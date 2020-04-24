|
24.04.2020 07:17:56
Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -2-
changing consumer behavior. The Group remains resilient given its
diversified portfolio of products and presence across the globe.
Portfolio Management
In January 2020, Nestlé completed the sale of its U.S. ice cream
business for USD 4 billion to Froneri, the successful global joint
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|52826958
|65.00 %
|7.00 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|52826991
|59.00 %
|5.20 %
|Nestlé N / Novartis N / Roche GS / Swisscom N
|52826957
|50.00 %
|5.00 %
venture with PAI Partners. The Group expects to close the sale of a 60%
stake in its Herta charcuterie (cold cuts and meat-based products)
business to Casa Tarradellas in the first half of 2020.
In January 2020, the Group announced an asset purchase agreement with
Allergan to acquire the gastrointestinal medication Zenpep. With this
move, Nestlé aims to expand its medical nutrition business and
complement its portfolio of therapeutic products. The purchase of Zenpep
is expected to be completed during the second quarter of this year.
In April 2020, Nestlé also announced and completed the acquisition
of Lily's Kitchen, a premium natural pet food business.
Strategic Developments
The Board of Directors has decided to explore strategic options,
including a potential sale, for its Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice
porridge businesses in China. The intention is to ensure the long-term
growth and success of these Yinlu businesses, which had sales of CHF 700
million in 2019. Nestlé will retain its ready-to-drink Nescafé
coffee business, currently filled and distributed by Yinlu. Nescafé
is a strategic growth driver, and Nestlé will continue to invest
heavily in the brand in China.
The Board of Directors has also reaffirmed and emphasized the strategic
importance of the Chinese market for the Group. Nestlé currently
operates 31 factories, three R&D centers and four product innovation
centers in the Greater China Region. The Group has made significant
capital expenditure investments in the Region and continues to see
significant opportunities for further investments and sustainable
growth.
Zone Americas (AMS)
-- 7.4% organic growth: 7.9% RIG; -0.5% pricing.
-- North America saw high single-digit organic growth, with strong RIG and
negative pricing.
-- Latin America reported mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG
and pricing.
Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported
3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A ex-change growth
Zone CHF 8.3 CHF 8.6
AMS bn bn 7.9% - 0.5% 7.4% - 4.0% - 6.1% - 2.7%
Organic growth increased to 7.4%, supported by higher RIG of 7.9%.
Pricing decreased by 0.5%, mainly reflecting timing of promotions in
North America. Acquisitions net of divestitures reduced sales by 4.0%,
largely related to the divestment of the U.S. ice cream business.
Foreign exchange had a negative impact of 6.1%. Reported sales in Zone
AMS decreased by 2.7% to CHF 8.3 billion.
North America grew at a high single-digit rate, supported by strong RIG
in most product categories. The largest growth contributor was Purina
PetCare, which saw sustained momentum in e-commerce and premium brands.
Purina Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and veterinary products grew at a
double-digit rate. Beverages, including Starbucks products, Nescafé
and Coffee mate, grew at a high single-digit rate. Frozen food posted
high single-digit growth, with positive contribution from all brands,
particularly DiGiorno, Stouffer's and Hot Pockets. Baking products,
including Toll House and Carnation, saw elevated consumer demand. Gerber
baby food reported mid single-digit growth, supported by its organic
range and healthy snacking. Water posted positive growth, based on
strong momentum for S.Pellegrino and a positive sales development for
regional brands outside of the out-of-home channel. Nestlé
Professional reported a sales decline, as out-of-home channels closed or
cut back services in March.
Latin America saw mid single-digit growth, supported by most geographies
and product categories. Sales in Brazil grew at a high single-digit rate,
with significant growth in infant nutrition, ambient dairy and coffee.
Mexico saw mid single-digit growth, based on increased sales for
Nescafé and Coffee mate. Chile posted high single-digit growth.
Latin America recorded double-digit growth for Purina PetCare and
culinary products. KitKat continued to grow, partially offsetting a
sales decline in other confectionery products.
Zone Europe, Middle-East and North Africa (EMENA)
-- 7.1% organic growth: 8.2% RIG; -1.1% pricing.
-- Western Europe saw mid single-digit organic growth. Strong RIG was
partially offset by negative pricing.
-- Central and Eastern Europe had high single-digit organic growth, with
strong RIG. Pricing was negative.
-- Middle East and North Africa posted high single-digit organic growth,
based on strong RIG and slightly positive pricing.
Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported
3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A ex-change growth
Zone CHF 5.3 CHF 5.3
EMENA bn bn 8.2% - 1.1% 7.1% - 0.5% - 6.2% 0.4%
Organic growth was 7.1%, with increased RIG of 8.2%. Pricing decreased
by 1.1%, as deflationary trends continued to affect the food and retail
sectors across most European markets. Acquisitions net of divestitures
reduced sales by 0.5%. Foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by
6.2%. Reported sales in Zone EMENA increased by 0.4% to CHF 5.3 billion.
Zone EMENA reported high single-digit organic growth, with broad-based
market share gains across most product categories and geographies.
Germany, Russia, Israel and Spain saw particularly strong growth.
Prepared dishes and cooking aids, coffee, Purina PetCare and infant
nutrition reported double-digit growth. Culinary products saw elevated
consumer demand across all segments, particularly Maggi and Garden
Gourmet vegetarian and plant-based food products. Coffee posted
increased growth, supported by Starbucks products and Nescafé.
Purina PetCare reported continued strong momentum, led by Felix, Purina
ONE and Tails.com. Infant nutrition saw increased consumer demand across
most geographies, particularly for products with Human Milk
Oligosaccharides (HMOs). Water posted negative growth, impacted by sales
declines in the out-of-home channel. Nestlé Professional recorded a
double-digit decline in sales.
Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA)
-- -4.6% organic growth: -4.6% RIG; 0.0% pricing.
-- China posted a double-digit decline in organic growth, mainly due to
negative RIG. Pricing was negative.
-- South-East Asia maintained mid single-digit organic growth, led by RIG.
Pricing was slightly positive.
-- South Asia reported high single-digit organic growth, with solid RIG.
-- Sub-Saharan Africa saw double-digit organic growth, based on strong RIG.
-- Japan and Oceania had low single-digit organic growth. Solid RIG was
partially offset by negative pricing.
Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported
3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A ex-change growth
Zone CHF 5.0 CHF 5.5
AOA bn bn - 4.6% 0.0% - 4.6% 0.0% - 5.1% - 9.7%
Organic growth was -4.6%, with RIG of -4.6%. Pricing was flat.
Acquisitions net of divestitures had no impact on sales. Foreign
exchange reduced sales by 5.1%. Reported sales in Zone AOA decreased by
9.7% to CHF 5.0 billion.
Zone AOA reported negative organic growth, mainly due to a sales decline
in China. Other sub-regions saw mid single-digit growth.
China posted double-digit negative growth, due to a significant sales
decline for the out-of-home channel and the timing of Chinese New Year.
Examples include Nestlé Professional, Yinlu peanut milk and canned
rice porridge, Hsu Fu Chi confectionery, ready-to-drink products and ice
cream. Wyeth infant formula sales decreased, particularly the S-26
range. Infant cereals and Purina PetCare posted double-digit growth.
E-commerce sales saw double-digit growth, supported by Nescafé and
Starbucks products.
South-East Asia posted solid growth, supported by strong momentum in
Indonesia and improved growth in the Philippines and Thailand. Bear
Brand and Maggi grew at a double-digit rate. South Asia recorded high
single-digit growth. India continued to perform well, with continued
momentum for NAN, Maggi and KitKat. Pakistan returned to positive growth,
based on improved sales development for ambient dairy. Sub-Saharan
Africa accelerated to a double-digit growth rate, supported by Nido,
Milo and coffee. Japan and Oceania saw low single-digit growth. Oceania
posted strong growth across all product categories, particularly Purina
PetCare, confectionery and Nescafé. Japan saw a decline in sales,
with KitKat impacted by a reduced number of inbound tourists.
By product category, Purina PetCare, Milo and Maggi delivered positive
growth. Within coffee, Starbucks products continued to see strong
consumer demand. Outside of China, infant nutrition saw good sales
momentum. Nestlé Professional recorded a double-digit decline in
sales.
Other Businesses
-- 8.5% organic growth: 8.0% RIG; 0.5% pricing.
-- Nespresso reported mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG and
pricing.
-- Nestlé Health Science saw double-digit organic growth, entirely
driven by RIG.
Sales Sales Organic Foreign Reported
3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth Net M&A ex-change growth
Other CHF 2.2 CHF 2.8
Businesses bn bn 8.0% 0.5% 8.5% - 25.4% - 5.5% - 22.4%
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2020 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)
(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|50822277
|15.11.2021
|9.98 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|50548654
|25.10.2021
|9.87 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS
|50548778
|01.11.2021
|9.85 %