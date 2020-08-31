Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé to acquire Aimmune -2

the lives of people with food allergies, Aimmune is developing and

commercializing oral treatments for potentially life-threatening food

allergies. The Company's Characterized Oral Desensitization

ImmunoTherapy (CODIT(TM)) approach is intended to provide meaningful

levels of protection against allergic reactions resulting from

accidental exposure to food allergens by desensitizing patients with

defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune has one FDA-approved

medicine for peanut allergy and other investigational therapies in

development to treat other food allergies. For more information, please

visit www.aimmune.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The tender offer described above has not yet commenced. This

communication is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an

offer to sell any securities of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aimmune").

The solicitation and the offer to purchase shares of Aimmune's common

stock will only be made pursuant to a tender offer statement on Schedule

TO, including an offer to purchase, a letter of transmittal and other

related materials that Nestlé and its acquisition subsidiary intend

to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In addition,

Aimmune will file with the SEC a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement

on Schedule 14D-9 with respect to the tender offer. Once filed,

investors will be able to obtain a free copy of these materials and

other documents filed by Nestlé, its acquisition subsidiary and

Aimmune with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at

www.sec.gov. Investors may also obtain, at no charge, any such documents

filed with or furnished to the SEC by Aimmune under the "Investors &

Media" section of Aimmune's website at www.aimmune.com.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS WHEN

THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, INCLUDING THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND THE

SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT OF AIMMUNE AND ANY AMENDMENTS

THERETO, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER AND

THE MERGER THAT ARE FILED WITH THE SEC, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY

PRIOR TO MAKING ANY DECISIONS WITH RESPECT TO WHETHER TO TENDER THEIR

SHARES INTO THE TENDER OFFER BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION,

INCLUDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE TENDER OFFER.

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com

Jacquelyn Campo Tel.: +41 79 598 1163

jacquelyn.campo@nestle.com

Investors:

Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com

