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10.11.2026 18:29:42

Press Release: Novartis ianalumab two-year data at ACR show further improvements in Sjögren's disease activity

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-- Patients continuing ianalumab saw further improvement in systemic disease

activity through Week 108, with no new safety findings1

-- Nearly two-thirds of patients on continuous ianalumab reached low disease

activity at Week 1081

-- Improvements in stimulated salivary flow were maintained in patients with

baseline salivary flow >0.4mL/min continuing ianalumab1

-- Patients who switched from placebo to ianalumab monthly saw improvements

across most efficacy outcomes, including an increase in low disease

activity rates1

Basel, November 10, 2026 -- Novartis today presented long-term results from the ongoing NEPTUNUS extension study of ianalumab in Sjögren's disease at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2026. The data showed that the reduction in systemic disease activity continued to deepen from Week 48 through Week 108 among patients who continued ianalumab 300 mg monthly as measured by EULAR Sjögren's Syndrome Disease Activity Index (ESSDAI).(1)

Improvements were also sustained in physician- and patient-reported outcomes as well as salivary flow.(1) Additionally, most efficacy outcomes improved after patients switched from placebo to ianalumab.(1) Adverse event and serious adverse event rates were comparable between the two treatment arms through Week 204, with no new safety findings.(1)

"Sjögren's disease is chronic and systemic, requiring treatment options that can provide sustained disease control over the long term," said Thomas Dörner, Department of Medicine and Clinical Immunology at Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Deutsches Rheuma-Forschungszentrum Berlin, ein Leibniz-Institut. "These data provide important new insights into long-term treatment response and deepen our understanding of the disease."

Key findings(1)

-- At Week 108, ESSDAI reductions continued to deepen with longer ianalumab

treatment, with a mean reduction from core-study baseline of 7.5 points

in the group that continued ianalumab monthly and 6.5 points in the group

that switched from placebo to ianalumab monthly at Week 60.

-- Low disease activity (LDA) rates increased from 57.1% to 65.1% in the

continuous ianalumab monthly group between Weeks 48 and 108. In patients

who switched from placebo to ianalumab monthly at Week 60, LDA rates

increased from 50.4% to 60.9%.

-- Among patients with stimulated salivary flow greater than 0.4 mL/min at

baseline, improvements were maintained through Week 96 in the continuous

ianalumab monthly group and observed after patients switched from placebo

to ianalumab at Week 60.

-- Improvements in physician- and patient-reported measures and symptoms

were sustained through Week 108 among patients who continued ianalumab

monthly, measured by ESSPRI and SSSD, and were observed following the

switch from placebo to ianalumab at Week 60.

Sjögren's disease is a serious, systemic autoimmune disease in which B-cell dysfunction plays a significant role, contributing to inflammation, tissue damage and symptoms including dryness, fatigue, pain and organ involvement, which can substantially impact patients' daily lives.(2-6) Targeted therapies are needed to address systemic disease activity, as there are no approved options currently available outside China.(7)

"These findings strengthen the growing body of evidence for ianalumab and reinforce our commitment to advancing a targeted treatment that can improve care for people living with Sjögren's disease," said Angelika Jahreis, Global Head, Development, Immunology, Novartis. "The novel dual mechanism of ianalumab is designed to target B-cell dysfunction, which plays a significant role in this complex disease."

Ianalumab is currently under review by regulatory authorities in multiple countries, including the US where a decision from the Food and Drug Administration is expected this year. The NEPTUNUS-1 and NEPTUNUS-2 studies were the first global Phase III trials to demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in Sjögren's disease activity.(8) (,9,10) The NEPTUNUS extension study is ongoing to continue evaluating the longer-term efficacy, safety and tolerability of ianalumab.(1,) (11)

About ianalumab

Ianalumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody with a novel dual mechanism of action that depletes B cells and inhibits their activation and survival via BAFF-R blockade.(12) Novartis is investigating ianalumab for its ability to treat B-cell driven diseases, including Sjögren's disease, immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus nephritis (LN), and systemic sclerosis (SSc).(9-11,13-16)

About the NEPTUNUS program

NEPTUNUS-1 and NEPTUNUS-2 are global, multicenter, pivotal Phase III trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of ianalumab in people with Sjögren's disease.(9,10) NEPTUNUS-1 evaluated ianalumab 300 mg subcutaneously (s.c.) monthly versus placebo for 52 weeks, while NEPTUNUS-2 evaluated ianalumab 300 mg s.c. monthly or every three months versus placebo for up to 52 weeks.(9,10) The primary endpoint in both trials assessed improvement in systemic disease activity using ESSDAI. Participants completing the core studies were eligible to enter an ongoing NEPTUNUS extension trial evaluating the long-term efficacy, safety and tolerability of ianalumab.(11) The interim analysis of the extension trial includes patients who continued ianalumab and patients who switched from placebo to ianalumab at Week 60.(1)

About Sjögren's disease

Sjögren's disease is a complex, systemic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage, impacting the entire body.(5) It primarily affects exocrine glands, leading to excessive dryness, with over 90% of patients experiencing dry eyes and dry mouth.(5,6) The disease is heterogenous and inflicts a wide range of symptoms, with patients most commonly experiencing dryness, fatigue and widespread pain, though 30-40% of patients will also show extraglandular organ involvement.(1) (7,18) The risk of lymphoma is increased in patients with Sjögren's.(1) (7) Sjögren's affects approximately 0.25% of the population with an estimated 50% undiagnosed.(1) (9,20) Sjögren's is nine times more common in women than men.(5)

About Novartis Immunology

At Novartis, we're advancing bold science with the goal of bringing relief and a renewed sense of hope to people living with complex and often overlooked autoimmune and other immune-mediated diseases, so they can reclaim their lives. Building on our legacy of first-in-class innovation across rheumatology, dermatology and allergy, and a diverse industry-leading pipeline, we're committed to shaping what's next in Immunology.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding: potential new products; potential new indications for existing products; potential product launches or potential future revenues from any such products; results of ongoing clinical trials; or potential future, pending or announced transactions; potential future sales or earnings; strategy, plans, expectations or intentions, including discussions regarding our continued investment into new R&D capabilities and manufacturing; or our capital structure. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties concerning: global healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; the success of our key products, commercial priorities and strategy; research and development of new products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; our ability to realize the strategic benefits, operational efficiencies or opportunities expected from our external business opportunities; the development or adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and new business models; potential significant breaches of information security or disruptions of our information technology systems; actual or potential legal proceedings, including regulatory actions or delays or government regulation related to the products and pipeline products described in this press release; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; major macroeconomic and geo- and socio-political developments, including the impact of any potential tariffs on our products or the impact of war in certain parts of the world; future global exchange rates; future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's most recently filed Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed with, or furnished to,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

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