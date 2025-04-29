Press Release: Novartis continues strong momentum -3

As of Q1 2025, the long-term credit rating for the company is Aa3 with Moody's Ratings and AA- with S&P Global Ratings.

2025 outlook

Barring unforeseen events; growth vs. prior year in

cc

Net sales Expected to grow high single-digit

--------------------- ----------------------------------

Core operating income Expected to grow low double-digit

----------------------------------

Key assumptions:

-- We assume Tasigna, Promacta and Entresto US generic entry mid-2025 for

forecasting purposes

Foreign exchange impact

If late-April exchange rates prevail for the remainder of 2025, the foreign exchange impact for the year would be 0 percentage points on net sales and negative 2 percentage points on core operating income. The estimated impact of exchange rates on our results is provided monthly on our website.

Key figures(1)

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % change

USD m USD m USD cc

------- ------- ----- ---

Net sales to third parties 13 233 11 829 12 15

------- ------- ----- ---

Operating income 4 663 3 373 38 44

------- ------- ----- ---

As a % of sales 35.2 28.5

----------------------------------------- ------- -------

Net income 3 609 2 688 34 37

------- ------- ----- ---

EPS (USD) 1.83 1.31 40 42

------- ------- ----- ---

Net cash flows from operating activities 3 645 2 265 61

------- ------- -----

Non-IFRS measures

Free cash flow 3 391 2 038 66

------- ------- -----

Core operating income 5 575 4 537 23 27

------- ------- ----- ---

As a % of sales 42.1 38.4

----------------------------------------- ------- -------

Core net income 4 482 3 681 22 26

------- ------- ----- ---

Core EPS (USD) 2.28 1.80 27 31

------- ------- ----- ---

1. Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 31 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report. Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates in this Release refer to same period in prior year.

Detailed financial results accompanying this press release are included in the Condensed Interim Financial Report at the link below:

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

Important dates

July 17, 2025 Second quarter & half year 2025 results

October 28, 2025 Third quarter & nine months 2025 results

November 19-20, 2025 Meet Novartis Management 2025 (London, UK)

