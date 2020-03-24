|
24.03.2020 07:12:46
Press Release: Novartis: AveXis presents AVXS-101 IT data demonstrating remarkable increases in HFMSE scores and a consistent clinically meaningful response ...
-- SMA Type 2 patients between two and five years of age who received Dose B
met the primary efficacy endpoint with a remarkable mean increase of 6.0
points in HFMSE scores from baseline to month 12, twice the clinically
meaningful threshold, as measured by a validated, widely utilized and
highly accepted scale developed specifically for older patients with SMA
-- Nearly all patients (92%) in this cohort achieved a clinically meaningful
>=3-point increase during the study period, demonstrating a consistent
response following gene therapy
-- Increases observed in HFMSE reflect the preservation of motor neurons
connected to key muscle groups impacted in SMA Type 2, allowing for motor
development such as trunk control when rolling and sitting, and
transitioning from lying to sitting
-- Adverse events observed in STRONG were consistent with the AVXS-101 IV
program; no deaths were reported, and no new signals identified
-- In response to the partial clinical hold on the AVXS-101 IT program by
the FDA in October 2019, AveXis provided data indicating no clinical
reports of sensory neuronopathy in 335 patients following IV or IT
treatment with AVXS-101; FDA is expected to respond by Q2 2020
Basel, March 24, 2020 -- AveXis, a Novartis company, today announced
that new data from the Phase 1/2 STRONG study demonstrated a one-time
intrathecal (IT) administration of AVXS-101 in patients >=2 years and <5
years old with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 2 who received Dose B
(1.2 x 10(14) vg) met the primary efficacy endpoint, achieving a
remarkable mean increase from baseline of 6.0 points in the Hammersmith
Functional Motor Scale-Expanded (HFMSE), twice the clinically meaningful
threshold established in previous SMA studies and reflecting improvement
in three to six skills. In addition, nearly all patients (92%) in this
group achieved a clinically meaningful >=3-point increase in HFMSE at
any post-baseline visit during the study period, demonstrating a
consistent response and a dramatic difference from the natural history
control group (P <0.0001). Increases observed in HFMSE reflect the
preservation of motor neurons connected to key muscle groups impacted in
SMA Type 2, allowing for motor development such as trunk control when
rolling and sitting, and transitioning from lying to sitting. In
contrast to these findings, according to natural history, untreated SMA
Type 2 patients typically experience a steady decline in motor function,
and more than 30% die by age 25.(1) These data are being presented today
during a virtual Clinical Trial Session conducted by the Muscular
Dystrophy Association (MDA), scheduled after the 2020 MDA Annual
Conference was cancelled due to COVID-19.
"Nearly all patients evaluated on the gold standard Hammersmith scale
achieved a clinically meaningful response, consistently demonstrating
improved motor function through continuous, stable SMN protein
expression," said Dave Lennon, president of AveXis. "Among patients with
SMA Type 2 between two and five years of age, STRONG data demonstrated
potential best-in-category profile with remarkable motor function
improvement following a single, one-time intrathecal dose. We look
forward to sharing these data with regulators to further our discussions
toward registration of intrathecal AVXS-101."
HFMSE is a validated, widely utilized and highly accepted scale for
assessing motor function, specifically designed for use in SMA patients
>=2 years of age. HFMSE is recognized by global regulatory agencies due
to its ability to monitor change in a broad spectrum of weaker and
stronger patients.
-- A 3-point change on the HFMSE is agreed upon by experts to represent a
clinically meaningful change involving two or three skills.
-- A 6-point improvement reflects achievements in three to six skills.
Patients in STRONG achieved a broad array of improvements in motor skills,
such as trunk control when rolling and sitting and transitioning from
lying to sitting. In non-ambulatory patients, improved strength and
consolidation of critical functions allows for better maneuverability,
transitioning and integration of proximal and distal functions that
enable more advanced use of their well-developed fine motor skills. These
improvements were seen even in patients who were very weak at baseline.
"As a result of evolving treatment options, older SMA Type 2 patients
now expect to achieve meaningful improvements in motor function that
enable them to perform important activities and set them on a path
toward greater independence," said Olga Santiago, M.D., Chief Medical
Officer, AveXis. "Given the robust response, these STRONG data indicate
AVXS-101 delivered intrathecally could potentially be a new one-time
treatment option for patients and their clinicians."
Phase 1/2 STRONG Data as of December 2, 2019
STRONG is an ongoing, open-label, multi-center trial designed to
evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of one-time intrathecal
(IT) administration of AVXS-101 in SMA Type 2 patients who have three
copies of the SMN2 gene, and who are able to sit but unable to stand or
walk at the time of study entry. Patients were divided into two groups
based on age at time of treatment: patients who are >=6 months but <2
years and patients who are >=2 years but <5 years. As of the data
cut-off, 32 patients were enrolled and have been treated with one of
three doses: Dose A (6.0 x 10(13) vg), Dose B (1.2 x 10(14) vg) and
Dose C (2.4 x 10(14) vg).
In patients >=2 years to <5 years old (n=12):
-- The primary efficacy endpoint of change in HFMSE score from baseline was
achieved (P <0.0021) compared to a natural history control group.
-- To ensure appropriate comparison, a natural history group was
matched with the treatment group inclusion criteria using the
Pediatric Neuromuscular Clinical Research Network (PNCR) database.
-- Patients achieved clinically meaningful improvements in motor function,
as demonstrated by 6.0-point increase from baseline in HFMSE scores at 12
months post-dosing.
-- Nearly all (11/12) patients in this group achieved a clinically
meaningful >=3-point increase in HFMSE during the study period.
-- Four motor milestones have been achieved among three patients in the Dose
B group using Bayley-III, which is a scale created to assess normal
development, including one patient who gained the ability to walk with
assistance.
-- The secondary efficacy endpoint of the ability to walk independently for
>=5 steps was not achieved by any patient.
In Dose B patients >=6 months to <2 years old (n=13)
-- The primary and secondary efficacy endpoints were the ability to stand
without support for >=3 seconds and walk independently for >=5 steps,
respectively.
-- 1 patient achieved the ability to stand alone and walk
independently
-- Five of the six (83%) patients who became old enough to be evaluated on
the HFMSE achieved a 3.0-point increase from baseline at any time after
24 months of age, in-line with the older cohort.
-- 18 motor milestones were achieved among six out of the 13 patients,
including one patient who gained the ability to stand independently, and
went on to walk alone.
Efficacy data from four patients currently enrolled in Dose C were not
presented, and further enrollment has been suspended. In October 2019,
the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) placed a partial hold on the
AVXS-101 IT program following findings from a small, AveXis-initiated
pre-clinical study in which animals treated with intrathecal AXVS-101
showed dorsal root ganglia mononuclear cell inflammation, sometimes
accompanied by neuronal cell degeneration or loss. AveXis submitted a
response to the FDA with further characterization and a commitment to
further study these preclinical findings, along with a thorough analysis
of clinical safety to date showing no clinical reports of sensory
neuronopathy in 335 patients following treatment with AVXS-101
(intravenous and intrathecal administration) as of December 31, 2019.
The FDA is expected to respond to the submission by Q2 2020.
Adverse events (AEs) observed in STRONG were consistent with the
intravenous AVXS-101 program. No new clinical safety signals were
detected in the study. Nearly all patients in STRONG study experienced
at least one adverse event (AE) and 12 patients (38%) were reported to
have an AE considered by the investigator to be related to treatment.
Serious AEs were reported in 22% (n=7) of patients. A total of 13
serious AEs were reported in seven patients: pneumonia (n=2), influenza,
bronchitis, rhinovirus infection, respiratory tract infection, elevated
ALT, elevated AST, acute respiratory failure, asthma, respiratory
failure (n=1 each), blood alkaline phosphatase increased (n=2). Many of
these AEs (i.e. respiratory infections) are consistent with events
experienced by children with SMA and the general population.
Transaminitis events in two patients were considered probably related to
treatment and resolved completely. There were no deaths reported.
Novartis will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this
news release on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. Central European Time
and 9 a.m. Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for
investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the
Novartis website. A replay will be available after the live webcast by
visiting https://www.novartis.com/investors/event-calendar.
About AVXS-101 Intrathecal Administration
Investigational IT administration of AVXS-101 is being evaluated in SMA
Type 2 patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
March 24, 2020 02:13 ET (06:13 GMT)
