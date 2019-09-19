Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presents new data at EPNS continuing to show significant therapeutic benefit of Zolgensma(R) in prolonging event-free surviva...

-- New interim data from SPR1NT study supports critical importance of early

Basel, September 19, 2019 -- AveXis, a Novartis company, today announced

that new interim data from the Phase 3 SPR1NT trial in pre-symptomatic

patients as well as interim data from the ongoing Phase 3 STR1VE

clinical program for Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) showed

positive outcomes, demonstrating age--appropriate major milestone gain

with pre--symptomatic treatment and prolonged event-free survival* in

patients with SMA Type 1. An additional oral presentation highlighted

interim results from the long-term follow-up of the Phase 1 START study.

These data will be presented during the 2019 European Paediatric

Neurology Society (EPNS) Congress.

"For families who never expected their children to reach meaningful

motor milestones, the results we're presenting at EPNS demonstrate the

life-changing impact Zolgensma can have on children with SMA Type 1,"

said Olga Santiago, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, AveXis. "It is critical

to diagnose SMA and begin treatment as early as possible in order to

stop irreversible motor neuron loss and make the achievement of major

motor milestones such as crawling, sitting and walking a possibility."

SMA is a rare and devastating genetic disease that leads to progressive

muscle weakness, paralysis and, when left untreated in its most severe

form (Type 1), death. The disease affects 550-600 infants in

Europe.[1,2]

SPR1NT

Phase 3 SPR1NT Data as of May 31, 2019

SPR1NT is an ongoing Phase 3, open-label, single-arm, multi-center trial

designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a one-time intravenous

(IV) infusion of Zolgensma in pre-symptomatic patients with SMA and two

or three copies of SMN2 who are <=6 weeks of age. As of May 31, 10

patients with two copies of SMN2, 12 patients with three copies of SMN2

and one patient with four copies of SMN2 were treated. The mean age of

patients in the two-copy cohort was 6.6 months at last follow up and 4.6

months for the three--copy cohort. Of the two- and three-copy patients

who had completed their six-month swallow evaluation, all had normal

swallow function and were fed exclusively by mouth; of the 22 patients

being evaluated overall, all were alive and free of permanent

ventilation. All patients with two copies of SMN2 achieved or maintained

a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular

Disorders (CHOP-INTEND) score of greater than 50, with seven patients

achieving a CHOP-INTEND score of greater than or equal to 60 and five

patients reaching the maximum score of 64. Of patients with two copies

of SMN2, six (60%) were able to sit without support for at least 30

seconds at an average age of 7.6 months. Three of these patients (30%)

were able to stand with assistance at an average age of 10.1 months. The

natural history of untreated patients with SMA indicates that patients

with two copies of SMN2 will never sit without assistance.[3]

Thirteen of the 18 patients (72.2%) experienced at least one

treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) and seven (38.9%) were reported

to have a TEAE considered by the investigator to be related to

Zolgensma. Three serious TEAEs were reported in three treated patients:

croup (one patient), lethargy (one patient), and hypercalcemia (one

patient). All serious TEAEs were resolved and considered unrelated to

treatment. In addition, TEAEs of special interest were reported in four

patients: hepatic enzyme increased (one patient), liver function test

increased (two patients), transaminases increased (one patient). One

patient had asymptomatic increases of blood creatine phosphokinase MB

and troponin, both resolved.

STR1VE -- GLOBAL

Phase 3 STR1VE Global Data as of May 31, 2019

The Global Phase 3 STR1VE clinical program includes ongoing, open-label,

single-arm, single-dose, multi-center trials (STR1VE-US in the United

States, STR1VE-EU in Europe and STR1VE-AP in Asia Pacific) designed to

evaluate the efficacy and safety of a single, one-time IV infusion of

Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 1 who are less than six months of

age at the time of gene therapy, with one or two copies of the SMN2

backup gene and who have bi-allelic SMN1 gene deletion or point

mutations.

At the EPNS Congress, STR1VE-EU data will be presented side-by-side with

STR1VE-US data. Collectively, these results demonstrate that a single,

one-time treatment with Zolgensma has significant therapeutic benefit in

prolonging event--free survival compared to natural history and rapidly

improving motor function in patients with SMA Type 1.

Patients treated with Zolgensma continued to gain motor milestones. The

mean follow-up time since dosing was 12.1 months in STR1VE-US and 4.2

months in STR1VE-EU. Eleven patients (50%) in the STR1VE-US study and

two patients (6%) in the STR1VE-EU study achieved the ability to sit

without support for at least 30 seconds according to Bayley-III Gross

Motor criteria -- an achievement babies with SMA Type 1 never reach in

the natural history of the disease.[3] Five of the six patients (83%) in

STR1VE-US who reached 18 months of age (study completion) had achieved

the milestone of sitting independently for 30 seconds (primary study

endpoint). Additionally, one patient in the STR1VE-US study could pull

to a stand and walk with assistance. In STR1VE-US, CHOP-INTEND scores

increased by an average of 6.9 points one month, and 11.7 points three

months after gene therapy treatment. In STR1VE-EU, scores increased by

an average of 6.4 points one month, and 10.6 points three months after

gene therapy treatment.

While the two trials represent the same patient population in terms of

SMA type and entry criteria, e.g., age range and functional status,

there were differences in the baseline characteristics in the patients

from the two trials. In STR1VE-US the mean age at dosing was 3.7 months

and the mean CHOP-INTEND score was 32. Whereas in STR1VE-EU, the mean

age of dosing was 4.1 months and the mean CHOP-INTEND score was 28.

Additionally, at the start of the trial in STR1VE-US, none of the

patients needed nutritional or ventilatory support. In STR1VE-EU, nine

patients needed nutritional support and seven needed ventilatory

support. Lastly, none of the 25 STR1VE-US patients screened for AAV9

antibodies had exclusionary AAV9 antibody titers (>1:50), whereas six of

the 40 patients screened in STR1VE-EU had titers >1:50. Upon rescreening,

five STR1VE-EU patients were excluded due to elevated AAV9 antibodies.

"These updated data reinforce what we have seen in other Zolgensma

studies, including survival of children with SMA Type 1 who would have

in the past died or required permanent ventilation before the age of two,

" said Eugenio Mercuri, M.D., PhD., Department of Pediatric Neurology,

Catholic University, Rome, Italy. "We are seeing further robust evidence

of the potential of gene therapy to effectively halt motor neuron loss,

help patients achieve motor milestones and alter the course of SMA with

a one-time treatment."

STR1VE-US

Of the 22 patients enrolled in STR1VE-US, 20 were alive, without

permanent ventilation, and continuing in the trial. Of 19 patients who

had either reached 13.6 months of age or experienced an event, 17

patients (89.5%) survived without permanent ventilation. The mean age at

the most recent visit was 15.8 months at an average follow-up time of

12.1 months.

Natural history indicates that only 25% of Type 1 patients will survive

event-free by the time they reach 13.6 months of age.[4] CHOP-INTEND

scores increased by an average of 6.9 points one month and 11.7 points

three months after gene therapy treatment.

In the STR1VE-US trial, one patient died from respiratory failure, which

was deemed by the investigator and an independent Data Safety Monitoring

Board to be unrelated to treatment. Additionally, after the safety data

cutoff (March 8, 2019) one patient in the STR1VE-US study was determined

by the investigator to have required >= 16 hours of non-invasive BiPAP

ventilator support for >= 14 consecutive days at the time of withdrawal

from the study. Based on this report from the investigator, AveXis will

consider this patient as having required permanent ventilatory support

at the time of discontinuation.

STR1VE-EU

As of May 31, of the 10 patients who had reached 10.5 months of age or

experienced an event, nine (90%) survived without permanent ventilation.

The mean age at the most recent visit was 8.2 months at an average

follow-up time of 4.2 months. CHOP-INTEND scores increased by an average

of 6.4 points one month (n=25) and 10.6 points three months (n=22) after

gene therapy treatment.

As previously reported, one patient in the STR1VE-EU trial died prior to

the March 8th safety data cutoff. According to the Coroner's report, the

immediate cause of death was hypoxic-ischemic brain damage with

respiratory tract infection as the underlying cause. SMA Type 1 was

indicated as the underlying cause for the respiratory tract infection.

In addition, there was no evidence of an inflammatory CNS process or a

toxic or a treatment-related brain damage.

Following the autopsy report findings, leukoencephalopathy, which was

reassessed as hypoxic-ischemic brain damage, and respiratory distress

are considered unrelated to the gene therapy by the investigator. The

final autopsy report has indicated the gene therapy could have

