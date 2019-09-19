|
19.09.2019 09:00:10
Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presents new data -2-
potentially contributed to the concurrent events of abnormal liver
function tests (elevation of liver enzymes called transaminases),
abnormal blood tests (low platelets) and low blood pressure. The serious
adverse events (SAE) reports will be updated accordingly and submitted
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Lonza / Novartis / Roche GS
|49783567
|69.00 %
|7.30 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|49783574
|69.00 %
|6.00 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS / Swiss Re / Zurich
|49783572
|50.00 %
|5.00 %
to the Health Authorities.
STR1VE Global Safety
Safety observations across the STR1VE Global data are comparable to
those seen in the Phase 1 START trial. Adverse events of special
interest, including elevated transaminases, platelet count decrease and
thrombocytopenia, were transient and did not cause any long-term
sequelae.
START
START Long-Term Follow-Up Data as of May 31, 2019
START was a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of a
one-time IV infusion of Zolgensma in SMA Type 1 patients with the onset
of clinical symptoms before six months of age. At the close of the
24-month study, all 12 patients in cohort 2 (targeted therapeutic dose)
were alive and free of permanent ventilation. Without treatment, most of
these patients would not survive past the age of two or would require
permanent ventilation.[4] Ten of these 12 patients voluntarily enrolled
in an ongoing observational long-term follow-up of the START study.
As of May 31, of the 10 patients who enrolled in the long-term follow-up
study, all are alive and continue to maintain developmental milestones.
Two patients, neither of whom have received treatment with nusinersen
following Zolgensma infusion, gained the ability to stand with
assistance. These milestones are in addition to the two START patients
previously reported who are walking independently.
The mean age of patients was 4.2 years (range 3.7 -- 5.0 years) and the
mean time since gene therapy treatment was 3.9 years (range 3.5 -- 4.6
years). Seven out of 10 patients (70%) are not currently receiving
concomitant therapy with nusinersen. All patients have maintained or
demonstrated improvements in ventilatory status. Six out of 10 patients
(60%) do not require daily respiratory support.
There were no new treatment related SAEs and no adverse events of
special interest occurred during the long-term follow up study. No fatal
serious TEAEs have occurred during the parent study or long-term follow
up study. Serious TEAEs were reported in six of 13 patients. The
following serious TEAEs were reported in one or more patients: pneumonia
(three patients), dehydration (two patients), acute respiratory failure
(two patients), respiratory distress (two patients), bronchitis (one
patient), cardiac arrest (one patient), gastroenteritis (one patient),
hypoglycemia (one patient), respiratory failure (one patient).
About Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi)
Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) is a proprietary gene therapy
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of
pediatric patients less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy
(SMA) with bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1)
gene. Zolgensma is designed to address the genetic root cause of SMA by
providing a functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease
progression through sustained SMN protein expression with a single,
one-time intravenous (IV) infusion. Zolgensma represents the first
approved therapeutic in a proprietary platform to treat rare, monogenic
diseases using gene therapy. The therapy is under regulatory review and
anticipated to receive approval in Japan and the European Union later
this year.
About Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
SMA is a severe neuromuscular disease characterized by the loss of motor
neurons leading to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. SMA is
caused by a genetic defect in the SMN1 gene that codes SMN, a protein
necessary for survival of motor neurons.[5,6] The incidence of SMA is
approximately 1 in 10,000 live births and it is the leading genetic
cause of infant mortality.[3,6] The most severe form of SMA is Type 1, a
lethal genetic disorder characterized by rapid motor neuron loss and
associated muscle deterioration, resulting in mortality or the need for
permanent ventilation support by 24 months of age for more than 90
percent of patients if left untreated.[4]
Zolgensma in the United States
Indication
Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) is an adeno-associated virus
vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of pediatric
patient less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with
bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene.
Limitation of Use
The safety and effectiveness of repeat administration of Zolgensma have
not been evaluated.
The use of Zolgensma in patients with advanced SMA (e.g., complete
paralysis of limbs, permanent ventilator-dependence) has not been
evaluated.
Important Safety Information
Acute Serious Liver Injury
Acute serious liver injury and elevated aminotransferases can occur with
Zolgensma. Patients with pre-existing liver impairment may be at higher
risk. Prior to infusion, assess liver function of all patients by
clinical examination and laboratory testing (e.g., hepatic
aminotransferases [aspartate aminotransferase and alanine
aminotransferase], total bilirubin and prothrombin time). Administer
systemic corticosteroid to all patients before and after Zolgensma
infusion. Continue to monitor liver function for at least 3 months after
infusion.
Thrombocytopenia
Transient decreases in platelet counts, some of which met the criteria
for thrombocytopenia, were observed at different time points after
Zolgensma infusion. Monitor platelet counts before Zolgensma infusion
and on a regular basis afterwards.
Elevated Troponin-I
Transient increases in cardiac troponin-I levels (up to 0.176 mcg/L)
were observed following Zolgensma infusion in clinical trials. The
clinical importance of these findings is not known. However, cardiac
toxicity was observed in animal studies. Monitor troponin-I before
Zolgensma infusion and on a regular basis for at least 3 months
afterwards.
Adverse Reactions
The most commonly observed adverse reactions (incidence >=5%) were
elevated aminotransferases and vomiting.
Please read full Prescribing Information:
https://www.avexis.com/content/pdf/prescribing_information.pdf for
Zolgensma, including Boxed Warning for Acute Serious Liver Injury.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About AveXis
AveXis, a Novartis company, is dedicated to developing and
commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from rare and
life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Our initial product,
Zolgensma, is a proprietary gene therapy approved by the US Food and
Drug administration for the treatment of pediatric patients with SMA
less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with
bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene. In
addition to developing Zolgensma to treat all forms of SMA, AveXis also
plans to develop other novel treatments for rare neurological diseases,
including Rett syndrome and a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral
sclerosis caused by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene.
For additional information, please visit www.avexis.com.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 19, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)
Nachrichten zu Novartis AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novartis AGmehr Analysen
|17.09.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.19
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.09.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.09.19
|Novartis buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|10.09.19
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.19
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.09.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.09.19
|Novartis buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|10.09.19
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.09.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.09.19
|Novartis buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|30.08.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.08.19
|Novartis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.19
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.19
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.08.19
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.19
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.19
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.19
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.09.19
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.09.19
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.08.19
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.19
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI startet stabil -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Dow Jones nach Fed-Entscheid etwas höher
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat zurückhaltend eröffnet. Der deutsche DAX startete im Minus. Die asiatischen Märkte finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Wall Street wurde von der Leitzinsentscheidung der US-Notenbank bewegt.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}