Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé appoints Jeff Hamilton as CEO Zone Americas, Steve Presley to retire from the company

Vevey, April 25, 2025

Nestlé appoints Jeff Hamilton as CEO Zone Americas, Steve Presley to retire from the company

Nestlé's Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Hamilton, currently Business Head of Purina PetCare Zone Europe, as Chief Executive Officer Zone Americas (AMS) and member of the Group Executive Board, effective 1 July 2025.

After almost 30 years of service, Steve Presley, Executive Vice President and CEO Zone AMS, will retire from the company. He will leave the Executive Board and his role as CEO Zone AMS on 30 April 2025.

Laurent Freixe, CEO Nestlé S.A., commented, "We are very grateful to Steve for his many years of dedicated service to our company and extend our best wishes to him for his future endeavors. We are excited to announce that Jeff will become the new CEO of Zone Americas. Jeff has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and a remarkable ability to inspire and motivate his teams. We look forward to working with Jeff to drive our growth strategy in Zone AMS."

Jeff Hamilton began his career at Purina in the U.S. as a sales representative in 1991. Over the years, he has held various leadership positions, experiencing an international career across three Zones. Jeff Hamilton was previously President and CEO of Nestlé Canada, President of Nestlé's Foods Division in the U.S., and Vice President of Marketing at Nestlé Purina Asia, Oceania and Africa. Since 2021, he has served as CEO of Purina PetCare Zone Europe, based at Purina's European headquarters in Switzerland. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

