19.09.2019 09:00:12

Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presents new data -3-

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people

globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our

latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities

work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis or follow @NovartisNews for the latest News

& Media Updates at https://twitter.com/novartisnews.

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library.

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com.

*Event-free survival is defined by the avoidance of the combined

endpoint of either (a) death or (b) permanent ventilation, which is

defined by tracheostomy or by the requirement of >= 16 hours of

respiratory assistance per day (via non-invasive ventilatory support)

for >= 14 consecutive days in the absence of an acute reversible illness,

excluding perioperative ventilation.

References

[1] Data on file.

[2] Verhaart IEC, Robertson A, et al. A multi-source approach to

determine SMA incidence and research ready population. J Neurol. 2017

Jul;264(7):1465-1473.

[3] Farrar MA, et al. Ann Neurol. 2017;81(3):355-368.

[4] Finkel RS, et al. Neurology. 2014;83(9):810-7.

[5] Anderton RS and Mastaglia FL. Expert Rev Neurother.

2015;15(8):895-908.

[6] National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). Spinal Muscular

Atrophy. http://rarediseases.org/rarediseases/spinal-muscular-atrophy/.

Accessed October 9, 2018.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Farah Bulsara Speer

Novartis US External Communications VP, Corporate Communications, AveXis

+1 646 438 4335 (mobile) +1 312 543 2881 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com fSpeer259@avexis.com

Antonio Ligi

Novartis Global External Communications

+41 61 324 1374 (direct)

antonio.ligi@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

