|
29.08.2020 12:29:40
Press Release: Novartis announces positive -2-
Classification to Identify Unmet Clinical Needs and Future Clinical
Goals. Blood 2019;134(Suppl 1):3517.
3. Schubart A, et al. Small-molecule factor B inhibitor for the
treatment of complement-mediated diseases. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS / Zurich
|55824128
|59.00 %
|6.00 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|55824105
|69.00 %
|5.60 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|55824129
|69.00 %
|5.50 %
2019;116(16):7926--7931.
4. Merle NS, et al. Complement system part II: role in immunity.
Front Immunol 2015;6:257.
5. Risitano AM, et al. Anti-complement Treatment for Paroxysmal
Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria: Time for Proximal Complement Inhibition? A
Position Paper From the SAAWP of the EBMT. Front Immunol 2019;10:1157.
6. Hill A, et al. Paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria. Nat Rev Dis
Primers 2017;3:17028.
7. Risitano AM and Rotoli B. Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria:
pathophysiology, natural history and treatment options in the era of
biological agents. Biologics 2008;2(2):205--222.
8. Hill A, et al. Eculizumab prevents intravascular hemolysis in
patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and unmasks low-level
extravascular hemolysis occurring through C3 opsonization. Haematologica
2010;95(4):567--573.
9. Schrezenmeier H, et al. Baseline characteristics and disease
burden in patients in the International Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria Registry. Haematologica 2014;99(5):922--929.
10. Novartis. Data on file.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Anja von Treskow Michael Billings
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Hematology Communications
+41 61 324 2279 (direct) +1 862 778 8656 (direct)
+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 201 400 1854 (mobile)
anja.von_treskow@novartis.com michael.billings@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Phil McNamara
Novartis US External Communications Novartis Cardio-Metabolic Communications
+1 646 438 4335 +1 862 778 0218 (direct)
eric.althoff@novartis.com +1 862 274 5255 (mobile)
philip.mcnamara@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 29, 2020 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)