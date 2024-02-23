Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’497 1.0%  SPI 14’987 0.9%  Dow 39’204 0.3%  DAX 17’419 0.3%  Euro 0.9534 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’873 0.4%  Gold 2’039 0.7%  Bitcoin 44’925 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8805 0.0%  Öl 81.8 -1.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Super Micro Computer2776758Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Sinkende Zinsen voraus: Sollte man die Aktien der Schweizer Kantonalbanken nach 2023er-Kurssprüngen jetzt schnell loswerden?
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Freitagnachmittag
adesso-Aktie profitiert: adesso plant operativen Gewinn im laufenden Jahr wieder steigern
Viele Veränderungen im vierten Quartal 2023: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burrys investiert
Alphabet-Aktie etwas schwächer: Google KI erzeugt vorerst keine Bilder von Menschen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

NACON SASU Aktie [Valor: 52701967 / ISIN: FR0013482791]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.02.2024 18:00:00

PRESS RELEASE: NACON CONNECT RETURNS ON 29 FEBRUARY 2024

finanzen.net zero NACON SASU-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

NACON SASU
1.48 EUR -1.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

- SAVE THE DATE -

NACON CONNECT RETURNS ON 29 FEBRUARY 2024

Lesquin, 23 February 2024 – Make sure it’s in your diaries: a new edition of NACON Connect will take place on 29 February at 19:00 CET. The French games publisher will use this conference as an opportunity to make some new announcements, and share with gamers from all over the globe new info on its two activities: video games and gaming accessories.  

This new edition is set to feature 30 minutes of all-new videos showcasing the company’s accessories, as well as its action-adventure, sports and simulation games, including: Ravenswatch, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, GreedFall II: The Dying World, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the new game based on the world of TerminatorTM, plus a few other announcements. The conference is set to be followed by a post-show, during which the developers of GreedFall II will share some new info about the game on their Twitch page.

Gamers can log in at the end of the conference on Steam to check out more gameplay from their favourite titles.

Visit NACON’s official channels on 29 February at 7:00 PM CET / 10 AM PST to follow the announcements and share your reactions live. #NACONCONNECT

      NACON                                               NACON

Stay connected! More details will be shared very soon.

Find all NACON games and accessories at nacongaming.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press contact:
NACON – Marjorie Roy, marjorieroy@nacon.fr

About NACON:
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu NACON SASU

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Wie wird künstliche Intelligenz das Feld der Anlageberatung verändern? Welche Kompetenzen sind besonders für Anlageberater ausschlaggebend?

Diesen Fragen ging Ersilia Adele Perpignano, Masterstudentin an der HSLU, in ihrer Masterarbeit «Future Competences for Investment Advisers in Switzerland» auf den Grund.

Im heutigen Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss gibt Ersillia Perpignano Einblicke in ihre Forschungsergebnisse.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:44 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Varta, Volkswagen
13:53 DAX 40 Ausblick: NVIDIA-Euphorie könnte anhalten
09:22 Nestlé macht den Spielverderber
09:08 How Overnight Reference Rates React to Central Bank Policy
08:00 Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV
08:00 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
06:59 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung an die 50-Tage-Linie
22.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
22.02.24 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 markiert Rekordhoch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’993.52 18.69 A1SSMU
Short 12’202.30 13.93 HSSM9U
Short 12’651.89 8.98 RHSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’496.76 23.02.2024 17:30:23
Long 11’006.08 18.84 SSRM9U
Long 10’779.87 13.77 SSQMQU
Long 10’328.55 8.98 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie sackt deutlich ab: Meyer Burger schliesst sächsisches Werk und will Kapitalerhöhung durchführen
Nestlé-Aktie fällt tief: Nestlé enttäuscht die Finanzgemeinde mit Jahresergebnis für 2023
Bitcoin steuert auf nächstes Halving-Event zu: Was dann mit dem Bitcoinpreis passieren könnte
NVIDIA-Aktie nach starker Entwicklung bei Umsatz und Ergebnis mit Rekordhoch
SNB-Präsident Jordan: Starker Franken hat Inflation begrenzt - aber schmerzhaft für Unternehmen
Zurich-Gruppe steigert die Ergebnisse deutlich - Höhere Dividende vorgeschlagen - Zurich-Aktie mit Aufschlägen
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie mit kräftigem Kursplus: Mercedes-Benz will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen - Mehr Dividende trotz Gewinnrückgang
BASF-Aktie dennoch etwas fester: BASF kündigt weitere drastische Kostensenkungen an - Gewinneinbruch
ABB-Aktie tief im Minus: ABB bekommt ab August einen neuen CEO
UBS-Aktie etwas fester: Veröffentlichung des PUK-Bericht zur CS wohl erst Ende 2024 - UBS plant Verkauf des türkischen CS-Geschäfts

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starker Wochenabschluss: SMI geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas stärker -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan

Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Plus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notiert sich die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}