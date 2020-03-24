Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presents AVXS-101 IT data demonstrating remarkable increases in HFMSE scores and a consistent clinically meaningful response ...

-- SMA Type 2 patients between two and five years of age who received Dose B

met the primary efficacy endpoint with a remarkable mean increase of 6.0

points in HFMSE scores from baseline to month 12, twice the clinically

meaningful threshold, as measured by a validated, widely utilized and

highly accepted scale developed specifically for older patients with SMA

-- Nearly all patients (92%) in this cohort achieved a clinically meaningful

>=3-point increase during the study period, demonstrating a consistent

response following gene therapy

-- Increases observed in HFMSE reflect the preservation of motor neurons

connected to key muscle groups impacted in SMA Type 2, allowing for motor

development such as trunk control when rolling and sitting, and

transitioning from lying to sitting

-- Adverse events observed in STRONG were consistent with the AVXS-101 IV

program; no deaths were reported, and no new signals identified

-- In response to the partial clinical hold on the AVXS-101 IT program by

the FDA in October 2019, AveXis provided data indicating no clinical

reports of sensory neuronopathy in 335 patients following IV or IT

treatment with AVXS-101; FDA is expected to respond by Q2 2020

Basel, March 24, 2020 -- AveXis, a Novartis company, today announced

that new data from the Phase 1/2 STRONG study demonstrated a one-time

intrathecal (IT) administration of AVXS-101 in patients >=2 years and <5

years old with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 2 who received Dose B

(1.2 x 10(14) vg) met the primary efficacy endpoint, achieving a

remarkable mean increase from baseline of 6.0 points in the Hammersmith

Functional Motor Scale-Expanded (HFMSE), twice the clinically meaningful

threshold established in previous SMA studies and reflecting improvement

in three to six skills. In addition, nearly all patients (92%) in this

group achieved a clinically meaningful >=3-point increase in HFMSE at

any post-baseline visit during the study period, demonstrating a

consistent response and a dramatic difference from the natural history

control group (P <0.0001). Increases observed in HFMSE reflect the

preservation of motor neurons connected to key muscle groups impacted in

SMA Type 2, allowing for motor development such as trunk control when

rolling and sitting, and transitioning from lying to sitting. In

contrast to these findings, according to natural history, untreated SMA

Type 2 patients typically experience a steady decline in motor function,

and more than 30% die by age 25.(1) These data are being presented today

during a virtual Clinical Trial Session conducted by the Muscular

Dystrophy Association (MDA), scheduled after the 2020 MDA Annual

Conference was cancelled due to COVID-19.

"Nearly all patients evaluated on the gold standard Hammersmith scale

achieved a clinically meaningful response, consistently demonstrating

improved motor function through continuous, stable SMN protein

expression," said Dave Lennon, president of AveXis. "Among patients with

SMA Type 2 between two and five years of age, STRONG data demonstrated

potential best-in-category profile with remarkable motor function

improvement following a single, one-time intrathecal dose. We look

forward to sharing these data with regulators to further our discussions

toward registration of intrathecal AVXS-101."

HFMSE is a validated, widely utilized and highly accepted scale for

assessing motor function, specifically designed for use in SMA patients

>=2 years of age. HFMSE is recognized by global regulatory agencies due

to its ability to monitor change in a broad spectrum of weaker and

stronger patients.

-- A 3-point change on the HFMSE is agreed upon by experts to represent a

clinically meaningful change involving two or three skills.

-- A 6-point improvement reflects achievements in three to six skills.

Patients in STRONG achieved a broad array of improvements in motor skills,

such as trunk control when rolling and sitting and transitioning from

lying to sitting. In non-ambulatory patients, improved strength and

consolidation of critical functions allows for better maneuverability,

transitioning and integration of proximal and distal functions that

enable more advanced use of their well-developed fine motor skills. These

improvements were seen even in patients who were very weak at baseline.

"As a result of evolving treatment options, older SMA Type 2 patients

now expect to achieve meaningful improvements in motor function that

enable them to perform important activities and set them on a path

toward greater independence," said Olga Santiago, M.D., Chief Medical

Officer, AveXis. "Given the robust response, these STRONG data indicate

AVXS-101 delivered intrathecally could potentially be a new one-time

treatment option for patients and their clinicians."

Phase 1/2 STRONG Data as of December 2, 2019

STRONG is an ongoing, open-label, multi-center trial designed to

evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of one-time intrathecal

(IT) administration of AVXS-101 in SMA Type 2 patients who have three

copies of the SMN2 gene, and who are able to sit but unable to stand or

walk at the time of study entry. Patients were divided into two groups

based on age at time of treatment: patients who are >=6 months but <2

years and patients who are >=2 years but <5 years. As of the data

cut-off, 32 patients were enrolled and have been treated with one of

three doses: Dose A (6.0 x 10(13) vg), Dose B (1.2 x 10(14) vg) and

Dose C (2.4 x 10(14) vg).

In patients >=2 years to <5 years old (n=12):

-- The primary efficacy endpoint of change in HFMSE score from baseline was

achieved (P <0.0021) compared to a natural history control group.

-- To ensure appropriate comparison, a natural history group was

matched with the treatment group inclusion criteria using the

Pediatric Neuromuscular Clinical Research Network (PNCR) database.

-- Patients achieved clinically meaningful improvements in motor function,

as demonstrated by 6.0-point increase from baseline in HFMSE scores at 12

months post-dosing.

-- Nearly all (11/12) patients in this group achieved a clinically

meaningful >=3-point increase in HFMSE during the study period.

-- Four motor milestones have been achieved among three patients in the Dose

B group using Bayley-III, which is a scale created to assess normal

development, including one patient who gained the ability to walk with

assistance.

-- The secondary efficacy endpoint of the ability to walk independently for

>=5 steps was not achieved by any patient.

In Dose B patients >=6 months to <2 years old (n=13)

-- The primary and secondary efficacy endpoints were the ability to stand

without support for >=3 seconds and walk independently for >=5 steps,

respectively.

-- 1 patient achieved the ability to stand alone and walk

independently

-- Five of the six (83%) patients who became old enough to be evaluated on

the HFMSE achieved a 3.0-point increase from baseline at any time after

24 months of age, in-line with the older cohort.

-- 18 motor milestones were achieved among six out of the 13 patients,

including one patient who gained the ability to stand independently, and

went on to walk alone.

Efficacy data from four patients currently enrolled in Dose C were not

presented, and further enrollment has been suspended. In October 2019,

the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) placed a partial hold on the

AVXS-101 IT program following findings from a small, AveXis-initiated

pre-clinical study in which animals treated with intrathecal AXVS-101

showed dorsal root ganglia mononuclear cell inflammation, sometimes

accompanied by neuronal cell degeneration or loss. AveXis submitted a

response to the FDA with further characterization and a commitment to

further study these preclinical findings, along with a thorough analysis

of clinical safety to date showing no clinical reports of sensory

neuronopathy in 335 patients following treatment with AVXS-101

(intravenous and intrathecal administration) as of December 31, 2019.

The FDA is expected to respond to the submission by Q2 2020.

Adverse events (AEs) observed in STRONG were consistent with the

intravenous AVXS-101 program. No new clinical safety signals were

detected in the study. Nearly all patients in STRONG study experienced

at least one adverse event (AE) and 12 patients (38%) were reported to

have an AE considered by the investigator to be related to treatment.

Serious AEs were reported in 22% (n=7) of patients. A total of 13

serious AEs were reported in seven patients: pneumonia (n=2), influenza,

bronchitis, rhinovirus infection, respiratory tract infection, elevated

ALT, elevated AST, acute respiratory failure, asthma, respiratory

failure (n=1 each), blood alkaline phosphatase increased (n=2). Many of

these AEs (i.e. respiratory infections) are consistent with events

experienced by children with SMA and the general population.

Transaminitis events in two patients were considered probably related to

treatment and resolved completely. There were no deaths reported.

Novartis will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this

news release on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. Central European Time

and 9 a.m. Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for

investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the

Novartis website. A replay will be available after the live webcast by

visiting https://www.novartis.com/investors/event-calendar.

About AVXS-101 Intrathecal Administration

Investigational IT administration of AVXS-101 is being evaluated in SMA

Type 2 patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2020 02:13 ET (06:13 GMT)