PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH EVO – THE ULTIMATE FIGHTING GAME TOURNAMENT

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’949 1.9%  SPI 17’162 1.7%  Dow 44’465 0.2%  DAX 22’612 2.1%  Euro 0.9435 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’501 1.8%  Gold 2’916 0.4%  Bitcoin 86’543 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9047 -0.9%  Öl 75.0 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swisscom874251Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529
Top News
Adyen-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Adyen 2024 mit Rekordergebnis strotzt vor Zuversicht
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche erhält von FDA grünes Licht für Evrysdi als Tablette
Nestlé-Aktie: RBC Capital Markets vergibt Bewertung
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: BASF Aktie mit starker Erholung - Alibaba-Aktie vor dem Sprung
Schweizer Small und Mid Caps: Welche Aktien jetzt im Fokus stehen
Suche...
NACON SASU Aktie [Valor: 52701967 / ISIN: FR0013482791]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.02.2025 18:05:00

PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH EVO – THE ULTIMATE FIGHTING GAME TOURNAMENT

NACON SASU
0.45 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

NACON Announces Global Partnership with Evo –
The Ultimate Fighting Game Tournament
NACON to become Evo Global Partner | RIG to be the Official Headset of Evo 2025

Lesquin — February 13, 2025 Leading gaming peripherals manufacturer NACON has announced a global partnership with Evo for the 2025 season. As an official partner, NACON will showcase its award-winning fight stick, controllers, and headsets throughout the Evo Awards Show and 2025 Evo event circuit.

"NACON rich history in developing premium controllers and headsets makes the Evo partnership a great alignment because we understand the demanding needs of pro players who compete at an elite level.” said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON.

The partnership will see the Fighting Game Community experience broadcast segments, branded commercial spots, live fan activations and much more from NACON. In addition, competitors will have the opportunity to use the latest RIG headsets across thousands of stations at Evo Japan, Combo Breaker, CEO, Evo Las Vegas and Evo France.

"Evo has always had a need for reliable gaming hardware, as such we are very excited to have NACON join as an official partner as we continue to deliver exceptional experiences to the Fighting Game Community,” said Mark Julio, Director of Business Development at Evo. "NACON’s industry-leading products align perfectly with Evo’s commitment to excellence, ensuring an incredible hardware experience for both competitors and fans.”

With over 30 years of expertise in gaming innovation, NACON has established itself as a leader in premium accessories, specializing in pro gaming controllers, headsets and racing gears. The NACON Daija Arcade Stick received a Platinum Award by T3, with the outlet stating it to be "the world's best PS5 fight stick”.

Fans will experience this partnership in action at the Evo Awards on February 15th in Los Angeles, where NACON is proudly presenting the Comeback of the Year category. Tune in live starting at 5 pm PT via Evo’s Twitch Channel and Evo's YouTube Channel to celebrate the best moments in competitive fighting games.

# # #

About Evo
The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) represents the largest and longest-running fighting game tournaments on Earth. Evo brings together the best of the best from around the world in an electric showcase of skill and fun, as players and fans gather to honor the competitive spirit in an open bracket format that reveals the world’s strongest fighting game players. Evo was established in 2002 after a series of local arcade tournaments run by Tom and Tony Cannon were first held in 1996. Evo is owned and operated by RTS and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

About NACON
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 as a pure player in the video game industry. Bringing together 16 development studios, publishing of AA video games, as well as the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of gamers. The RIG brand of premium gaming headsets was acquired by NACON in 2020. With a history of delivering first-to-market innovations, the RIG mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and live streamers.

# # #

NACON media contacts:
Jackie Knivett – Virtual Comms : jackie@virtualcomms.co.uk
Lucinda Digweed – Virtual Comms : lu@virtualcomms.co.uk

Evo media contacts:
Evo@dkcnews.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu NACON SASU

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NACON SASU

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, darüber: Welche Blue Chips sind abgestürzt und welche haben sich gar wieder erholt? Wie sieht es bei den Airlines aus und worin ist Tim investiert? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:30 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
09:26 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy springt nach Zahlen
09:26 SMI nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier
09:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Banken – Geldhäuser erstrahlen im Glanz/Europäische Technologie – Duo mit viel Power
12.02.25 Logo WHS Roblox Aktie: Enttäuschung nach den Zahlen. Geht der Gaming und Metaverse Boom 2025 weiter?
12.02.25 What’s the Relationship Between Commodity Prices and Inflation?
12.02.25 Silber: Was den jetzigen Markt unterscheidet
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’441.84 19.88 S2S3KU
Short 13’726.26 13.82 UBSIIU
Short 14’292.73 8.56 UIDBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’949.06 13.02.2025 17:31:59
Long 12’400.71 19.88 BD5SNU
Long 12’103.44 13.68 B3US4U
Long 11’592.80 8.91 BGLSFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple fokussiert sich auf Europa: Welche Auswirkungen kann das auf den XRP Kurs haben?
Tesla-Aktie im Sturzflug: Experte warnt und rät zum Verkauf
Trotz zuletzt schwierigen Zeiten: Nestlé erhöht Dividende erneut - Aktie springt an
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bottom bei 95.000 $ gefunden oder droht tiefere Korrektur?
BAT-Aktie sackt ab: British American Tobacco mit schwachen Zahlen, aber Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
XRP-Prognose: 40% Absturz
Die weltweit grössten Staatspleiten
Santhera-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Santhera einigt sich mit deutschen Krankenkassen auf Agamree-Preis
Wall Street Pepe mit Launch am Montag – Solaxy durchbricht nächsten Meilenstein

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten