as a treatment for breast cancer by regulatory authorities in more than 100 countries worldwide, including the U.S. FDA and the European Commission(8,1) (4). In the U.S., Kisqali is indicated in combination with an AI as an adjuvant treatment of adults with HR+/HER2- stage II and III early breast cancer (EBC) at high risk of recurrence, as well as for the treatment of adults with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC) as initial ET; Kisqali is also approved in the metastatic indication in combination with fulvestrant as initial ET or following disease progression on ET in post-menopausal women or in men(1) (4). In the EU, Kisqali is approved in combination with an AI for the adjuvant treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- EBC at high risk of recurrence. In pre- or perimenopausal women, or in men, the AI should be combined with a luteinising hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonist; Kisqali is approved for the treatment of women with HR+/HER2- advanced or MBC in combination with either an AI or fulvestrant as initial ET or following disease progression. In pre- or peri-menopausal women, the ET should be combined with a LHRH(8).

In EBC, it is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor recommended for both all node-positive disease as well as for patients with no nodal involvement with high-risk disease characteristics, such as tumor size >5 cm, or for tumors sized 2-5 cm, either Grade 2 with high genomic risk/Ki-67 >=20% or Grade 3(8,1) (4). Kisqali, in combination with an AI, has the highest score (A) on the ESMO-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale for the adjuvant treatment of adults with stage II and III HR+/HER2- EBC, at high risk of recurrence(1) (2).

In MBC, Kisqali has consistently demonstrated statistically significant overall survival benefit across three Phase III trials(1) (5) (-2) (5). The NCCN Guidelines(R) for breast cancer recommend ribociclib (Kisqali) as the only Category 1 preferred CDK4/6 inhibitor for first-line treatment of people living with HR+/HER2- when combined with an AI, making Kisqali the preferred first-line treatment of choice for U.S. prescribers in HR+/HER2- MBC(2) (6). In addition, Kisqali has the highest rating of any CDK4/6 inhibitor on the ESMO-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale, achieving a score of five out of five for first-line pre-menopausal patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer(2) (7). Further, Kisqali in combination with either letrozole or fulvestrant has uniquely, among other CDK4/6 inhibitors, received a score of four out of five for post-menopausal patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer treated in the first line(2) (8).

Kisqali was developed by Novartis under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Kisqali, available at www.Kisqali.com.

About Novartis in Breast Cancer

For more than 30 years, Novartis has been at the forefront of driving scientific advancements for people touched by breast cancer and improving clinical practice in collaboration with the global community. With one of the most comprehensive breast cancer portfolios and pipeline, Novartis leads the industry in discovery of new therapies and combinations in HR+/HER2- breast cancer, the most common form of the disease.

