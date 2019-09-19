|
19.09.2019 09:00:12
Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presents new data -3-
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis or follow @NovartisNews for the latest News
& Media Updates at https://twitter.com/novartisnews.
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library.
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com.
*Event-free survival is defined by the avoidance of the combined
endpoint of either (a) death or (b) permanent ventilation, which is
defined by tracheostomy or by the requirement of >= 16 hours of
respiratory assistance per day (via non-invasive ventilatory support)
for >= 14 consecutive days in the absence of an acute reversible illness,
excluding perioperative ventilation.
References
[1] Data on file.
[2] Verhaart IEC, Robertson A, et al. A multi-source approach to
determine SMA incidence and research ready population. J Neurol. 2017
Jul;264(7):1465-1473.
[3] Farrar MA, et al. Ann Neurol. 2017;81(3):355-368.
[4] Finkel RS, et al. Neurology. 2014;83(9):810-7.
[5] Anderton RS and Mastaglia FL. Expert Rev Neurother.
2015;15(8):895-908.
[6] National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). Spinal Muscular
Atrophy. http://rarediseases.org/rarediseases/spinal-muscular-atrophy/.
Accessed October 9, 2018.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Farah Bulsara Speer
Novartis US External Communications VP, Corporate Communications, AveXis
+1 646 438 4335 (mobile) +1 312 543 2881 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com fSpeer259@avexis.com
Antonio Ligi
Novartis Global External Communications
+41 61 324 1374 (direct)
antonio.ligi@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 19, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)
