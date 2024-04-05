Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Leonteq Aktie [Valor: 19089118 / ISIN: CH0190891181]
05.04.2024 08:30:11

Press release: Leonteq becomes market maker at BX Swiss

Leonteq
25.65 CHF 0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release: Leonteq becomes market maker at BX Swiss

05.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ BECOMES MARKET MAKER AT BX SWISS

 

Zurich, 5 April 2024

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) today announced that it is taking over the market making for several trading segments of the Swiss stock exchange, BX Swiss.

In December 2023, Leonteq acquired a 10% stake in BX Swiss from Boerse Stuttgart Group, expanding its ecosystem for investment solutions with an important player in the Swiss financial market. In this context, Leonteq also announced in February 2024, that it intends to become a market maker on this exchange. From April 2024, the company will now implement a phased approach to gradually take over the role as market maker for equity securities and ETFs on BX Swiss, ensuring liquidity in these securities.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq: “By becoming a market maker on BX Swiss, Leonteq reaffirms its view that exchange access and the listing of investment products play an important role for our partners and clients. It also strengthens our strategic cooperation with BX Swiss, further diversifies our revenue sources and supports the development of our retail flow business.”

The two companies are united by the vision of offering private and institutional investors efficient and cost-effective financial services through their digital platforms and products. Transparency, service and liquidity have been a key focus for Leonteq since its foundation and with this engagement Leonteq is further extending its platform and ecosystem for investment solutions.

Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss: "The intensification of our cooperation with Leonteq marks a significant milestone for BX Swiss. We are convinced that this strategic partnership will help to strengthen our position as a Swiss trading venue and meet the needs of our investors even better."

BX Swiss AG is an established stock exchange based in Zurich whose origins date back to 1884. It is part of the Boerse Stuttgart Group and is regulated by the Financial Market Infrastructure Act and supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. It offers active investors access to financial products such as equities from over 30 markets denominated in Swiss francs, AMCs, ETFs, ETPs on various cryptocurrencies, bonds, investment funds and structured products (deriBX).

 

CONTACT

Media Relations 
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations 
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com

 

 

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

 

 

 

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the “Company”) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe“, “assume“, “expect“, "target" “forecast“, “project“, “may“, “could“, “might“, “will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

 


End of Media Release

1873581  05.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873581&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

