Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.10.2020 05:14:45

Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé announces results of tender offer for Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.

Vevey, October 13, 2020

Nestlé announces results of tender offer for Aimmune Therapeutics,

Inc.

Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. ("Nestlé") today

announced the results of the tender offer by its wholly-owned subsidiary,

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS / Zurich 56925711 59.00 % 7.50 %
Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS 56925715 69.00 % 6.00 %
Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS 56925716 59.00 % 4.00 %

SPN MergerSub, Inc. ("Purchaser"), to purchase all of the outstanding

shares ("Shares") of common stock of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:

AIMT) ("Aimmune"), other than any Shares held by Nestlé and its

affiliates, for a price of USD 34.50 per Share (the "Offer Price"), net

to the seller thereof in cash, without interest and subject to any

withholding taxes (the "Offer"), which was made upon the terms and

subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase (the "Offer

to Purchase") and related Letter of Transmittal. The Offer expired at

12:00 midnight, Eastern time, on October 9, 2020 (such time and date,

the "Expiration Date").

Equinity Trust Company, the depositary for the Offer, has advised

Nestlé that, as of the Expiration Date, 43,435,583 Shares were

validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer, which

represents, when added to the Shares owned by Nestlé and its

wholly-owned subsidiaries, approximately 84% of the outstanding Shares

as of the Expiration Date. The minimum tender condition to the

consummation of the Offer set forth in the Offer to Purchase has been

satisfied.

Pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, Nestlé today

intends to cause Purchaser to irrevocably accept for payment all Shares

validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer and to promptly

pay for such Shares. Following such acceptance, Nestlé today

intends to cause Purchaser to be merged with and into Aimmune (the

"Merger") in accordance with Section 251(h) of the General Corporation

Law of the State of Delaware without a vote of Aimmune's stockholders,

with Aimmune continuing as the surviving corporation. At the effective

time of the Merger (the "Effective Time"), each Share outstanding

immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than (i) Shares owned by

Nestlé or Purchaser, (ii) Shares held in the treasury of Aimmune or

owned by any wholly owned subsidiary of Aimmune and (iii) Shares as to

which the holder thereof has properly exercised appraisal rights under

Delaware law) will, without any further action on the part of the holder

of such Share, be converted into the right to receive an amount in cash

per Share equal to the Offer Price, without any interest and subject to

the withholding of taxes, payable to the holder thereof upon surrender

of the certificate formerly representing, or book-entry transfer of,

such Share.

++++

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements included above that are not a description of historical

facts are forward-looking statements. Words or phrases such as "believe,

" "may," "could," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend,

" "seek," "plan," "expect," "should," "would" or similar expressions are

intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking

statements include without limitation statements regarding the planned

completion of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of

Merger, dated August 29, 2020, by and among Nestlé, Purchaser and

Aimmune.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from

expectations include: uncertainties as to the timing and completion of

the Offer and the Merger; the effects of disruption caused by the

transaction making it more difficult to maintain relationships with

employees, collaborators, vendors and other business partners; the risk

that stockholder litigation in connection with the Offer or the Merger

may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and

liability; and risks and uncertainties pertaining to Aimmune's business,

including the risks and uncertainties detailed in Aimmune's public

periodic filings with the SEC, as well as the tender offer materials

filed by Nestlé and Purchaser and the Solicitation/Recommendation

Statement filed by Aimmune in connection with the tender offer. You are

cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking

statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking

statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement

and neither Nestlé nor Purchaser undertake any obligation to revise

or update these statements to reflect events or circumstances after the

date hereof, except as required by law.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a global business unit of Nestlé

S.A., is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional

science. At NHSc we are committed to empowering healthier lives through

nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. NHSc

offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading

medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based

solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance,

all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to the

management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health,

allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging,

gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered

in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world who are

committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier

today and tomorrow. www.nestlehealthscience.com

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_sXF3dS6AdRP2w_LGW0o3yTowS2A1Z9tc6WwAaNo6C8El1u8gcnNNlTo7bnHNpDr4CONg40v2D1REJf0ZieTcHlKPzwskzakig0zcbH_XJWn6FB-86JXc7ywth9B5YZQ

Jacquelyn Campo Tel.: +41 79 598 1163

jacquelyn.campo@nestle.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Kug1iuVOu_bn5_kMJjJKj1mZdwIyPge1NSY1NTlDOJbavRCsGVlnKmEV7hE-0nO_6BBXH2cq41Y1PBhPbIkmlWi2gk7OOzg-DaNu_DRZBDGLFgV0eY_cVljBKS1XmZDk

Investors:

Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ea4PrVG0tYZtFFVRsve2JZaYXpj6vfar3hHeaBzntgXokOCJDV41f9wuO8eB2FghKZEknxbTkRJ57Ynbzx4OMQ==

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Fälligkeitstag Maximale Rendite p.a.
Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS 48927256 02.08.2021 9.96 %
Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS 54239164 22.06.2022 9.75 %
Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS 48130346 05.07.2021 9.69 %

Nachrichten zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)mehr Analysen

12.10.20 Nestlé buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.10.20 Nestlé overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.09.20 Nestlé Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.09.20 Nestlé overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.09.20 Nestlé buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12.10.20
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
12.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
12.10.20
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
12.10.20
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nestle S.A. (spons. ADRs) 120.95 1.38% Nestle S.A. (spons. ADRs)
Nestlé SA (Nestle) 109.50 0.77% Nestlé SA (Nestle)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
Tesla-Aktie in Grün: Zeitplan für die Genehmigung der deutschen Tesla-Fabrik offen
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester
Die asiatischen Märkte schlagen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten zu Beginn der neuen Woche zulegen. Die US-Börsen starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB