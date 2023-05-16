Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NACON SASU Aktie
PRESS RELEASE: NACON and Neopica studio are delighted to announce the development of Overpass 2

NACON SASU
2.68 EUR -0.56%
THE OFF-ROADING RACING GAME RETURNS

Lesquin, France - 16 May 2023 – NACON and Neopica studio are delighted to announce the development of Overpass 2, the second game in the off-roading racing simulation game that was enthusiastically received by many fans in 2019.

Building on the studio's experience in racing games and feedback from players of the first game, Overpass 2 will offer a more in-depth and improved experience. In the game, drivers compete in races and try to set the best time on extreme tracks behind the wheel of powerful and officially licensed ATVs and UTVs. Developed in Unreal Engine 5, the game has a wide variety of content with 37 vehicles in 3 different categories, 5 environments, 31 circuits and multiple race modes, including a much deeper career mode. Players must control the vehicles' power and skilfully navigate the track to overcome obstacles and win competitions.

"Overpass 2 is a unique game, and we are delighted to be bringing a new game out for fans of racing and off-roading. We are working hard to recreate the terrain physics, vehicle behaviour and the authentic sensations of this very technical sport" said Peter Vermeulen, Managing Director at Neopica.

"Overpass introduced this demanding sport to fans of off-roading and motorsports in general. The game was very challenging to play, and we really wanted to go even further with the concept. This is what we have done with Overpass 2, which includes more content and improved physics thanks to the Unreal 5 engine" said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON.

Overpass 2 will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on 19 October 2023.

About NACON:
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

About Neopica:
Neopica produces games from original ideas as well as games from existing game designs and licenses (movies, comics, cartoons). The company has the capability to handle ports and localization of software to any platform or territory.
?Over the years, Neopica’s core team have successfully developed more than 60 titles, from very small to large scale games, for retail and online. The company’s talented international team brings an enormous amount of experience to the table.
For more information on Neopica and its products: http://www.neopica.com/

