|
31.08.2020 07:14:42
Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé to acquire Aimmune Therapeutics
This press release is also available in Français (pdf)
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=t3DAz4jSLcnADDg9V-urCGlCgHVxyzybf0YAMNSpAx6HFxt4-KZPsyoLEtJ_AT-aEs-W0SMdlUWUpZQno9gzgdJZ1LnWI50oIP52qwZaLIHKKRy-SBlmcCzAqtcI3viy2f0bEUXpezZggKmkrRYrhc0wwu-dhN5dkRn5KqpGqO0Y7dLdPzOnzKd2u1tANVQili4y8hiXD47crezwT3JaYg==
and Deutsch (pdf)
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oBY88QfjRsqHiEhlc0vSrAXV4K9YtEthOseb7EuP8FNqv4lQlzbrP4nw0gxgDSZWSAtBgmCV0Y5Rh72zz63OL3Q5MqA5qOlakKGycLrOywxGKZga3kQTCGI8aaKRb0L5X9nxeIw3cZLshIb4Lh0Tyi9bPZB6etjySLZlXwrxoCfurBNelt0KdLReq_y5nOOvhOQdcHrxQ7WlJl3tV6hJQw==
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS / Zurich
|55824128
|59.00 %
|6.00 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|55824105
|69.00 %
|5.60 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|55824129
|69.00 %
|5.50 %
.............
Vevey, August 31, 2020
Nestlé to acquire Aimmune Therapeutics
-- Nestlé Health Science and Aimmune to create a global leader in food
allergy prevention and treatment.
-- Aimmune's recently approved therapy Palforzia(R) would expand Nestlé
Health Science portfolio with first and only FDA-approved treatment to
help reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reactions to peanuts
in children.
Nestlé and Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT), a
biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments for
potentially life-threatening food allergies (Aimmune), have entered into
a definitive agreement pursuant to which Nestlé Health Science
(NHSc) would acquire Aimmune. Aimmune's Palforzia is the first and only
FDA-approved treatment to help reduce the frequency and severity of
allergic reaction to peanuts, including anaphylaxis, in children aged 4
through 17. The acquisition is an extension of NHSc's food allergy
portfolio, creating a broader spectrum of solutions for children living
with food allergies.
Food allergies are not only disruptive to everyday life, they can be
life threatening. Up to 240 million people worldwide suffer with food
allergies, peanut allergy being the most common. Palforzia offers a long
sought-after solution for peanut-allergic patients other than avoidance.
"This transaction brings together Nestlé's nutritional science
leadership with one of the most innovative companies in food allergy
treatment," said Nestlé Health Science CEO Greg Behar. "Together we
will be able to offer a wide range of solutions that can transform the
lives of people suffering from food allergies around the world."
"The agreement with Nestlé Health Science recognizes the value
created by years of commitment and dedication to our mission by the team
at Aimmune. Delivering Palforzia, the world's first treatment for food
allergy, has been a game-changing proposition in the bio-pharmaceutical
industry and is transformative for the lives of millions of people
living with potentially life-threatening peanut allergy," said Jayson
Dallas, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aimmune. "This
acquisition ensures a level of support for Palforzia and our pipeline
that will further enhance their potential for patients around the world
living with food allergies."
NHSc currently has a total investment in Aimmune of USD473 million, an
approximate 25.6% equity ownership stake. Around 19.6% is voting common
stock and the balance non-voting preferred stock. NHSc made its initial
investment of USD145 million in Aimmune in November 2016, followed by
further investments of USD30 million in February 2018, USD98 million in
November 2018 and USD200 million in January 2020.
The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Nestlé's organic
growth in 2021 and accretive to cash earnings by 2022/23.
Transaction Terms
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Nestlé S.A.'s wholly-owned
subsidiary, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. (SPN), will
commence a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of
Aimmune common stock that are not already owned by NHSc for USD34.50 per
share in cash, representing a total enterprise value, including the
shares of Aimmune held by NHSc, of approximately USD2.6 billion. The
USD34.50 per share acquisition price represents a 174% premium to
Aimmune's closing share price on August 28, 2020 of USD12.60.
The tender offer is subject to customary conditions, including the
tender of a sufficient number of shares of voting common stock of
Aimmune to approve the merger, the expiration or termination of the
waiting period under the Hart-Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of
1976 and receipt of certain other regulatory approvals.
Following successful completion of the tender offer and satisfaction of
the other closing conditions, a wholly owned subsidiary of SPN will
merge with Aimmune, with Aimmune as the surviving corporation, and the
outstanding shares not tendered in the offer will be converted into the
right to receive the same USD34.50 per share consideration.
Nestlé plans to finance the transaction with cash on hand. Subject
to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, the
transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.
++++
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements included above that are not a description of historical
facts are forward-looking statements. Words or phrases such as "believe,
" "may," "could," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend,
" "seek," "plan," "expect," "should," "would" or similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements include without limitation statements regarding the planned
completion of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of
Merger dated as of August 30, 2020 by and among Nestlé, its
acquisition subsidiary and Aimmune. Additional statements include, but
are not limited to, statements regarding: Aimmune's expectations
regarding the potential benefits of PALFORZIA; Aimmune's expectations
regarding the potential commercial launch of PALFORZIA; and Aimmune's
expectations regarding potential applications of the CODIT approach to
treating life-threatening food allergies.
Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from
expectations include: uncertainties as to the timing and completion of
the tender offer and the merger; uncertainties as to the percentage of
Aimmune stockholders tendering their shares in the tender offer; the
possibility that competing offers may be made; the possibility that
various closing conditions for the tender offer or the merger may not be
satisfied or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit,
delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the merger;
the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could
give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effects of
disruption caused by the transaction making it more difficult to
maintain relationships with employees, collaborators, vendors and other
business partners; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection
with the tender offer or the merger may result in significant costs of
defense, indemnification and liability; and risks and uncertainties
pertaining to Aimmune's business, including the risks and uncertainties
detailed in Aimmune's public periodic filings with the SEC, as well as
the tender offer materials to be filed by Nestlé and its
acquisition subsidiary and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement to
be filed by Aimmune in connection with the tender offer. Risks and
uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the
forward-looking statements regarding Aimmune's business may include: the
expectation that Aimmune will need additional funds to finance its
operations; Aimmune's dependence on the success of PALFORZIA; Aimmune's
ability to build a commercial field organization and distribution
network; the degree of acceptance of PALFORZIA among physicians,
patients, healthcare payors, patient advocacy groups and the general
medical community; Aimmune's ability to obtain favorable coverage and
reimbursement from third-party payors for PALFORZIA; Aimmune's reliance
on third parties for the manufacture of PALFORZIA; Aimmune's ability to
implement and comply with the REMS for PALFORZIA; possible regulatory
developments in the United States and foreign countries; and Aimmune's
ability to attract and retain senior management personnel.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking
statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement
and none of Nestlé, its acquisition subsidiary or Aimmune undertake
any obligation to revise or update these statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.
About Nestlé Health Science
Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a global business unit of Nestlé
S.A., is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional
science. At NHSc we are committed to empowering healthier lives through
nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. NHSc
offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading
medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based
solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance,
all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to the
management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health,
allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging,
gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered
in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world who are
committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier
today and tomorrow. www.nestlehealthscience.com
About Aimmune
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that aspires
to become the global leader in developing curative therapies and
solutions for patients with food allergies. With a mission to improve
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
August 31, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|48927600
|09.09.2021
|9.84 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|50822277
|15.11.2021
|9.75 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|48927386
|09.08.2021
|9.64 %