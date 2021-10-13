Press Release: Nestle: Statement of Objections from French Competition Authority regarding metal packaging in France

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Listing Rules]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=f9yowpUqYB7zV29_Q8MmjIAkIDg7TrDsXBKB9vzsLqcYGIBarCfXGlNXQEgPBi-GFltU8HddKomc8Uuu-KOK2cn-gyGS4KKsj68oDZfPjicq13YVcwMBO6LYbhdH_PcMdwVJdsPbC6wYkYSjl-60TNCeANfjcvcYSVYJtR-m2k-nall0Cge9uRty1Sqyw3oq and Deutsch (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZnCHlgXQApzuog3l0_wQPAKWJNzJITpLZiyQHvOtr-3LsPC5MzkQciBdTYJUA7WRInUyxokxgEklcIKvx75AoHZaYYl6lhEaWCGux6OY30gs_jvFEYJm_lMXG3e18zNWcNXn-lPgQ9Ed0ahNMA0cYsKj1kzPLX7yXfyJBn84T74OZqHmkqFXqlfsMknOHClt

.............

Vevey, October 13, 2021

Statement of Objections from French Competition Authority regarding metal packaging in France

Following the announcement from the French Competition Authority ("Autorité de la Concurrence") dated October 12th, 2021, Nestlé S.A. confirms it received a Statement of Objections ("Notification de Griefs").

The French Competition Authority alleges that 14 trade associations and 101 companies - among them, certain Nestlé subsidiaries in France - restricted competition related to, among others, communication on the removal of BPA from metal packaging in France. The French Competition Authority's allegations against certain Nestlé subsidiaries in France indicate a minor role. An evaluation of the potential financial impact is currently not possible. The Company strongly disagrees with these allegations and will vigorously contest them.

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=a9GncmNtXBF4l1BtjfOhGAHRHhjVSJlinnhRijc26WJn40_vAubQKAoMii-0RbWnQD188njEj2_g0PVteDEr7Zie55ES1pvOA7OziP1EWDgsi6Fzu4ATdwoO4vIgQL8i

Investors:

Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_6t5GK7cGfl38rotoRa7GE9_hv55djBVw-YDyQ0n1Ib552pND1UIvAxXZos3OflNjO9ngTJoBcL1-tcYkmo6eA==

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)