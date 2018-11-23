|
23.11.2018 07:14:47
Press Release: Novartis announces landmark EU approval for one-time gene therapy Luxturna(R) to restore vision in people with rare inherited retinal disease
Novartis International AG / Novartis announces landmark EU approval for
one-time gene therapy Luxturna(R) to restore vision in people with rare
inherited retinal disease. Processed and transmitted by West
Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
-- Luxturna* (voretigene neparvovec) is the first gene therapy to treat an
inherited retinal disease, indicated for children and adults with vision
loss caused by mutations in both copies of the RPE65 gene and sufficient
viable retinal cells[1]
-- Nearly 60% of patients have severe forms of the disease, with severe
visual impairment occurring shortly after birth[2]
-- As a one-time treatment, Luxturna restores vision and improves sight in
children and adults with a sustained effect and favorable safety
profile[3],[4]
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-announces-landmark-EU-approval-for-one-time-gene-therapy-Luxturna-to-restore-vision-in-people-with-rare-inherited-retinal-disease
Basel, November 23, 2018 - Novartis announced today that the European
Commission (EC) approved Luxturna, a one-time gene therapy for the
treatment of patients with vision loss due to a genetic mutation in both
copies of the RPE65 gene and who have enough viable retinal cells. The
authorization is valid in all 28 member states of the EU, as well as
Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Luxturna was developed and is
commercialized in the US by Spark Therapeutics.
People born with mutations in both copies of the RPE65 gene can
experience profound sight loss from an early age, with the majority of
patients progressing to total blindness[3]. Research shows that vision
impairment and blindness in children frequently cause social isolation,
emotional distress, loss of independence, or hazards such as falls and
injuries[5]. The working copy of the RPE65 gene provided by Luxturna can
restore vision and improve sight in children and adults with sufficient
viable retinal cells[3].
"Today's approval is momentous for patients given that there have been
no pharmacological treatment options to date to treat this form of LCA,"
said Christina Fasser, president of Retina International, an umbrella
organization of more than 43 patient organizations worldwide promoting
research to find treatments for inherited retinal degenerative diseases.
"Access to this treatment has the potential to reduce the substantial
physical, emotional and financial burden this disease has on patients
and their families."
"As a clinician who has worked for over 20 years with patients with
inherited retinal disease and their families, I've seen firsthand the
profound impact blindness can have on quality of life. It's exciting to
practice medicine at a time when we can offer options to children and
adults facing blindness," said Dr Bart Leroy, ophthalmologist and
clinical geneticist, Professor and Head, Department of Ophthalmology at
Ghent University Hospital, Ghent, Belgium and Director of Retinal
Degenerations Clinic at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia,
Philadelphia, PA. "After more than 20 years of gene therapy research,
there is finally a promising future ahead for the treatment of rare
genetic eye disorders."
"EU approval of the one-time gene therapy Luxturna marks a milestone in
reimagining medicine and can bring real value to patients, their
families and society as a whole," said Paul Hudson, CEO, Novartis
Pharmaceuticals. "Novartis is committed to working with patients,
caregivers, health systems and physicians to establish access to this
gene therapy for RPE65 patients, as we believe it can help restore sight
and improve vision in children and adults who currently have no
treatment options."
The EC decision is based on a positive CHMP opinion that looked at data
from a Phase 1 clinical trial, its follow-up trial, and the first
randomized, controlled Phase 3 gene therapy trial for an inherited
disease[3]. In the Phase 3 clinical trial vision improvement was
recorded as early as 30 days following treatment[3]. At 1 year, compared
to the control group, patients treated with voretigene neparvovec
improved by 1.6 light levels on the binocular multi-luminance mobility
test (MLMT), the trial's novel, patient-centric, primary endpoint[3].
Vision improved by one or more light levels for 90% of patients treated
with voretigene neparvovec, and 65% were able to successfully navigate
the MLMT at the lowest light level of 1 lux at 1 year[3].
Decisions from national reimbursement bodies on Luxturna for patients
with vision loss due to a genetic mutation in both copies of the RPE65
gene are expected in 2019 and 2020. Novartis is working closely with all
stakeholders to help ensure that eligible patients can start benefitting
from this treatment as quickly as possible once reimbursement decisions
are available in 2019 and 2020. A range of resources and innovative
reimbursement and access approaches are also being explored in order to
provide as much support as possible to both patients and healthcare
professionals.
About RPE65 mutation-associated inherited retinal disease
Inherited retinal diseases are a group of rare blinding conditions
caused by more than 250 different genes[6], often disproportionally
affecting children and young adults[3]. Mutations in both copies of the
RPE65 gene affect approximately 1 in 200,000 people[7].
Mutations in both copies of the RPE65 gene can lead to blindness. Early
in the disease patients can suffer from night blindness (nyctalopia),
loss of light sensitivity, loss of peripheral vision, loss of sharpness
or clarity of vision, impaired dark adaptation and repetitive
uncontrolled movements of the eye (nystagmus)[8]. Patients with
mutations in both copies of the RPE65 gene may be diagnosed, for
instance, with subtypes of either Leber congenital amaurosis or
retinitis pigmentosa[9]. A genetic test is needed to confirm that vision
loss is caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene[3].
About the multi-luminance mobility test (MLMT)
The MLMT measures changes in patient relevant functional vision by
asking patients to navigate a course accurately and at a reasonable pace
at seven different levels of illumination, ranging from 400 lux
(corresponding to a brightly lit office) to one lux (corresponding to a
moonless summer night)[3].
About Luxturna's mechanism of action
Luxturna is the first EU-approved treatment for this disease and is
designed to provide a working copy of the RPE65 gene to act in place of
the mutated RPE65 gene[3].
About the Novartis and Spark Therapeutics licensing and supply agreement
In January 2018, Spark Therapeutics entered into a licensing and supply
agreement with Novartis covering development, registration and
commercialization rights to Luxturna in markets outside the US. Upon the
transfer of the marketing authorization from Spark Therapeutics to
Novartis, Novartis can commercialize Luxturna in the EU/EEA. Novartis
already has exclusive rights to pursue development, registration and
commercialization in all other countries outside the US, and Spark
Therapeutics will supply the gene therapy to Novartis.
About Novartis in ophthalmology
For more than 70 years, patients, caregivers and healthcare providers
worldwide have looked to Novartis for state-of-the-art treatments in eye
diseases. We continue to invest in science as well as in strategic
alliances to help ensure patients have access to screening, diagnosis,
and our eye medicines. Our commitment to vision extends globally across
ages, from premature infants to seniors, from rare diseases to those
affecting millions, from eye drops to gene therapies. Our aspiration:
reimagining eye care to help everyone see possibilities.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
November 23, 2018 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
Nachrichten zu Novartis AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novartis AGmehr Analysen
|21.11.18
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.11.18
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.18
|Novartis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.18
|Novartis Hold
|HSBC
|22.10.18
|Novartis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.11.18
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.11.18
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.18
|Novartis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.18
|Novartis Hold
|HSBC
|22.10.18
|Novartis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.18
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.10.18
|Novartis buy
|CFRA
|18.10.18
|Novartis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.10.18
|Novartis buy
|Baader Bank
|12.10.18
|Novartis buy
|Baader Bank
|25.06.18
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.06.18
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.18
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.04.18
|Novartis Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.04.18
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.11.18
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.11.18
|Novartis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.18
|Novartis Hold
|HSBC
|22.10.18
|Novartis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.18
|Novartis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}