Press Release: Novartis and Molecular Partners announce start of EMPATHY clinical trial for ensovibep for the treatment of COVID-19

Basel, May 27, 2021 -- Novartis and Molecular Partners announced today

the start of the clinical trial EMPATHY, a Phase 2 and 3 study, to

explore the use of its novel DARPin(R) therapeutic candidate ensovibep

(MP0420) for the treatment of COVID-19. Novartis will conduct the

clinical trial program for ensovibep, with Molecular Partners as sponsor

of the studies. In March 2021, Molecular Partners reported positive

initial Phase 1 results in healthy volunteers.

The EMPATHY clinical trial program is investigating the safety and

efficacy of ensovibep in patients with COVID-19, who are in the early

stages of infection, to prevent worsening symptoms and hospitalization.

The study will enroll 400 patients in Phase 2 to identify a dose with

optimal safety and activity, with initial results anticipated in August

2021. At that point Phase 3 will move ahead with an additional 1,700

patients with results anticipated in H1 2022. If the initial EMPATHY

trial results are convincing, this would pave the way for Novartis to

seek expedited approval via the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Those eligible for the EMPATHY trial are adults, over the age of 18,

with a positive SARS-CoV-2 antigen test and who are experiencing at

least two pre-determined mild/moderate symptoms of COVID-19 within 7

days of their diagnosis.

"Novartis remains unwavering in our efforts to help combat COVID-19,

including our support to deliver treatment options for patients around

the globe," said Dr. Lutz Hegemann, Group Head, Corporate Affairs and

Global Health, Novartis. "Today, with Molecular Partners, we're

announcing an important next step in the development of ensovibep, which

holds promise to respond to breakthrough disease and new variants in the

future. We are hopeful the results of this clinical trial program will

provide a reliable treatment option for patients with COVID-19."

Novartis believes a multi-solution strategy is needed to overcome

COVID-19, one that utilizes a range of diagnostic and therapeutic

options, depending on the needs of individual patients. Every country

should have access to effective medicines to treat COVID-19 and despite

availability of vaccinations, there continues to be disease transmission

and there is likely to continue to be breakthrough disease.

"By virtue of its tri-specific design, ensovibep was built to resist

viral mutations and indeed shows potent inhibition of all variants of

concern to date, with the potential to maintain activity also for future

variants. This type of broad spectrum activity is essential for any

treatment of relevance for patients with COVID-19," said Patrick Amstutz,

Chief Executive Officer, Molecular Partners. "Reaching this important

clinical milestone is not only a key step to combat this virus, but also

validating our DARPin approach to generate multispecific antiviral

therapies in the fight against global pandemics."

Initial findings from the Phase 1 trial of ensovibep showed it to be

safe and well tolerated with no significant adverse events. Predictable

exposure was seen post-administration, confirming the expected half-life

of two to three weeks. These data confirmed the systemic administration

of a multi-specific DARPin antiviral therapy to be safe and well

tolerated and support plans for additional clinical work in patients

diagnosed with COVID-19, as part of the EMPATHY trial. The preclinical

work for MP0423 is still ongoing and is being led by Molecular Partners.

Sustained binding against new variants of Covid-19

Molecular Partners, in collaboration with academic and government

partners, has conducted in vitro experiments using pseudovirion models

of SARS-CoV-2 to analyze for infectivity in the presence of ensovibep.

These models represent new variants first identified in UK (B1.1.7),

South Africa (B.1.351), Brazil (P.1), California (B.1.429), New York

(B.1.526), emerging variants R.1 and A.23.1, the individual key

mutations of the variants identified in India, B.1.617 and B.1.618, and

other key spike mutations identified to date. The results suggest

ensovibep continues to retain full potency against the new viral

variants of SARS-CoV-2, and could have the potential for sustained

binding to additional COVID-19 variants, as they may appear in the

future.

Ensovibep enrollment in ACTIV-3 trial

Molecular Partners and Novartis also recently announced the inclusion of

ensovibep in the NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial (National Institute of

Health's (NIH) Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and

Vaccines (ACTIV) program) that aims to prioritize and push forward

development of the most promising COVID-19 therapies. ACTIV-3 is a

global Phase 3 trial that will investigate the safety and efficacy of

ensovibep in adults hospitalized with COVID-19, with an aim to enroll up

to 1,000 patients. The first patient dose is expected to be administered

in June 2021, with an interim analysis after 300 patients with

mild-to-moderate disease. These patients will receive either ensovibep

or a placebo. Trial participants will also receive an existing standard

of care for COVID-19, including the FDA-approved antiviral remdesivir.

If the treatment has a positive risk-benefit profile, the study will

enroll an additional 700 patients for further testing. Ensovibep is the

first non-antibody therapy assessed in ACTIV-3, supporting a different

approach for COVID-19 treatment.

The collaboration with Molecular Partners

Novartis is proud to be collaborating with Molecular Partners to develop

two DARPin(R) therapies designed for potential use against COVID-19,

ensovibep and MP0423, with an option to in-license global rights from

Molecular Partners and development responsibilities to both therapies.

Novartis will also be responsible for manufacturing, distribution and

commercialization of both therapies.

The development program will be led by Molecular Partners until Phase 1

is complete and will be handed over to Novartis to conduct the pivotal

clinical trial EMPATHY, with Phase 2 and 3 trials, with Molecular

Partners as sponsor of these trials. Molecular Partners will perform all

remaining preclinical work for MP0423.

Novartis response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Novartis is making a number of contributions to the global fight against

the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the stability of global health

systems. The company recently announced initial agreements to provide

manufacturing capacity for a COVID-19 vaccination for BioNtech at its

site in Stein, Switzerland and for CureVac in Kundl, Austria. In

addition, Novartis has signed an initial agreement to reserve capacity

and implement the technology transfer for the production of the active

pharmaceutical ingredient for Roche's Actemra/RoActemra. Novartis is

committed to donating US $40 million to help communities affected by the

pandemic around the world.

In addition, Novartis is active in several key cross-industry research

initiatives, the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, coordinated by the

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard as well as a

COVID-19 directed partnership supported by the Innovative Medicines

Initiative (IMI). Novartis has also announced this collaboration with

Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies designed for

potential use against COVID-19. The company is separately supporting

COVID-19-related clinical investigations of several Novartis medicines.

In our labs, we have started a collaborative, longer-term drug discovery

effort to develop the first oral medicines for COVID-19 and other

coronaviruses. To sustain access, the Novartis generics and biosimilars

division Sandoz became the first company to commit to keeping stable

prices for a basket of essential medicines that may help in the

treatment of COVID-19 and entered into a partnership with US-based

Civica Rx to support stable supply of essential generic hospital

medicines. We are making 15 drugs that treat key symptoms of COVID-19

available to low-and lower-middle income countries at zero profit until

a vaccine or curative treatment is available. Furthermore, Novartis Gene

Therapies entered into a manufacturing agreement with Massachusetts Eye

and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital to produce its novel genetic

COVID-19 vaccine candidate called AAVCOVID8. More information about the

Novartis response to COVID-19 is available at www.novartis.com/COVID-19.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

