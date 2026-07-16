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17.07.2026 01:01:46
Press Release: Novartis Fabhalta(R) (iptacopan) -2-
6. Xie J, Kiryluk K, Wang W, et al. Predicting progression of IgA
nephropathy: new clinical progression risk score. PLoS One.
2012;7(6):e38904. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0038904
7. Pitcher D, Braddon F, Hendry B, et al. Long-term outcomes in IgA
nephropathy. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2023;18(6):727-738.
doi:10.2215/CJN.0000000000000135
8. Hastings MC, Bursac Z, Julian BA, et al. Life expectancy for patients
from the southeastern United States with IgA nephropathy. Kidney Int Rep.
2017;3(1):99-104. doi:10.1016/j.ekir.2017.08.008
9. Sim JJ et al. Poster TH-PO615 presented at: ASN Kidney Week 2023;
November 2-5, 2023; Philadelphia, PA.
10. Rovin BH, Barratt J, Cook HT, et al. KDIGO 2025 clinical practice
guideline for the management of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and
immunoglobulin A vasculitis (IgAV). Kidney Int. 2025;108(4):S1-S71.
doi:10.1016/j.kint.2025.04.004
11. Boyd JK, Cheung CK, Molyneux K, Feehally J, Barratt J. An update on the
pathogenesis and treatment of IgA nephropathy. Kidney Int.
2012;81(9):833-843.
12. Lim RS, Yeo SC, Barratt J, Rizk DV. An update on current therapeutic
options in IgA nephropathy. J Clin Med. 2024;13(4):947.
doi:10.3390/jcm13040947
13. Glassock RJ. An expert opinion on current and future treatment approaches
in IgA nephropathy. Adv Ther. 2025;42(6):2545-2558.
doi:10.1007/s12325-025-03187-7
14. ClinicalTrials.gov. A study of BION-1301 in adults with IgA nephropathy.
Identifier NCT05852938. Available at:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05852938. Accessed June 2026.
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