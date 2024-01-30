Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'427 0.3%  SPI 14'880 0.3%  Dow 38'333 0.6%  DAX 16'942 -0.1%  Euro 0.9327 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'639 0.1%  Gold 2'033 0.0%  Bitcoin 37'363 0.3%  Dollar 0.8618 0.0%  Öl 82.9 0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Holcim1221405Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Swatch1225515Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Konkurrent BYD verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Ausblick: Starbucks gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Electronic Arts legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Erste Schätzungen: thyssenkrupp verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Erste Schätzungen: The Kraft Heinz Company verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
Leonteq Aktie [Valor: 19089118 / ISIN: CH0190891181]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.01.2024 07:03:04

Press release: Leonteq launches digital offering for insurance companies and announces its first agreement with CNP Luxembourg

finanzen.net zero Leonteq-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Leonteq
32.11 CHF -6.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Press release: Leonteq launches digital offering for insurance companies and announces its first agreement with CNP Luxembourg

30.01.2024 / 07:03 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES DIGITAL OFFERING FOR INSURANCE COMPANIES AND ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST AGREEMENT WITH CNP LUXEMBOURG

 

Zurich, 30 January 2024

Leonteq today announced the expansion of its digital offering to insurance companies for the lifecycle management of investment products. CNP Luxembourg is the first insurance company to use LynQs for the performance monitoring of its structured products.

Following the successful launch of LynQs for financial advisors, asset managers and private banks, Leonteq is expanding its digital offering to insurance companies. As an in-house developed technology, LynQs helps insurance companies to digitalise and automate the lifecycle management of their outstanding structured products.

By using LynQs, insurance companies can monitor their structured products portfolio across all issuers and keep track of related events. The LynQs dashboard provides a broad overview of product information, including pricing, distance from the barrier and coupon payments. The platform’s best-in-class user interface can be fully customised in a white-labelled format. In a second phase, Leonteq intends to launch additional features that will support the digitalisation of the unit-linked product segment.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions at Leonteq, stated: “LynQs aims to simplify the daily life of its users. With our new offering for life-insurance companies, monitoring structured products invested in by unit-linked life insurance policies becomes much more efficient.”

First Collaboration with CNP Luxembourg

In this context, Leonteq has signed an agreement with CNP Luxembourg (CNPL) to provide them access to LynQs’ Portfolio module and to update and efficiently monitor its outstanding structured products.

LynQs offers CNPL powerful lifecycle management capabilities for all structured products, such as those invested in by its specialised insurance funds (FAS) and dedicated or collective internal funds (FID/FIC).

Sebastien Noujaim, Branch Manager and Head of Sales Paris at Leonteq, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with one of the leading life insurers in Luxembourg. Following the launch of our white-labelling partnership with Banque International à Luxembourg, this new collaboration with CNP Luxembourg will further strengthen our footprint in the FraBeLux region.”

CNP Luxembourg, life insurance company created in 2015, is a 100% subsidiary of CNP Assurances, a leading player in the French insurance industry. CNP Luxembourg markets a range of high-end life insurance and capitalization contracts for individuals and legal entities residing in Luxembourg, France, Belgium or Italy.

About LynQs

LynQs gives Leonteq’s clients digital access to one of the largest and independent structured product universes available. LynQs is based on Leonteq’s powerful analytical library and financial products engine, providing users with a completely new investment experience. Today, LynQs has approximately 4,500 users from more than 1,000 financial intermediaries. The platform manages more than 250,000 monthly pricings on 12 issuers and provides lifecycle management services for more than 40,000 outstanding structured products.

 

CONTACT

Media Relations 
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations 
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com

 

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and was assigned a BBB credit-rating by Fitch Ratings. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON) and was assigned with an AA ESG-rating by MSCI.

www.leonteq.com

 

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the “Company”) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe“, “assume“, “expect“, "target" “forecast“, “project“, “may“, “could“, “might“, “will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


End of Media Release

1825197  30.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1825197&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Leonteq AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

Inside Trading & Investment

29.01.24 Auf den Spuren der Hedgefonds
29.01.24 Frequently asked questions: Options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures
29.01.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.01.2024
29.01.24 SMI zündet Feuerwerk
26.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Adidas, Lufthansa, Volkswagen
26.01.24 Bitcoin Kurs springt wieder über 41.000 Dollar – Die Gründe und Aussichten
25.01.24 Julius Bär:10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
24.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'893.06 19.88 CRSSMU
Short 12'142.98 13.69 F1SSMU
Short 12'609.98 8.76 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'427.21 29.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'966.47 19.70 SSRM9U
Long 10'687.53 13.45 SSQMTU
Long 10'270.61 9.00 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Leonteq AG 32.35 -1.37% Leonteq AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Besser als Warren Buffett und Cathie Wood: Finanz-Blogger Eddy Elfenbein sorgt in Anlegerkreisen für grosses Staunen
Frankenstärke: Diese Faktoren dürften den Schweizer Franken auch in den nächsten Jahren weiter stützen
Holcim-Aktie zieht an: Holcim will Nordamerikageschäft an US-Börse bringen - Europa-Chef wird neuer CEO
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Montagvormittag in Grün
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Konkurrent BYD verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Julius Bär-Aktie unter Druck: Julius Bär schreibt wohl Millionenbetrag ab
Erholung nach 6-Wochen-Tief: Euro holt Verluste etwas auf - Kaum Bewegung zum Franken
Gewinnmitnahmen vorbei? Bitcoin setzt sich über 43'000 US-Dollar-Marke
Kinarus-Aktie +280 Prozent: Kinarus will Konkurs durch Zusammenschluss mit Curatis vermeiden
KRONES-Aktie etwas niedriger: KRONES übernimmt Netstal in der Schweiz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit