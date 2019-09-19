|
19.09.2019 09:00:03
Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presents new data at EPNS continuing to show significant therapeutic benefit of Zolgensma(R) in prolonging event-free surviva...
-- New interim data from SPR1NT study supports critical importance of early
intervention in pre-symptomatic SMA patients, leading to age--appropriate
major milestone gain
-- Updated results from global STR1VE study demonstrate that Zolgensma(R)
(onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) has significant therapeutic benefit in
prolonging event-free survival in SMA Type 1 patients versus natural
history
-- Patients in START long-term follow-up study (cohort 2), who are an
average age of 4.2 years (oldest patient is 5 years), continue to achieve
developmental milestones
Basel, September 19, 2019 -- AveXis, a Novartis company, today announced
that new interim data from the Phase 3 SPR1NT trial in pre-symptomatic
patients as well as interim data from the ongoing Phase 3 STR1VE
clinical program for Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) showed
positive outcomes, demonstrating age--appropriate major milestone gain
with pre--symptomatic treatment and prolonged event-free survival* in
patients with SMA Type 1. An additional oral presentation highlighted
interim results from the long-term follow-up of the Phase 1 START study.
These data will be presented during the 2019 European Paediatric
Neurology Society (EPNS) Congress.
"For families who never expected their children to reach meaningful
motor milestones, the results we're presenting at EPNS demonstrate the
life-changing impact Zolgensma can have on children with SMA Type 1,"
said Olga Santiago, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, AveXis. "It is critical
to diagnose SMA and begin treatment as early as possible in order to
stop irreversible motor neuron loss and make the achievement of major
motor milestones such as crawling, sitting and walking a possibility."
SMA is a rare and devastating genetic disease that leads to progressive
muscle weakness, paralysis and, when left untreated in its most severe
form (Type 1), death. The disease affects 550-600 infants in
Europe.[1,2]
SPR1NT
Phase 3 SPR1NT Data as of May 31, 2019
SPR1NT is an ongoing Phase 3, open-label, single-arm, multi-center trial
designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a one-time intravenous
(IV) infusion of Zolgensma in pre-symptomatic patients with SMA and two
or three copies of SMN2 who are <=6 weeks of age. As of May 31, 10
patients with two copies of SMN2, 12 patients with three copies of SMN2
and one patient with four copies of SMN2 were treated. The mean age of
patients in the two-copy cohort was 6.6 months at last follow up and 4.6
months for the three--copy cohort. Of the two- and three-copy patients
who had completed their six-month swallow evaluation, all had normal
swallow function and were fed exclusively by mouth; of the 22 patients
being evaluated overall, all were alive and free of permanent
ventilation. All patients with two copies of SMN2 achieved or maintained
a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular
Disorders (CHOP-INTEND) score of greater than 50, with seven patients
achieving a CHOP-INTEND score of greater than or equal to 60 and five
patients reaching the maximum score of 64. Of patients with two copies
of SMN2, six (60%) were able to sit without support for at least 30
seconds at an average age of 7.6 months. Three of these patients (30%)
were able to stand with assistance at an average age of 10.1 months. The
natural history of untreated patients with SMA indicates that patients
with two copies of SMN2 will never sit without assistance.[3]
Thirteen of the 18 patients (72.2%) experienced at least one
treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) and seven (38.9%) were reported
to have a TEAE considered by the investigator to be related to
Zolgensma. Three serious TEAEs were reported in three treated patients:
croup (one patient), lethargy (one patient), and hypercalcemia (one
patient). All serious TEAEs were resolved and considered unrelated to
treatment. In addition, TEAEs of special interest were reported in four
patients: hepatic enzyme increased (one patient), liver function test
increased (two patients), transaminases increased (one patient). One
patient had asymptomatic increases of blood creatine phosphokinase MB
and troponin, both resolved.
STR1VE -- GLOBAL
Phase 3 STR1VE Global Data as of May 31, 2019
The Global Phase 3 STR1VE clinical program includes ongoing, open-label,
single-arm, single-dose, multi-center trials (STR1VE-US in the United
States, STR1VE-EU in Europe and STR1VE-AP in Asia Pacific) designed to
evaluate the efficacy and safety of a single, one-time IV infusion of
Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 1 who are less than six months of
age at the time of gene therapy, with one or two copies of the SMN2
backup gene and who have bi-allelic SMN1 gene deletion or point
mutations.
At the EPNS Congress, STR1VE-EU data will be presented side-by-side with
STR1VE-US data. Collectively, these results demonstrate that a single,
one-time treatment with Zolgensma has significant therapeutic benefit in
prolonging event--free survival compared to natural history and rapidly
improving motor function in patients with SMA Type 1.
Patients treated with Zolgensma continued to gain motor milestones. The
mean follow-up time since dosing was 12.1 months in STR1VE-US and 4.2
months in STR1VE-EU. Eleven patients (50%) in the STR1VE-US study and
two patients (6%) in the STR1VE-EU study achieved the ability to sit
without support for at least 30 seconds according to Bayley-III Gross
Motor criteria -- an achievement babies with SMA Type 1 never reach in
the natural history of the disease.[3] Five of the six patients (83%) in
STR1VE-US who reached 18 months of age (study completion) had achieved
the milestone of sitting independently for 30 seconds (primary study
endpoint). Additionally, one patient in the STR1VE-US study could pull
to a stand and walk with assistance. In STR1VE-US, CHOP-INTEND scores
increased by an average of 6.9 points one month, and 11.7 points three
months after gene therapy treatment. In STR1VE-EU, scores increased by
an average of 6.4 points one month, and 10.6 points three months after
gene therapy treatment.
While the two trials represent the same patient population in terms of
SMA type and entry criteria, e.g., age range and functional status,
there were differences in the baseline characteristics in the patients
from the two trials. In STR1VE-US the mean age at dosing was 3.7 months
and the mean CHOP-INTEND score was 32. Whereas in STR1VE-EU, the mean
age of dosing was 4.1 months and the mean CHOP-INTEND score was 28.
Additionally, at the start of the trial in STR1VE-US, none of the
patients needed nutritional or ventilatory support. In STR1VE-EU, nine
patients needed nutritional support and seven needed ventilatory
support. Lastly, none of the 25 STR1VE-US patients screened for AAV9
antibodies had exclusionary AAV9 antibody titers (>1:50), whereas six of
the 40 patients screened in STR1VE-EU had titers >1:50. Upon rescreening,
five STR1VE-EU patients were excluded due to elevated AAV9 antibodies.
"These updated data reinforce what we have seen in other Zolgensma
studies, including survival of children with SMA Type 1 who would have
in the past died or required permanent ventilation before the age of two,
" said Eugenio Mercuri, M.D., PhD., Department of Pediatric Neurology,
Catholic University, Rome, Italy. "We are seeing further robust evidence
of the potential of gene therapy to effectively halt motor neuron loss,
help patients achieve motor milestones and alter the course of SMA with
a one-time treatment."
STR1VE-US
Of the 22 patients enrolled in STR1VE-US, 20 were alive, without
permanent ventilation, and continuing in the trial. Of 19 patients who
had either reached 13.6 months of age or experienced an event, 17
patients (89.5%) survived without permanent ventilation. The mean age at
the most recent visit was 15.8 months at an average follow-up time of
12.1 months.
Natural history indicates that only 25% of Type 1 patients will survive
event-free by the time they reach 13.6 months of age.[4] CHOP-INTEND
scores increased by an average of 6.9 points one month and 11.7 points
three months after gene therapy treatment.
In the STR1VE-US trial, one patient died from respiratory failure, which
was deemed by the investigator and an independent Data Safety Monitoring
Board to be unrelated to treatment. Additionally, after the safety data
cutoff (March 8, 2019) one patient in the STR1VE-US study was determined
by the investigator to have required >= 16 hours of non-invasive BiPAP
ventilator support for >= 14 consecutive days at the time of withdrawal
from the study. Based on this report from the investigator, AveXis will
consider this patient as having required permanent ventilatory support
at the time of discontinuation.
STR1VE-EU
As of May 31, of the 10 patients who had reached 10.5 months of age or
experienced an event, nine (90%) survived without permanent ventilation.
The mean age at the most recent visit was 8.2 months at an average
follow-up time of 4.2 months. CHOP-INTEND scores increased by an average
of 6.4 points one month (n=25) and 10.6 points three months (n=22) after
gene therapy treatment.
As previously reported, one patient in the STR1VE-EU trial died prior to
the March 8th safety data cutoff. According to the Coroner's report, the
immediate cause of death was hypoxic-ischemic brain damage with
respiratory tract infection as the underlying cause. SMA Type 1 was
indicated as the underlying cause for the respiratory tract infection.
In addition, there was no evidence of an inflammatory CNS process or a
toxic or a treatment-related brain damage.
Following the autopsy report findings, leukoencephalopathy, which was
reassessed as hypoxic-ischemic brain damage, and respiratory distress
are considered unrelated to the gene therapy by the investigator. The
final autopsy report has indicated the gene therapy could have
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 19, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)
