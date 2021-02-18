|
18.02.2021 07:14:47
Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports full-year -4-
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=F9-AQ2ETuttr94x5Q-JAdwLol3gMUvdTfAxhSFxYycQafEhDZetgTKQnQMd7isfb_izmvtbBVdw5mJvYjcjfegn9yj6hjXnk61BIspZWwRQ=
, a widely accepted third-party tool, to work with our suppliers to
calculate their emissions. The specific, primary data it provides
enables us to group thousands of different supplier farms into clusters
based on similar characteristics, serving as the basis for defining
solutions and measuring their impact. And as more and more companies use
this tool, it enables consistency and comparability of data across the
industry.
Different farms, different solutions. In designing solutions, we look at
individual farms in their local context. We consider the geography and
soil of the farm, as well as whether cows can graze freely, are confined,
or a combination of both.
Together with the livestock farmers on the ground, we build
comprehensive, innovative tailored solutions that focus on several key
areas. We aim to reduce the methane produced by cows during digestion;
to use local, sustainably produced feed for livestock; to improve the
management of manure; to enhance grassland management; to optimize herd
structure and ensure animal health and welfare; and to expand the use of
renewable energy. We simulate different combinations of measures to see
which will have the greatest impact and make the most economic and
ecological sense.
Across the globe, efforts from our milk sourcing team to upgrade farms
have already led to a reduction of emissions. In China, for example, we
have helped thousands of smallholder farmers ramp up and modernize their
farms with training and technology through the Dairy Farming Institute,
established in Shuangcheng in 2014. This year, we will begin work on
nine new net zero pilot farms in all regions of the world to learn and
roll out best practices across dairy farms. In the U.S., for instance,
we are supporting the Net Zero Initiative to develop four net zero farms
across the U.S. to showcase the future of farming. In South Africa, we
will complement efforts to reduce farm emissions with measures to
improve soil health to make a first pilot farm net zero by the end of
2023.
Outlook
2021 outlook: continued increase in organic sales growth towards a mid
single-digit rate. Underlying trading operating profit margin with
continued moderate improvement. Underlying earnings per share in
constant currency and capital efficiency expected to increase.
Mid-term outlook: sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth.
Continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin
improvement. Continued prudent capital allocation and capital efficiency
improvement.
Annex
Full-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview
by operating segment
Other
Total Group Zone AMS Zone EMENA Zone AOA Businesses
Sales FY-2020
(CHF m) 84 343 34 010 20 226 20 730 9 377
Sales FY-2019
(CHF m)* 92 568 37 828 21 464 22 119 11 157
Real internal
growth (RIG) 3.2% 4.1% 3.3% 0.0% 7.3%
Pricing 0.4% 0.7% - 0.4% 0.5% 0.6%
Organic growth 3.6% 4.8% 2.9% 0.5% 7.9%
Net M&A - 4.6% - 5.0% - 2.1% - 0.1% - 17.6%
Foreign exchange - 7.9% - 9.9% - 6.6% - 6.7% - 6.3%
Reported sales
growth - 8.9% - 10.1% - 5.8% - 6.3% - 16.0%
FY-2020
Underlying TOP
(CHF m) 14 903 6 975 3 766 4 599 1 841
FY-2019
Underlying TOP
(CHF m)* 16 260 7 608 3 878 4 977 2 089
FY-2020
Underlying TOP
Margin 17.7% 20.5% 18.6% 22.2% 19.6%
FY-2019
Underlying TOP
Margin* 17.6% 20.1% 18.1% 22.5% 18.7%
Full-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview
by product
Milk Prepared
Powdered products Nutrition dishes &
Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking
Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare
Sales
FY-2020
(CHF m) 84 343 22 256 6 421 11 007 12 160 11 523 6 975 14 001
Sales
FY-2019
(CHF m) 92 568 23 221 7 391 13 268 14 990 12 188 7 888 13 622
Real
internal
growth
(RIG) 3.2% 2.8% - 5.5% 5.6% 1.2% 4.7% - 1.1% 9.7%
Pricing 0.4% 0.4% - 1.5% 2.3% 0.5% 0.0% - 0.4% 0.5%
Organic
growth 3.6% 3.2% - 7.0% 7.9% 1.7% 4.7% - 1.5% 10.2%
FY-2020
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 14 903 5 008 639 2 652 2 640 2 171 990 3 081
FY-2019
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m)* 16 260 5 197 914 2 706 3 314 2 170 1 332 2 919
FY-2020
Underlying
TOP
Margin 17.7% 22.5% 10.0% 24.1% 21.7% 18.8% 14.2% 22.0%
FY-2019
Underlying
TOP
Margin* 17.6% 22.4% 12.4% 20.4% 22.1% 17.8% 16.9% 21.4%
* 2019 figures restated following the decision to integrate the
Nestlé Waters business into the Group's three geographical Zones,
effective January 1, 2020.
Contacts:
Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yLQavP5rlFj6tnS1kVlFPka4TAhj9AdVQEcsyUmXPX6pxadReDc7hjwvDOVmGtqg6UOYbEwXZzQZsrQUpyqh0ZTHO3f2E0UJGUFmDJcPiQ5qFH08-FWvyiS9Y7VmjB70
Investors:
Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3820
ir@nestle.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=A8Zn8KVq0to1zKR2axdNu08WChGle5a7jnJuFaI2RC8ssUT5aqZRIzJPHs8fTfH4KwjrGKsgAsyYZIKSg0_dZw==
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 18, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
