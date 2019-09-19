Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presents new data -2

potentially contributed to the concurrent events of abnormal liver

function tests (elevation of liver enzymes called transaminases),

abnormal blood tests (low platelets) and low blood pressure. The serious

adverse events (SAE) reports will be updated accordingly and submitted

to the Health Authorities.

STR1VE Global Safety

Safety observations across the STR1VE Global data are comparable to

those seen in the Phase 1 START trial. Adverse events of special

interest, including elevated transaminases, platelet count decrease and

thrombocytopenia, were transient and did not cause any long-term

sequelae.

START

START Long-Term Follow-Up Data as of May 31, 2019

START was a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of a

one-time IV infusion of Zolgensma in SMA Type 1 patients with the onset

of clinical symptoms before six months of age. At the close of the

24-month study, all 12 patients in cohort 2 (targeted therapeutic dose)

were alive and free of permanent ventilation. Without treatment, most of

these patients would not survive past the age of two or would require

permanent ventilation.[4] Ten of these 12 patients voluntarily enrolled

in an ongoing observational long-term follow-up of the START study.

As of May 31, of the 10 patients who enrolled in the long-term follow-up

study, all are alive and continue to maintain developmental milestones.

Two patients, neither of whom have received treatment with nusinersen

following Zolgensma infusion, gained the ability to stand with

assistance. These milestones are in addition to the two START patients

previously reported who are walking independently.

The mean age of patients was 4.2 years (range 3.7 -- 5.0 years) and the

mean time since gene therapy treatment was 3.9 years (range 3.5 -- 4.6

years). Seven out of 10 patients (70%) are not currently receiving

concomitant therapy with nusinersen. All patients have maintained or

demonstrated improvements in ventilatory status. Six out of 10 patients

(60%) do not require daily respiratory support.

There were no new treatment related SAEs and no adverse events of

special interest occurred during the long-term follow up study. No fatal

serious TEAEs have occurred during the parent study or long-term follow

up study. Serious TEAEs were reported in six of 13 patients. The

following serious TEAEs were reported in one or more patients: pneumonia

(three patients), dehydration (two patients), acute respiratory failure

(two patients), respiratory distress (two patients), bronchitis (one

patient), cardiac arrest (one patient), gastroenteritis (one patient),

hypoglycemia (one patient), respiratory failure (one patient).

About Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi)

Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) is a proprietary gene therapy

approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of

pediatric patients less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy

(SMA) with bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1)

gene. Zolgensma is designed to address the genetic root cause of SMA by

providing a functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease

progression through sustained SMN protein expression with a single,

one-time intravenous (IV) infusion. Zolgensma represents the first

approved therapeutic in a proprietary platform to treat rare, monogenic

diseases using gene therapy. The therapy is under regulatory review and

anticipated to receive approval in Japan and the European Union later

this year.

About Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

SMA is a severe neuromuscular disease characterized by the loss of motor

neurons leading to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. SMA is

caused by a genetic defect in the SMN1 gene that codes SMN, a protein

necessary for survival of motor neurons.[5,6] The incidence of SMA is

approximately 1 in 10,000 live births and it is the leading genetic

cause of infant mortality.[3,6] The most severe form of SMA is Type 1, a

lethal genetic disorder characterized by rapid motor neuron loss and

associated muscle deterioration, resulting in mortality or the need for

permanent ventilation support by 24 months of age for more than 90

percent of patients if left untreated.[4]

Zolgensma in the United States

Indication

Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) is an adeno-associated virus

vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of pediatric

patient less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with

bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene.

Limitation of Use

The safety and effectiveness of repeat administration of Zolgensma have

not been evaluated.

The use of Zolgensma in patients with advanced SMA (e.g., complete

paralysis of limbs, permanent ventilator-dependence) has not been

evaluated.

Important Safety Information

Acute Serious Liver Injury

Acute serious liver injury and elevated aminotransferases can occur with

Zolgensma. Patients with pre-existing liver impairment may be at higher

risk. Prior to infusion, assess liver function of all patients by

clinical examination and laboratory testing (e.g., hepatic

aminotransferases [aspartate aminotransferase and alanine

aminotransferase], total bilirubin and prothrombin time). Administer

systemic corticosteroid to all patients before and after Zolgensma

infusion. Continue to monitor liver function for at least 3 months after

infusion.

Thrombocytopenia

Transient decreases in platelet counts, some of which met the criteria

for thrombocytopenia, were observed at different time points after

Zolgensma infusion. Monitor platelet counts before Zolgensma infusion

and on a regular basis afterwards.

Elevated Troponin-I

Transient increases in cardiac troponin-I levels (up to 0.176 mcg/L)

were observed following Zolgensma infusion in clinical trials. The

clinical importance of these findings is not known. However, cardiac

toxicity was observed in animal studies. Monitor troponin-I before

Zolgensma infusion and on a regular basis for at least 3 months

afterwards.

Adverse Reactions

The most commonly observed adverse reactions (incidence >=5%) were

elevated aminotransferases and vomiting.

Please read full Prescribing Information:

https://www.avexis.com/content/pdf/prescribing_information.pdf for

Zolgensma, including Boxed Warning for Acute Serious Liver Injury.

