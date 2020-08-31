Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé to acquire Aimmune -2

|
31.08.2020 07:14:48
Nestlé to acquire Aimmune
the lives of people with food allergies, Aimmune is developing and
commercializing oral treatments for potentially life-threatening food
allergies. The Company's Characterized Oral Desensitization
ImmunoTherapy (CODIT(TM)) approach is intended to provide meaningful
levels of protection against allergic reactions resulting from
accidental exposure to food allergens by desensitizing patients with
defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune has one FDA-approved
medicine for peanut allergy and other investigational therapies in
development to treat other food allergies. For more information, please
visit www.aimmune.com.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
The tender offer described above has not yet commenced. This
communication is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell any securities of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aimmune").
The solicitation and the offer to purchase shares of Aimmune's common
stock will only be made pursuant to a tender offer statement on Schedule
TO, including an offer to purchase, a letter of transmittal and other
related materials that Nestlé and its acquisition subsidiary intend
to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In addition,
Aimmune will file with the SEC a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement
on Schedule 14D-9 with respect to the tender offer. Once filed,
investors will be able to obtain a free copy of these materials and
other documents filed by Nestlé, its acquisition subsidiary and
Aimmune with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at
www.sec.gov. Investors may also obtain, at no charge, any such documents
filed with or furnished to the SEC by Aimmune under the "Investors &
Media" section of Aimmune's website at www.aimmune.com.
INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS WHEN
THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, INCLUDING THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND THE
SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT OF AIMMUNE AND ANY AMENDMENTS
THERETO, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER AND
THE MERGER THAT ARE FILED WITH THE SEC, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY
PRIOR TO MAKING ANY DECISIONS WITH RESPECT TO WHETHER TO TENDER THEIR
SHARES INTO THE TENDER OFFER BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION,
INCLUDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE TENDER OFFER.
Contacts:
Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=QMtPaySTgpEZdOZuvwWQpBbK17O73CzaqE2wAsSTcctY5t29LPYlkiKqe2fYUrcIF-26VQ1a6dlMNEOMh6gCj59jlEPbLbgiopvHNUlKjrnvexSzyVOnv63N0y3aMciF
Jacquelyn Campo Tel.: +41 79 598 1163
jacquelyn.campo@nestle.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=r8ylDk_GcfiokbU96E_iKgifI8kU_k1r_-00kxuSewf203DwpEWEow_lO81Wh19luMf8KtRkHZISKTIfjo_NXL5cv0gHmIc1yoxxqX9E6Y6-ps89nKO6bjav5gEs1gvJ
Investors:
Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=z5susk_x3vhg9xyPh8OTGvVTGPxVUSgR82fIteJ9HtSbBS7EMYJJWgBVnXHF9tt46nFrbARizoHntNXyIdnViA==
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 31, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
