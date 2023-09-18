Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'091 -1.0%  SPI 14'551 -0.9%  Dow 34'624 0.0%  DAX 15'727 -1.1%  Euro 0.9590 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'246 -1.1%  Gold 1'933 0.5%  Bitcoin 24'126 1.4%  Dollar 0.8974 0.1%  Öl 94.5 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Arm129235510Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405
Top News
Investitionen rückläufig: Risikokapitalgeber wenden sich von Krypto-Startups ab
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken höher - Eurokurs nach Tief seit März mit Stabilisierung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Diese 60 Jahre alte Öl-Wette bringt Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger noch immer viel Geld ein
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

NACON SASU Aktie [Valor: 52701967 / ISIN: FR0013482791]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.09.2023 21:05:47

PRESS RELEASE: NACON: ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF BIG ANT STUDIOS

NACON SASU
1.50 EUR -0.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                                                Press release

Lesquin, 18 September 2023 18:00hrs

ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF BIG ANT STUDIOS

On January 21, 2021, the Company announced the acquisition of Big Ant Studios, a leading Australian video game studio in major sports such as rugby, tennis and cricket. As specified in the terms of the transaction, the acquisition agreement provided for the payment of earnouts based on performance criteria to the selling partners.

Given the strong performance of Big Ant Studios, some of the performance criteria previously established have been met. The selling partners of Big Ant Studios have decided to reinvest half of their earn-outs in the capital of the Company.

Thus, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided today, using the delegation of authority granted to it by the General Meeting of the Company on July 21, 2023 under the terms of its 15th resolution and in accordance with the provisions of article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, an issue without preferential subscription rights of 696,956 new ordinary shares of the Company, representing 0.80% of the existing share capital of the Company, at a price per share of 1.539 euros including the issue premium (the "Transaction"). The subscription price for the Transaction does not involve any discount to the average closing price of Nacon shares over the 20 trading days preceding its determination.

Following the Transaction, the share capital of the Company will amount to € 87,808,412 divided into 87,808,412 ordinary shares of one (1) euro nominal value each.

The settlement-delivery of the new ordinary shares issued in the context of the Transaction and their admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris are scheduled for October 18, 2023.

The impact of the Transaction on the distribution of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Shareholders

Before implementation
of the Transaction		After implementation
of the Transaction
Shares% of capitalShares% of capital
Bigben Interactive52 917 21160,75 %52 917 21160,26%
Bpifrance Investissement1 818 1812,09 %1 818 1812,07 %
CDC Croissance + CNP Assurances2 504 2722,87 %2 504 2722,85 %
Public29 871 79234,29%30 568 74834,82%
Total87 111 456 *100,00 %87 808 412100,00 %

* including 175,157 new shares, following the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors on 18/09/2023 (definitive acquisition of free shares).

By way of illustration, the shareholding of a shareholder holding 1.00% of the Company's share capital, prior to the issue of new shares, amounts to 0.99% after the Transaction.

In accordance with the provisions of article 211-3 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the issue of new ordinary shares of the Company in the context of an offer referred to in paragraph 1° of article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, has not led to a prospectus submitted for approval to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Detailed information about the Company, including its business, results and related risk factors, can be found in the annual financial report for the year ended March 31, 2023, which, together with other regulated information and all of the Company's press releases, is available on its website (https://corporate.nacongaming.com/).

Upcoming events:
Q2 2023/24 sales: 30 October 2023, Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange

* * *

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction nor shall it be deemed an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under local law.

Disclaimer

This press release may not be disseminated, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. The distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations in certain countries. Persons in possession of any documents or other information referred to in this press release should inform themselves about and observe any local restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of the relevant jurisdiction.

2022-23 ANNUAL SALES
156.4 M€



HEADCOUNT
Over 1 000 employees





INTERNATIONAL
23 subsidiaries and a distribution network across 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/		NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.
   
Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B
ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP



PRESS CONTACT
Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu NACON SASU

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Wird sich Künstliche Intelligenz als Zukunftstrend bewahren? Wie nutzt die Shareholder Value Management AG diese und was ist das Fazit der Roundtables des 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit?
Darüber spricht Philipp Prömm, Vorstand bei der Shareholder Value Management AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:09 UBS KeyInvest: Ende der geldpolitischen Sommerpause
12:00 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
09:54 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.09.2023
09:36 SMI-Anleger gut aufgelegt
09:13 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
06:00 KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? | BX Swiss TV
15.09.23 Grösster Börsengang des Jahres: ARM IPO
14.09.23 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'547.05 19.10 RSSM1U
Short 11'778.96 13.51 C0SSMU
Short 12'208.63 8.86 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'090.61 18.09.2023 17:31:30
Long 10'640.00 19.69
Long 10'366.27 13.51 5SSMXU
Long 9'933.03 8.86 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Lonza-CEO Pierre-Alain Ruffieux kündigt Rücktritt an
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz nähert sich EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Biosimilar - Trastuzumab bekommt EMA-Empfehlung
Anstehende Zinsentscheide sorgen für Zurückhaltung: US-Börsen schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit merklichen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Sergio Ermotti will neue Mega-Bank offenbar bis mindestens 2026 leiten
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
UBS-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Bürgerkomitee will Teilverstaatlichung der UBS
Investmentlegende Rob Arnott warnt vor Blase bei NVIDIA - und schlimmen Konsequenzen, wenn sie platzt
Diese 60 Jahre alte Öl-Wette bringt Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger noch immer viel Geld ein
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anstehende Zinsentscheide sorgen für Zurückhaltung: US-Börsen schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit merklichen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung

Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war am Montag ein schwacher Handel zu beobachten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss ebenfalls tiefer. Die US-Börsen erlebten einen ruhigen Wochenstart. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten waren am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen auszumachen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit