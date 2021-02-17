|
Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé continues strategic transformation of water business, agrees on sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands
Vevey, Februrary 17, 2021
Nestlé continues strategic transformation of water business, agrees
on sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands
Nestlé S.A. today announced that it has reached an agreement to
sell its regional spring water brands, purified water business and
beverage delivery service in the U.S. and Canada to One Rock Capital
Partners in partnership with Metropoulos & Co. for USD 4.3 billion. The
Company's international premium brands including Perrier(R),
S.Pellegrino(R) and Acqua Panna(R) are not a part of the deal. The
transaction is expected to close following the completion of customary
closing conditions.
The sale includes the following brands in the U.S. and Canada, which had
sales of around CHF 3.4 billion in 2019: Poland Spring(R) Brand 100%
Natural Spring Water, Deer Park(R) Brand 100% Natural Spring Water,
Ozarka(R) Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ice Mountain(R) Brand 100%
Natural Spring Water, Zephyrhills(R) Brand 100% Natural Spring Water,
Arrowhead(R) Brand Mountain Spring Water, Pure Life(R) and Splash. It
also comprises the U.S. direct-to-consumer and office beverage delivery
service ReadyRefresh(R).
The agreement follows Nestlé's announcement last year that it would
conduct a strategic review of parts of the North American waters
division and sharpen the focus of its global water portfolio.
Commenting on the transaction, Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said:
"We continue to transform our global waters business to best position it
for long-term profitable growth. This sale enables us to create a more
focused business around our international premium brands, local natural
mineral waters and high-quality healthy hydration products. We will also
boost our innovation and business development efforts to capture
emerging consumer trends, such as functional water."
Nestlé reiterated its commitment to make its entire water portfolio
carbon neutral by 2025. In 2020, Nestlé announced renewed
sustainability commitments which build on existing efforts to enhance
water stewardship and tackle plastic waste.
Contacts:
Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=hPrVey4e3IlHDCDhOD4E05UcWKlKCQV7hSXvbjKlvOr5pnBN06ZdHtNQFwI7jxw5QDexVgXTptlT7tRpPxtmQce6tHi2Ebo_Vaob0GUEG0MW42nkC6vhQUCDIbqI-W7i
Dana Stambaugh Tel.: +1 571 457 3803
dana.stambaugh@us.nestle.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=FTd0_rnvkl6s5CE6AVM2_1ObeCb_LSdwKMieSf8ESCQ02qYwjlpOW2vm0oiP85xln3aXgWEdT6S_jH6j0VTw0TZYYliFfud6K78YSyw67nM6wjc34qQne78PsobgawJo
Investors:
Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AC5sr4yXBgn2QsnEvy-ox1ALRcukGkQJRgp2QD2r-cV1_PZ2410ssQ4iKXInsDLq4qLUVfSIQSUpbWTWg0QBiA==
