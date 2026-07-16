Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’267 -0.3%  SPI 20’069 -0.2%  Dow 52’553 -0.2%  DAX 24’915 -0.3%  Euro 0.9253 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’284 0.3%  Gold 3’973 -2.1%  Bitcoin 51’861 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8088 0.0%  Öl 84.9 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539SpaceX156888148Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Nach IPO der SpaceX-Aktie: Traumrendite oder Falle für Privatanleger?
Netflix-Aktie tiefer: Umsatzwachstum verfehlt Erwartungen - Gewinn springt an
Warnsignale: Kippt der US-Aktienboom?
Zweiter Verlusttag in Folge: Gewinnmitnahmen drücken Aktien von Micron, Intel, AMD & Co.
Analysten bleiben auch nach Übernahmeangebot für PayPal in Wartestellung
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Novartis Aktie 1200526 / CH0012005267

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.07.2026 01:01:46

Press Release: Novartis Fabhalta(R) (iptacopan) -2-

Novartis
133.22 EUR 1.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

6. Xie J, Kiryluk K, Wang W, et al. Predicting progression of IgA

nephropathy: new clinical progression risk score. PLoS One.

2012;7(6):e38904. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0038904

7. Pitcher D, Braddon F, Hendry B, et al. Long-term outcomes in IgA

nephropathy. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2023;18(6):727-738.

doi:10.2215/CJN.0000000000000135

8. Hastings MC, Bursac Z, Julian BA, et al. Life expectancy for patients

from the southeastern United States with IgA nephropathy. Kidney Int Rep.

2017;3(1):99-104. doi:10.1016/j.ekir.2017.08.008

9. Sim JJ et al. Poster TH-PO615 presented at: ASN Kidney Week 2023;

November 2-5, 2023; Philadelphia, PA.

10. Rovin BH, Barratt J, Cook HT, et al. KDIGO 2025 clinical practice

guideline for the management of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and

immunoglobulin A vasculitis (IgAV). Kidney Int. 2025;108(4):S1-S71.

doi:10.1016/j.kint.2025.04.004

11. Boyd JK, Cheung CK, Molyneux K, Feehally J, Barratt J. An update on the

pathogenesis and treatment of IgA nephropathy. Kidney Int.

2012;81(9):833-843.

12. Lim RS, Yeo SC, Barratt J, Rizk DV. An update on current therapeutic

options in IgA nephropathy. J Clin Med. 2024;13(4):947.

doi:10.3390/jcm13040947

13. Glassock RJ. An expert opinion on current and future treatment approaches

in IgA nephropathy. Adv Ther. 2025;42(6):2545-2558.

doi:10.1007/s12325-025-03187-7

14. ClinicalTrials.gov. A study of BION-1301 in adults with IgA nephropathy.

Identifier NCT05852938. Available at:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05852938. Accessed June 2026.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41

61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 19:02 ET (23:02 GMT)

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten