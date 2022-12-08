SMI 11'010 -0.9%  SPI 14'019 -1.0%  Dow 33'598 0.0%  DAX 14'261 -0.6%  Euro 0.9891 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'921 -0.5%  Gold 1'785 0.0%  Bitcoin 15'823 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9412 0.1%  Öl 77.7 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Nach FTX-Insolvenz: Experten fordern Konsequenzen für die Kryptobranche
Swiss Re-Aktie: Verwaltungsratspräsident Ermotti ist mit Profitabilität des Konzerns nicht zufrieden
Axpo kann bei Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn kräftig zulegen
Ryanair-Aktie: Michael O'Leary bleibt bis Mitte 2028 bei Ryanair als Chef an Bord
Auftakt im Prozess um Wirecard: Anklagesatz wird verlesen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation? -w-
Novartis Aktie [Symbol: NOVN / Valor: 1200526]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.12.2022 07:14:47

Press Release: Novartis investigational iptacopan -2-

Novartis
86.17 CHF 0.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. We deliver high-value medicines that alleviate society's greatest disease burdens through technology leadership in R&D and novel access approaches. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work together to bring Novartis products to nearly 800 million people around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Novartis data on file.

2. Cançado RD, Araújo A da S, Sandes AF, et al. Consensus

statement for diagnosis and treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal

haemoglobinuria. Hematol Transfus Cell Ther. 2021;43(3):341-348.

doi:10.1016/j.htct.2020.06.006

3. Dingli D, Matos JE, Lehrhaupt K, et al. The burden of illness in patients

with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria receiving treatment with the

C5-inhibitors eculizumab or ravulizumab: results from a US patient

survey. Ann Hematol. 2022;101(2):251-263. doi:10.1007/s00277-021-04715-5

4. Debureaux PE, Kulasekararaj AG, Cacace F, et al. Categorizing

hematological response to eculizumab in paroxysmal nocturnal

hemoglobinuria: a multicenter real-life study. Bone Marrow Transplant.

2021;56(10):2600-2602. doi:10.1038/s41409-021-01372-0

5. Debureaux PE, Cacace F, Silva BGP, et al. Hematological Response to

Eculizumab in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria: Application of a Novel

Classification to Identify Unmet Clinical Needs and Future Clinical

Goals. Blood. 2019;134(Supplement_1):3517-3517.

doi:10.1182/blood-2019-125917

6. Risitano AM, Röth A, Soret J, et al. Addition of iptacopan, an oral

factor B inhibitor, to eculizumab in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal

haemoglobinuria and active haemolysis: an open-label, single-arm, phase

2, proof-of-concept trial. Lancet Haematol. 2021;8(5):e344-e354.

doi:10.1016/S2352-3026(21)00028-4

7. Jang JH, Wong L, Ko BS, et al. Iptacopan monotherapy in patients with

paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria: a 2-cohort open-label

proof-of-concept study. Blood Adv. 2022;6(15):4450-4460.

doi:10.1182/bloodadvances.2022006960

8. Novartis investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan demonstrates

clinically meaningful superiority over anti-C5 treatment in Phase III

APPLY-PNH study. Novartis. Accessed November 4, 2022.

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-investigational-oral-monotherapy-iptacopan-demonstrates-clinically-meaningful-superiority-over-anti-c5-treatment-phase-iii-apply-pnh-study

9. Novartis Pharmaceuticals. A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind,

Parallel Group, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and

Safety of Iptacopan (LNP023) in Complement 3 Glomerulopathy.

clinicaltrials.gov; 2022. Accessed September 20, 2022.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04817618

10. Novartis Pharmaceuticals. A Multi-Center, Randomized, Double-Blind,

Placebo-Controlled, Parallel Group, Phase III Study to Evaluate the

Efficacy and Safety of LNP023 in Primary IgA Nephropathy Patients.

clinicaltrials.gov; 2022. Accessed September 21, 2022.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04578834

11. Novartis Pharmaceuticals. A Multicenter, Single-Arm, Open Label Trial to

Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Oral, Twice Daily LNP023 in Adult AHUS

Patients Who Are Naive to Complement Inhibitor Therapy.

clinicaltrials.gov; 2022. Accessed September 20, 2022.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04889430

12. Novartis Pharmaceuticals. A Multicenter, Single-Arm, Open-Label Trial to

Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Oral, Twice Daily Iptacopan in Adult PNH

Patients Who Are Naive to Complement Inhibitor Therapy.

clinicaltrials.gov; 2022. Accessed September 21, 2022.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04820530

13. Hill A, DeZern AE, Kinoshita T, Brodsky RA. Paroxysmal nocturnal

haemoglobinuria. Nat Rev Dis Primer. 2017;3(1):17028.

doi:10.1038/nrdp.2017.28

14. Schrezenmeier H, Röth A, Araten DJ, et al. Baseline clinical

characteristics and disease burden in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal

hemoglobinuria (PNH): updated analysis from the International PNH

Registry. Ann Hematol. 2020;99(7):1505-1514.

doi:10.1007/s00277-020-04052-z

15. Schubart A, Anderson K, Mainolfi N, et al. Small-molecule factor B

inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. Proc Natl

Acad Sci. 2019;116(16):7926-7931. doi:10.1073/pnas.1820892116

16. Novartis investigational oral therapy iptacopan (LNP023) receives FDA

Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PNH and Rare Pediatric Disease

Designation for C3G. Novartis. Accessed September 22, 2022.

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-investigational-oral-therapy-iptacopan-lnp023-receives-fda-breakthrough-therapy-designation-pnh-and-rare-pediatric-disease-designation-c3g

17. Novartis data on file.

18. Novartis announces European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan

drug designation for iptacopan (LNP023) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Novartis. Accessed September 22, 2022.

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-announces-european-medicines-agency-ema-has-granted-orphan-drug-designation-iptacopan-lnp023-iga-nephropathy-igan

19. Novartis received European Medicines Agency (EMA) PRIME designation for

iptacopan (LNP) in C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Novartis. Accessed September

22, 2022.

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-received-european-medicines-agency-ema-prime-designation-iptacopan-lnp-c3-glomerulopathy-c3g

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail:

media.relations@novartis.co

m

Central North America

Richard Jarvis +41 79 584 2326 Julie Masow +1 862 579 8456

Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Michael Meo +1 862 274 5414

Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267 Mary Carmichael +1 862 200 8344

Switzerland

Satoshi Sugimoto +41 79 619 2035

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line:

+41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2022 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
07.12.22 Novartis Sell Deutsche Bank AG
06.12.22 Novartis Neutral UBS AG
22.11.22 Novartis Sell Deutsche Bank AG
27.10.22 Novartis Sell Deutsche Bank AG
26.10.22 Novartis Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco – Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Einen Preis in der Kategorie «Newcomer-ETF» gewann der Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz), was den ETF so besonders macht.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG- Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07.12.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.12.22 Varta – Absturz in den SDAX
07.12.22 DAX – Kurze Pause vor der Weihnachtsrally?
07.12.22 KeyInvest Product News
07.12.22 Marktüberblick: Airbus streicht Auslieferungsziel
07.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
07.12.22 SMI legt den Rückwärtsgang ein
07.12.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG- Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV
06.12.22 Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte
06.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 6.00% p.a. Callable Multi Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'497.58 19.74 HZSSMU
Short 11'726.20 13.99 EPSSMU
Short 12'166.88 8.95 DRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'009.95 07.12.2022 17:30:35
Long 10'608.99 19.06 AISSMU
Long 10'394.98 13.99 A6SSMU
Long 9'950.63 8.99 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie in Rot: CS hat sich offenbar Rechte für Marke "First Boston" gesichert - Ein Schritt weiter bei Londoner Softbank-Klage
Zinsängste und Rezessionssorgen: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche zahlt Mitarbeitern in der Schweiz 2023 mehr Geld - Bei Novartis steigt die Lohnsumme ebenfalls - Roche kooperiert mit Replimune
Die Reichsten der Reichen: Das sind 2022 die zehn wohlhabendsten Familien und Personen der Schweiz
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: 5.000 $ oder 250.000 $ – welches Szenario ist realistischer?
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Vormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Plug Power unter der Lupe: Der Wasserstoffkonzern zwischen roten Zahlen und Zukunftschancen
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Mittag im Aufwind
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Nachmittag mit roter Tendenz
Credit Suisse-Aktie steigt: CS hat sich frisches Fremdkapital in Milliardenhöhe beschafft - Saudi-Arabiens Kronprinz wohl möglicher Investor bei CSFB

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.