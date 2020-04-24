Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -3

Organic growth of 8.5% was supported by RIG of 8.0% and pricing of 0.5%.

Acquisitions net of divestitures reduced sales by 25.4%, due to the

divestment of Nestlé Skin Health. Foreign exchange had a negative

impact of 5.5%. Reported sales in Other Businesses decreased by 22.4% to

CHF 2.2 billion.

Nespresso saw mid single-digit organic growth. The Americas and AOA grew

at a double-digit rate, with continued market share gains in the United

States and Canada. Sales in Europe decreased, reflecting boutique

closures and significantly reduced demand in the out-of-home channel,

particularly in the latter part of the quarter.

Nestlé Health Science accelerated to a double-digit growth rate,

supported by strong momentum for consumer and medical nutrition

products. Garden of Life and Pure Encapsulations saw increased growth,

based on high demand for quality supplements that support overall health

and the immune system.

Our business as a force for good during COVID-19: Coming together

globally, working locally

Companies around the world are called upon to support the fight against

the spread of the virus, to provide urgently needed goods and to

safeguard livelihoods. We are joining all our stakeholders to provide a

helping hand to the communities around us and to the most vulnerable

around the globe.

Our people are fully committed and are working hard to ensure that

supply is maintained. As employees rise to these new challenges, we are

providing extra support to ensure their health, safety and wellbeing.

This includes guaranteeing 12 weeks of regular wages for all hourly and

salaried staff affected by temporary stoppages.

Since the very beginning of this crisis, we have led local relief

efforts all over the globe. We have provided support to charities,

medical institutions and other frontline organizations fighting this

pandemic. In addition to local efforts, we are increasing our support to

partners to support emergency relief and vulnerable populations. The

following are just two of many examples of how our businesses and people

are supporting the communities in which they operate.

Partnering with IFRC to help strengthen its emergency response. Building

on a long-standing global partnership, we announced in March that we

were joining forces with the International Federation of Red Cross and

Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to provide urgent help for emergency

services and caregivers. We will exceed our initial contribution of CHF

10 million and have already identified projects in almost 40 countries

for immediate support on the ground. We will continue to match donations

to the IFRC made by our employees.

Partnering with physicians treating COVID-19 patients. Providing

nutrition to patients who are critically ill with COVID-19 is an

additional challenge for health care professionals. COVID-19 patients in

intensive care often experience acute respiratory failure and need to be

tube fed with high-protein and high-energy nutrition. Our Nestlé

Health Science team has long-standing expertise in supporting patients

with specially developed medical nutrition products. Our experts have

been working with physicians to create a simplified algorithm and

feeding protocol based on updated international guidelines. This

approach, which does not require Nestlé products, is being shared

with healthcare providers around the world to help improve patient

outcomes and reduce the strain on the healthcare system. In addition,

Nestlé Health Science has donated medical nutrition products to

support patient recovery and help medical staff keep up their strength

in many markets including China and Italy.

Outlook

As it is still too early to assess the full impact of COVID-19, we

maintain our original full-year 2020 guidance for the time being. We

expect continued improvement in organic sales growth and underlying

trading operating profit margin. Underlying earnings per share in

constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.

Annex

Three-month sales overview by operating segment

Other

Total Group Zone AMS Zone EMENA Zone AOA Businesses

Sales 3M-2020

(CHF m) 20 812 8 347 5 313 4 974 2 178

Sales 3M-2019

(CHF m) * 22 183 8 574 5 290 5 511 2 808

RIG 4.7% 7.9% 8.2% - 4.6% 8.0%

Pricing - 0.4% - 0.5% - 1.1% 0.0% 0.5%

Organic growth 4.3% 7.4% 7.1% - 4.6% 8.5%

Net M&A - 4.7% - 4.0% - 0.5% 0.0% - 25.4%

Foreign

ex-change - 5.8% - 6.1% - 6.2% - 5.1% - 5.5%

Reported sales

growth - 6.2% - 2.7% 0.4% - 9.7% - 22.4%

* 2019 figures restated following the decision to integrate the

Nestlé Waters business into the Group's three geographical Zones,

effective January 1, 2020.

Three-month sales overview by product

Milk Prepared

Powdered products Nutrition dishes &

Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking

Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confection-ery Petcare

Sales

3M-2020

(CHF

m) 20 812 5 440 1 586 2 642 3 058 2 952 1 632 3 502

Sales

3M-2019

(CHF

m) 22 183 5 538 1 679 3 124 3 833 2 928 1 858 3 223

RIG 4.7% 3.8% 1.9% 2.0% 2.8% 7.9% - 2.3% 13.3%

Pricing - 0.4% 0.1% - 3.3% 0.1% 0.1% - 0.8% - 1.9% 0.6%

Organic

growth 4.3% 3.9% - 1.4% 2.1% 2.9% 7.1% - 4.2% 13.9%

